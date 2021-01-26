SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global healthcare contract manufacturing market size is expected to reach USD 323.6 billion by 2028 , according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2021 to 2028 . The changing regulatory landscape, coupled with rising offshoring to emerging countries, is anticipated to propel the market growth over the forecast period.

Key suggestions from the report:

By type, the pharmaceutical segment dominated the market with a share of 75.2% in 2020 owing to low manufacturing budget and highly sophisticated contract manufacturing service offerings

The medical device type segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 9.7% over the forecast period owing to increasing pressure on OEMs to reduce costs and enhance the timeline for taking a product to market

Cardiology was the dominant therapeutic area segment in the medical device contract manufacturing market in 2020 owing to rising demand for cardiovascular devices as a result of the increasing prevalence of associated heart conditions

Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to the presence of a large number of service providers, lower costs, and growing demand for medical devices in the region

Healthcare Contract Manufacturing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Medical Device, Pharmaceutical), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028

Increasing demand for advanced products is a major factor driving the market. Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are outsourcing the manufacturing activities of medical devices to third parties, mainly to developing countries to gain economic benefits. Furthermore, these regions are witnessing rising cases of chronic conditions, such as heart disorders, thereby positively affecting the market growth. Changes in reimbursement schemes are anticipated to increase the adoption of cost containment measures by OEMs. For instance, to prevent reimbursement issues from impacting financing goals, device manufacturers are developing a well-planned reimbursement strategy in parallel with their regulatory and clinical strategies in the early phases of product development.