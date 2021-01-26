 

Nouveau Monde Advances its 2,000-Tonne Coated Spherical Graphite Production Facility – Commissioning Set for Q1 Next Year

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.01.2021, 09:00  |  72   |   |   

  • Nouveau Monde is advancing with the deployment of its environmentally friendly coated spherical graphite anode material – which is a critical material for lithium-ion batteries
  • The production of coated spherical graphite is part of Nouveau Monde’s broader supply of anode material to especially the electrical vehicle and renewable energy storage industries
  • Nouveau Monde has successfully completed the detailed engineering study and procurement of equipment has commenced for its Phase-1 production line – with first production currently planned for Q1-2022
  • The initial capacity is targeted at 2,000 tonnes per annum with scope for significant expansion in a Phase 2
  • Exclusive collaboration with Professor Philippe Ouzilleau, an expert in materials engineering from McGill University, to optimize performance and sustainability of Nouveau Monde’s anode material for lithium-ion batteries
  • In a show of support for this project, the Québec Government has provided the Company with a grant to partly fund the development of Nouveau Monde’s spherical graphite coating initiative

MONTREAL, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To meet the demand from battery manufacturers seeking locally sourced and environmentally friendly materials, Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (“Nouveau Monde” or the “Company”) (TSXV: NOU; OTCQX: NMGRF; Frankfurt: NM9) is advancing with the development of its portfolio of coated spherical purified graphite (“CSPG”) by setting up a production line with a planned capacity of up to 2,000 tonnes per year (Phase 1) and continuing its research and development (“R&D”) initiatives.

Jonatan Julien, Québec Minister of Energy and Natural Resources and Minister responsible for the Côte-Nord region, mentioned: "Our government is proud to support the activities of Nouveau Monde Graphite, a company involved in the battery market. The objective of our program is to support companies in carrying out their research and development projects in order to innovate and improve the competitiveness of Québec's mining industry.”

Eric Desaulniers, President and CEO of Nouveau Monde, explains: “I am excited about our progress in R&D for value-added anode materials. I am sure the coating initiative will prove to be a wise investment, as it further supports our vertically integrated business model. Our ongoing commercial discussions with the end-users have confirmed the importance of coated products that are ready for use in lithium-ion battery anodes as part of our international growth strategy. By covering the entire value chain from the mine to advanced materials, we are proposing to provide our customers with a turnkey solution that combines high quality, a carbon-neutral footprint, low costs, and guaranteed traceability.”

Seite 1 von 5


Nouveau Monde Graphite Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nouveau Monde Advances its 2,000-Tonne Coated Spherical Graphite Production Facility – Commissioning Set for Q1 Next Year Nouveau Monde is advancing with the deployment of its environmentally friendly coated spherical graphite anode material – which is a critical material for lithium-ion batteriesThe production of coated spherical graphite is part of Nouveau Monde’s …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Marathon Invests $150 Million in Bitcoin
Bionano Genomics Announces Closing of $230 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock and ...
Arbutus Announces 2021 Corporate Objectives and Provides Financial Update
Valneva and Instituto Butantan Sign Final Agreement on Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine for Low and ...
Turmalina Intersection of 72m at 3.47% Copper, 100 g/t Silver and 0.71 g/t Gold (5.0% CuEq) Extends ...
Draganfly to Host Shareholder Update Call
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
THE HILLMAN GROUP, A LEADING VALUE-ADDED SPECIALTY DISTRIBUTOR OF HARDWARE AND HOME IMPROVEMENT ...
Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: NOUVEAU MONDE ADVANCES ITS 2,000-TONNE COATED SPHERICAL GRAPHITE PRODUCTION FACILITY - COMMISSIONING SET FOR Q1 NEXT YEAR
22.01.21
DGAP-News: BAUBEGINN DER PHASE-1-REINIGUNGSANLAGE FÜR LITHIUM-IONEN-BATTERIEMATERIAL IN BÉCANCOUR (deutsch)
22.01.21
DGAP-News: BAUBEGINN DER PHASE-1-REINIGUNGSANLAGE FÜR LITHIUM-IONEN-BATTERIEMATERIAL IN BÉCANCOUR
21.01.21
DGAP-News: CONSTRUCTION COMMENCED OF PHASE 1 PURIFICATION FACILITY FOR LITHIUM-ION BATTERY MATERIAL IN BÉCANCOUR
21.01.21
Construction Commenced of Phase 1 Purification Facility for Lithium-ion Battery Material in Bécancour and the Land for Phase 2 Expansion is now Successfully Acquired
20.01.21
Nouveau Monde Announces Closing of Oversubscribed Bought Deal Public Offering
13.01.21
Nouveau Monde Announces C$20 Million Financing
13.01.21
Nouveau Monde Announces C$20 Million Financing
08.01.21
DGAP-News: EIN AUFREGENDES JAHR ZEICHNET SICH AB WÄHREND NOUVEAU MONDE MIT DER PRODUKTION VON KOHLENSTOFFNEUTRALEN BATTERIEMATERIALIEN FÜR DIE ELEKTROFAHRZEUG- UND ERNEUERBARE-ENERGIE-BRANCHEN BEGINNT (deutsch)
08.01.21
DGAP-News: EIN AUFREGENDES JAHR ZEICHNET SICH AB WÄHREND NOUVEAU MONDE MIT DER PRODUKTION VON KOHLENSTOFFNEUTRALEN BATTERIEMATERIALIEN FÜR DIE ELEKTROFAHRZEUG- UND ERNEUERBARE-ENERGIE-BRANCHEN BEGINNT

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
08.01.21
17
Nouveau Monde Graphite grösste Graphite Mine für Lithium Batterien EV