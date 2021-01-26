 

Photocure Partners with Asieris MediTech to Commercialize Hexvix in Mainland China and Taiwan

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
26.01.2021, 09:01  |  62   |   |   

Agreement Expands Photocure's Hexvix/Cysview Franchise Footprint to over 30 Countries

OSLO, Norway, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Photocure ASA (PHO:OSE): The Bladder Cancer Company focused on delivering transformative solutions to improve the lives of bladder cancer patients, announces that it has entered into a partnership agreement with Asieris MediTech Co., Ltd. (Asieris), a division of Jiangsu Yahong Meditech Co., Ltd., whereby Asieris has obtained exclusive rights to register and commercialize Hexvix in Mainland China and Taiwan.  

Based on the Agreement, Photocure will receive an upfront payment of USD 750,000 from Asieris for the rights to Hexvix in the designated territories, as well as payments of up to USD 1.4 million for the achievement of certain regulatory milestones including market approvals in Mainland China and Taiwan. The Company will manufacture and supply Hexvix, and receive a transfer price from Asieris representing a markup on product provided under the Agreement. Photocure will also receive royalties on product sales.

"Expanding our business geographically is a strategic priority at Photocure, and we are very pleased to partner with Asieris to commercialize Hexvix in both Mainland China and Taiwan," said Dan Schneider, President and CEO of Photocure. "This marks our second strategic agreement with Asieris, a well-run and well-capitalized company that is executing ahead of plan on the clinical development of Cevira, which we licensed to them in July 2019. Asieris solely focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative products in the field of genitourinary diseases, and we look forward to collaborating with them to bring the important benefits of Hexvix to patients suffering from bladder cancer in Mainland China and Taiwan." 

Asieris will fund all costs to secure regulatory approvals of Hexvix in Mainland China and Taiwan, and expects to begin the regulatory processes immediately. Given the current market approvals of Hexvix/Cysview in both the U.S. and Europe based on well-documented evidence of safety and efficacy, Asieris plans to explore regulatory pathways for expedited approvals in Mainland China and Taiwan. During the regulatory review and approval process for Hexvix, Asieris plans to initiate launch preparations including reimbursement applications and collaborations with blue light cystoscopy (BLC) equipment providers. Asieris is responsible for all costs related to commercialization of Hexvix in the designated territories. Photocure will provide regulatory dossier information to support the application and regulatory review process, and will also provide training to Asieris' employees, global promotional materials, and commercial support.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Blackberry - strong buy?

Diskussion: CBD - CANNABIS - Heritage Cannabis-Holdings


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Photocure Partners with Asieris MediTech to Commercialize Hexvix in Mainland China and Taiwan Agreement Expands Photocure's Hexvix/Cysview Franchise Footprint to over 30 Countries OSLO, Norway, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Photocure ASA (PHO:OSE): The Bladder Cancer Company focused on delivering transformative solutions to improve the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
Carbon Capture and Storage Market Worth $ 6.15 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 7.88% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Klook Completes US$200M in Additional Funding
Interactive Kiosk Market Worth $ 31.26 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 3.3% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Building Automation and Controls Market to Reach $215.59 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 11.10% CAGR: Says AMR
Senior Management Executive Alphan Gogus Appointed as Regional GM for Huobi Russia , Turkey and ...
Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV) Vector-Based Gene Therapy Market Expected to Grow at a Significant ...
Aktiia Receives CE Mark Approval for Breakthrough 24-7 Blood Pressure Monitoring System
Consumers Continue Flocking to Immune-Boosting Supplements as Health Crisis Rage On
Butterfly Network, Inc. and Longview Acquisition Corp. Announce Dr. Todd Fruchterman to Become ...
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
New Betting Markets Offer Opportunities for Expanding Gaming Companies
Online Betting Companies Positioned to Continue Momentum into 2021
Mainstream Renewable Power signs EUR1 billion equity investment deal with Aker Horizons to deliver ...
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Real Estate Sales Are Booming; Estimated to Exceed $160 Billion in 2021
Hisense Creates Bold New Campaign With Partner Club Paris Saint-Germain
Climate Neutral Data Centre Pact Commits European Cloud and Data Centre Industry To Ambitious ...
Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods