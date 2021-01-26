 

DGAP-News Noratis AG: Growth course confirmed: Noratis increased real estate portfolio in 2020 by around 50 %

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
26.01.2021, 08:30  |  63   |   |   

DGAP-News: Noratis AG / Key word(s): Real Estate
Noratis AG: Growth course confirmed: Noratis increased real estate portfolio in 2020 by around 50 %

26.01.2021 / 08:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Growth course confirmed: Noratis increased real estate portfolio in 2020 by around 50 %

- 1,311 apartments purchased at more than fifteen locations

- Real estate portfolio increased to 3,632 units at the end of the year

- Planning fully met

Eschborn, 26 January 2021 - Noratis AG (ISIN: DE000A2E4MK4, WKN: A2E4MK, "Noratis") has significantly expanded its real estate portfolio after a highly successful transaction year 2020. Including the purchased properties not yet recognized in the balance sheet, the real estate portfolio increased to 3,632 units by the end of 2020. This corresponds to a growth of around 50 percent versus the prior year portfolio of 2,407 units.

The objective of fiscal 2020 had been to significantly expand the real estate portfolio. In line with this, no major property sales were closed, as planned, during the past fiscal year. With the transactions carried out, the planning for fiscal 2020 was fully met.

Altogether the Noratis Group bought 1,311 units throughout Germany during the fiscal year. The portfolio developer of residential properties has, for instance, grown in the Rhine-Main area, in the Leipzig region, in the metropolitan region Hannover-Braunschweig-Göttingen-Wolfsburg, in the Münster conurbation as well as in the Rhine/Ruhr region. In the latter region, the newly set up subsidiary Noratis West, specialising in smaller properties, has likewise reported successful purchases. In addition, Noratis has, for instance, made purchases in Emden and Cuxhaven, and with a portfolio acquisition in the vicinity of Aschaffenburg and in Upper Palatinate it had a successful market entry in Bavaria.

Seite 1 von 3
Noratis Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Noratis AG Börsengang des Bestandsentwicklers von Wohnimmobilien im Marktsegment Scale
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Noratis AG: Growth course confirmed: Noratis increased real estate portfolio in 2020 by around 50 % DGAP-News: Noratis AG / Key word(s): Real Estate Noratis AG: Growth course confirmed: Noratis increased real estate portfolio in 2020 by around 50 % 26.01.2021 / 08:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Growth …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest: CFO and board member buys MGI shares
DGAP-DD: TUI AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Upco International Inc. Ankündig wichtiges Update UpcoPay und Upco Messenger
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​Endor AG mit positivem Ausblick für 2021: Deutliches Wachstum bei Umsatz und ...
Photon Energy NV: Photon Energy sichert langfristige Projektfinanzierung für weitere 14.1 MWp in Ungarn
DGAP-News: CureVac Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Shares
DGAP-Adhoc: Linde plc: Linde plc Announces New Up To US$ 5 Billion Share Repurchase Program
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Nachfrageboom bei Elektromobilität: Heidelberg verdoppelt Produktionskapazitäten für Wallboxen
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Booming demand for electromobility - Heidelberg doubles production capacity for Wallboxes
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: LION E-Mobility AG: Positiver Ausblick der LION E-Mobility AG für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest: CFO and board member buys MGI shares
DGAP-News: NeXR Technologies SE und H&Mbeyond. starten Kooperation zu Virtual Fitting
Eat Beyond Inc. erwirbt mit Abobe Foods ein neues Portfoliounternehmen
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Konzept für mögliche Restrukturierung der Anleihen und ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Nachfrageboom bei Elektromobilität: Heidelberg verdoppelt Produktionskapazitäten für Wallboxen
Ford Bank GmbH: Sparen mit fairen Zinsen bei Ford Money
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. new ISIN code
DGAP-News: Linde to Build, Own and Operate World's Largest PEM Electrolyzer for Green Hydrogen
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: Noratis AG: Wachstumskurs bestätigt: Noratis Gruppe baute Immobilienbestand 2020 um rd. 50 % aus
20.01.21
Noratis: Dynamisches Portfoliowachstum
14.01.21
Noratis: Frisches Geld für das Wachstum
14.01.21
DGAP-News: Noratis AG: Noratis AG schließt Platzierung der 1. Tranche der 5,50 %-Anleihe mit 30 Mio. Euro ab (deutsch)
14.01.21
DGAP-News: Noratis AG: Noratis AG schließt Platzierung der 1. Tranche der 5,50 %-Anleihe mit 30 Mio. Euro ab
14.01.21
DGAP-News: Noratis AG: Noratis AG closes the placement of a first tranche of its 5.50 % bond with EUR 30 million
12.01.21
Noratis: Übernahme in Münster
12.01.21
DGAP-News: Noratis AG: Zukauf in Münster (Westfalen): Noratis AG erwirbt 242 Einheiten von Catella (deutsch)
12.01.21
DGAP-News: Noratis AG: Zukauf in Münster (Westfalen): Noratis AG erwirbt 242 Einheiten von Catella
12.01.21
DGAP-News: Noratis AG: Acquisition in Münster (Westphalia): Noratis AG buys 242 units from Catella

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
09:06 Uhr
352
Noratis AG Börsengang des Bestandsentwicklers von Wohnimmobilien im Marktsegment Scale