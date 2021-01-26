Cynergy Bank Implements nCino to Provide an Omnichannel and Agile Customer Experience

 

Specialist UK lender utilises cloud-based nCino Bank Operating System to build digital bank with human touch

LONDON, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking and digital transformation solutions for the global financial services industry, today announced that specialist banking provider Cynergy Bank has adopted the nCino Bank Operating System to support its SME lending processes, following a successful deployment of the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme (CBILS) with the company last year. The bank is leveraging the nCino platform to elevate digital banking for its customers and provide its employees with more time to dedicate to customer relationships through the elimination of manual tasks.

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Cynergy Bank utilised nCino to process government loans, from online application through underwriting, automated decisioning, document preparation and closing. The process redefined the digital experience for its borrowers and employees as they collaborated on the same platform, reducing the need for paper-based processes. The bank then decided to expand its use of nCino to other product lines to create further operational efficiencies and improve its omnichannel customer experience.

“We want our customers to have an unrivalled human digital banking experience and are committed to using technology to enhance our market leading customer service, delivered by our relationship managers,” said Michael Rennie, Chief Digital Officer at Cynergy Bank. “As we continue to adapt at a rapid pace to meet the needs of our customers, we need a flexible and agile technology solution with the ability to scale as our business evolves. The nCino platform has become an invaluable element of our banking infrastructure to deliver on the digital-first expectations of our customers.”

“We’re proud to be working alongside Cynergy Bank as it fulfils its commitment to innovating its business and determining the best ways to serve its customers,” said Edward Lane, VP Sales – EMEA at nCino. “In today’s world, time to market and time to serve are more critical than ever before, and I am delighted that we have been able to help Cynergy quickly and materially affect both.”

About nCino
nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) is the worldwide leader in cloud banking. The nCino Bank Operating System empowers financial institutions with scalable technology to help them achieve revenue growth, greater efficiency, cost savings and regulatory compliance. In a digital-first world, nCino's single digital platform enhances the employee and client experience to enable financial institutions to more effectively onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, and open deposit and other accounts across lines of business and channels. Transforming how financial institutions operate through innovation, reputation and speed, nCino works with more than 1,200 financial institutions globally, whose assets range in size from $30 million to more than $2 trillion. For more information, visit: www.ncino.com.

About Cynergy Bank
Cynergy Bank is a specialist bank established in 2018 by entrepreneurs to serve the needs of business owners, property entrepreneurs and family businesses. At Cynergy Bank we recognise that our customers’ personal and professional lives often overlap. Our mission is to help empower them to achieve their ambitions by serving all their interdependent banking needs.

We provide a comprehensive range of products and services to meet the property finance, business and commercial banking, private banking and personal savings needs of our customers. With a track record in the UK dating back to 1955, we are committed to putting enduring relationships with our customers at the heart of what we do.

Cynergy Bank is a UK bank, authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority. Eligible deposits are protected up to a total of £85,000 by the UK Financial Services Compensation Scheme.

For more information on Cynergy Bank visit www.cynergybank.co.uk

MEDIA CONTACTS 

Tom Broughton, MWWPR
+44 0207 046 6080
tbroughton@mww.com

Natalia Moose, nCino
+1 910.248.4602
natalia.moose@ncino.com


