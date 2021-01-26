 

DGAP-News Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the three months ended 31 December 2020

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the three months ended 31 December 2020

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ("PEPKOR")
Trading Update for the three months ended 31 December 2020

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. ("Steinhoff" and with its subsidiaries, the "Group").

Shareholders of Steinhoff and holders of the cumulative, non-redeemable, non-participating, variable rate preference shares issued by Steinhoff Investments Holdings Limited are referred to PEPKOR's Trading Update for the three months ended 31 December 2020 published today. Pepkor is a subsidiary of Steinhoff. Copies of the documents are available on PEPKOR's website www.pepkor.co.za.

Steinhoff has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.

Stellenbosch, 26 January 2021


