Securing payments in Asia: Omise integrates the EMV 3DS 2.2 protocol using Netcetera's 3DS ServerSecuring payments in Asia with latest 3-D Secure technology - Omise integrates the EMV(R) 3DS 2.2 protocol using Netcetera's 3DS Server

Media release
Zurich and Singapore, 26 January 2021

Securing payments in Asia with latest 3-D Secure technology
Omise integrates the EMV 3DS 2.2 protocol using Netcetera's 3DS Server

The Payment Service Provider Omise has implemented the Netcetera 3-D Secure Server to secure online payment transactions in the APAC region. Netcetera, a market leader for digital payment solutions, offers certified products for 3DS payment processing, and promotes secure and frictionless consumer authentication. With the go-live beginning of January 2021, Omise is among the first PSP customers to implement the latest EMV(R) 3DS 2.2 protocol, enabling them to increase the approval rates and reduce fraud.

PSPs, merchants and acquirers need to reduce the risk for non-authenticated transactions, associated refunds and lost revenue, while at the same time establishing a frictionless flow and improving the cardholder experience during online shopping. Finding the right balance of serving both security and convenience is a challenge.

To successfully address this challenge, Omise decided to implement the network-certified and PCI-ready Netcetera 3-D Secure Server on premise solution. They are among the first PSPs to implement the 3DS server with the latest protocol EMV 3DS 2.2. Jatuporn Pinnuvat, Head of Product Innovation at Omise, says: "After a thorough evaluation and investigation of different suppliers and products, we decided on Netcetera with their flexible, agile and independent payment offering. We consider their 3DS server as the most reliable and viable product to support secure and convenient transactions. The implementation was smooth and efficient, and we were able to save a lot of time and effort thanks to the comprehensive technical documentation, educational webinars and Netcetera's professional support."

