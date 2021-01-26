Nouveau Monde Advances its 2,000-Tonne Coated Spherical Graphite Production Facility – Commissioning Set for Q1 Next Year

Nouveau Monde is advancing with the deployment of its environmentally friendly coated spherical graphite anode material – which is a critical material for lithium-ion batteries



The production of coated spherical graphite is part of Nouveau Monde’s broader supply of anode material to especially the electrical vehicle and renewable energy storage industries

Nouveau Monde has successfully completed the detailed engineering study and procurement of equipment has commenced for its Phase-1 production line – with first production currently planned for Q1-2022

The initial capacity is targeted at 2,000 tonnes per annum with scope for significant expansion in a Phase 2

Exclusive collaboration with Professor Philippe Ouzilleau, an expert in materials engineering from McGill University, to optimize performance and sustainability of Nouveau Monde’s anode material for lithium-ion batteries

In a show of support for this project, the Québec Government has provided the Company with a grant to partly fund the development of Nouveau Monde’s spherical graphite coating initiative

MONTREAL, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To meet the demand from battery manufacturers seeking locally sourced and environmentally friendly materials, Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (“Nouveau Monde” or the “Company”) (TSXV: NOU; OTCQX: NMGRF; Frankfurt: NM9) is advancing with the development of its portfolio of coated spherical purified graphite (“CSPG”) by setting up a production line with a planned capacity of up to 2,000 tonnes per year (Phase 1) and continuing its research and development (“R&D”) initiatives.

Jonatan Julien, Québec Minister of Energy and Natural Resources and Minister responsible for the Côte-Nord region, mentioned: "Our government is proud to support the activities of Nouveau Monde Graphite, a company involved in the battery market. The objective of our program is to support companies in carrying out their research and development projects in order to innovate and improve the competitiveness of Québec's mining industry.”

Eric Desaulniers, President and CEO of Nouveau Monde, explains: “I am excited about our progress in R&D for value-added anode materials. I am sure the coating initiative will prove to be a wise investment, as it further supports our vertically integrated business model. Our ongoing commercial discussions with the end-users have confirmed the importance of coated products that are ready for use in lithium-ion battery anodes as part of our international growth strategy. By covering the entire value chain from the mine to advanced materials, we are proposing to provide our customers with a turnkey solution that combines high quality, a carbon-neutral footprint, low costs, and guaranteed traceability.”