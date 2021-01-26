DGAP-News: Noratis AG / Key word(s): Real Estate Noratis AG: Growth course confirmed: Noratis increased real estate portfolio in 2020 by around 50 % 26.01.2021 / 08:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- 1,311 apartments purchased at more than fifteen locations

- Real estate portfolio increased to 3,632 units at the end of the year

- Planning fully met

Eschborn, 26 January 2021 - Noratis AG (ISIN: DE000A2E4MK4, WKN: A2E4MK, "Noratis") has significantly expanded its real estate portfolio after a highly successful transaction year 2020. Including the purchased properties not yet recognized in the balance sheet, the real estate portfolio increased to 3,632 units by the end of 2020. This corresponds to a growth of around 50 percent versus the prior year portfolio of 2,407 units.

The objective of fiscal 2020 had been to significantly expand the real estate portfolio. In line with this, no major property sales were closed, as planned, during the past fiscal year. With the transactions carried out, the planning for fiscal 2020 was fully met.

Altogether the Noratis Group bought 1,311 units throughout Germany during the fiscal year. The portfolio developer of residential properties has, for instance, grown in the Rhine-Main area, in the Leipzig region, in the metropolitan region Hannover-Braunschweig-Göttingen-Wolfsburg, in the Münster conurbation as well as in the Rhine/Ruhr region. In the latter region, the newly set up subsidiary Noratis West, specialising in smaller properties, has likewise reported successful purchases. In addition, Noratis has, for instance, made purchases in Emden and Cuxhaven, and with a portfolio acquisition in the vicinity of Aschaffenburg and in Upper Palatinate it had a successful market entry in Bavaria.