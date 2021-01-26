 

Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against GoodRx Holdings, Inc. and Certain Officers - GDRX

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against GoodRx Holdings, Inc. ("GoodRx" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GDRX) and certain of its officers.   The class action, filed in United States District Court for the Central District of California, and docketed under 21-cv-00175, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise, acquired GoodRx securities between September 23, 2020 and November 16, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.

GoodRx purports to provide consumers with free information and tools that allow them to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases.  The Company purports to provide its users with these services via apps and websites that display prices and discounts at local and mail-order pharmacies for both insured and uninsured Americans.

At the time of the Company's September 2020 initial public offering ("IPO"), unbeknownst to investors, Amazon.com, Inc. ("Amazon") was developing and would soon introduce its own online and mobile prescription medication ordering and fulfillment service that would directly compete with GoodRx.  Defendants timed the IPO so that it was priced before Amazon announced its online pharmaceutical business to facilitate the IPO and create artificial demand for the common shares sold therein, as well to maximize the amount of money the Company and the selling stockholders could raise in the IPO. 

