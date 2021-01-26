Photocure Partners with Asieris MediTech to Commercialize Hexvix in Mainland China and Taiwan

Based on the Agreement, Photocure will receive an upfront payment of USD 750,000 from Asieris for the rights to Hexvix in the designated territories, as well as payments of up to USD 1.4 million for the achievement of certain regulatory milestones including market approvals in Mainland China and Taiwan. The Company will manufacture and supply Hexvix, and receive a transfer price from Asieris representing a markup on product provided under the Agreement. Photocure will also receive royalties on product sales.

OSLO, Norway, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Photocure ASA (PHO:OSE): The Bladder Cancer Company focused on delivering transformative solutions to improve the lives of bladder cancer patients, announces that it has entered into a partnership agreement with Asieris MediTech Co., Ltd. (Asieris), a division of Jiangsu Yahong Meditech Co., Ltd., whereby Asieris has obtained exclusive rights to register and commercialize Hexvix in Mainland China and Taiwan.

"Expanding our business geographically is a strategic priority at Photocure, and we are very pleased to partner with Asieris to commercialize Hexvix in both Mainland China and Taiwan," said Dan Schneider, President and CEO of Photocure. "This marks our second strategic agreement with Asieris, a well-run and well-capitalized company that is executing ahead of plan on the clinical development of Cevira, which we licensed to them in July 2019. Asieris solely focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative products in the field of genitourinary diseases, and we look forward to collaborating with them to bring the important benefits of Hexvix to patients suffering from bladder cancer in Mainland China and Taiwan."

Asieris will fund all costs to secure regulatory approvals of Hexvix in Mainland China and Taiwan, and expects to begin the regulatory processes immediately. Given the current market approvals of Hexvix/Cysview in both the U.S. and Europe based on well-documented evidence of safety and efficacy, Asieris plans to explore regulatory pathways for expedited approvals in Mainland China and Taiwan. During the regulatory review and approval process for Hexvix, Asieris plans to initiate launch preparations including reimbursement applications and collaborations with blue light cystoscopy (BLC) equipment providers. Asieris is responsible for all costs related to commercialization of Hexvix in the designated territories. Photocure will provide regulatory dossier information to support the application and regulatory review process, and will also provide training to Asieris' employees, global promotional materials, and commercial support.