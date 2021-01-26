Veoneer signs agreement with Qualcomm and creates new software brand ArriverTM

The platform will address the growing needs of the automotive ecosystem for scalable and upgradable solutions, which requires highly advanced and power-efficient compute, connectivity and cloud service capabilities across all vehicle tiers.

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive technology company, Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE and SSE: VNE SDB), and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. have signed an agreement under which the companies will collaborate on the delivery of scalable Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), Collaborative and Autonomous Driving (AD) solutions. The parties' intended collaboration was first communicated on August 27, 2020.

The system integrates Veoneer's next-generation perception and driving policy software stack and Qualcomm Snapdragon Ride ADAS/AD scalable portfolio of System on a Chip (SoC) and Accelerators. Veoneer and Qualcomm Technologies have worked together for several months to create a world leading roadmap of a scalable, open ADAS and autonomous driving system that will be able to address the entire automotive OEM market with an integrated software and SoC platform.

ArriverTM is Veoneer's dedicated software unit for the development of the complete perception and drive policy software stack.

"ArriverTM stands for quality, openness and scalability and has a safety-first approach. Arriver's goal is to be one of the key players and long-term leaders in the market for ADAS, collaborative and autonomous driving software," said Giuseppe Rosso, President, Arriver.

ArriverTM is 100% owned by Veoneer but will operate under specific information handling protocols and reporting structures as part of its collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies.

"Today's agreement with Qualcomm Technologies and the creation of ArriverTM are key milestones in Veoneer's development. We will now move ahead with full force to create a market leading ADAS solution based on ArriverTM Software and Qualcomm Snapdragon Ride SoC hardware. Veoneer will now also be able to take the next steps as a next generation Tier-1 supplier offering the latest active safety and restraint controls electronics products to the market," said Jan Carlson, Chairman, President & CEO, Veoneer.