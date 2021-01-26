Wirtek announces 2025 strategy with an expected average annual growth of 30%

Wirtek announces our new 5-year growth strategy with an expected average annual growth rate of 30%.

Wirtek’s long-term goal is an annual revenue of DKK 100 million with pre-tax earnings of DKK 10 million before the end of 2025.

Wirtek expects to grow profitably with an annual EBITDA margin of at least 6% during the entire 5-year strategic period.

Wirtek has defined four strategic tracks in order to reach the financial goals :

Accelerated profitable growth through a combination of organic growth and acquisitions.

International sales expansion with focus on select geographical markets in North-Western Europe.

Scalable and sustainable sourcing in nearshore locations with right combination of skills, capacity, culture, stability, and cost.

A continued positioning of Wirtek as ”Best-in-class workplace”.

The detailed description of the strategy is attached to this announcement.

Attachment