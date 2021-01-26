- Nouveau Monde is advancing with the deployment of its environmentally friendly coated spherical graphite anode material - which is a critical material for lithium-ion batteries

DGAP-News: Nouveau Monde Graphite / Key word(s): Miscellaneous NOUVEAU MONDE ADVANCES ITS 2,000-TONNE COATED SPHERICAL GRAPHITE PRODUCTION FACILITY - COMMISSIONING SET FOR Q1 NEXT YEAR 26.01.2021 / 09:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- The production of coated spherical graphite is part of Nouveau Monde's broader supply of anode material to especially the electrical vehicle and renewable energy storage industries

- Nouveau Monde has successfully completed the detailed engineering study and procurement of equipment has commenced for its Phase-1 production line - with first production currently planned for Q1-2022

- The initial capacity is targeted at 2,000 tonnes per annum with scope for significant expansion in a Phase 2

- Exclusive collaboration with Professor Philippe Ouzilleau, an expert in materials engineering from McGill University, to optimize performance and sustainability of Nouveau Monde's anode material for lithium-ion batteries

- In a show of support for this project, the Québec Government has provided the Company with a grant to partly fund the development of Nouveau Monde's spherical graphite coating initiative

MONTREAL, QUÉBEC, January 26, 2021 - To meet the demand from battery manufacturers seeking locally sourced and environmentally friendly materials, Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. ("Nouveau Monde" or the "Company") (TSXV: NOU; OTCQX: NMGRF; Frankfurt: NM9) is advancing with the development of its portfolio of coated spherical purified graphite ("CSPG") by setting up a production line with a planned capacity of up to 2,000 tonnes per year (Phase 1) and continuing its research and development ("R&D") initiatives.

Jonatan Julien, Québec Minister of Energy and Natural Resources and Minister responsible for the Côte-Nord region, mentioned: "Our government is proud to support the activities of Nouveau Monde Graphite, a company involved in the battery market. The objective of our program is to support companies in carrying out their research and development projects in order to innovate and improve the competitiveness of Québec's mining industry."