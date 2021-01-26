Aurora Mobile Partners with Baoneng Motor to Deliver Intelligent Vehicle Solutions as the Auto Industry Digital Transformation Accelerates

The application of cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence (“AI”) and digitalization, continues to drive innovation across various industries. In the automotive industry, where drivers and passengers are increasingly opting for a more intelligent driving experience, technology has become one of the most important battlegrounds for automotive companies.

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Baoneng Motor Co., Ltd. (“Baoneng Motor”) and Foresea Seven Swords Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. (“Foresea Seven Swords”), an automotive software subsidiary of Baoneng Motor. The three companies will leverage their respective technical capabilities to help Baoneng Motor and Foresea Seven Swords enhance their intelligent mobile transportation services and deliver a smarter, more convenient, and connected driving experience while promoting wider adoption of Internet of Vehicles (“IoV”) technology and supporting the digital transformation of the automobile industry.

Through the partnership with Baoneng Motor and Foresea Seven Swords, Aurora Mobile will further expand the application of its AI-powered smart operational and user insight analytics in the automotive and Mobility as a Service (MaaS) industries. In addition, by leveraging its industry-leading push notification technology, Aurora Mobile will deliver more intelligent and pleasant interactive experiences and travel-centric services to Baoneng vehicle owners. The depth of expertise and innovative approach to technology development of both parties creates a unique opportunity for potential expansion of this strategic partnership. Aurora Mobile believes that the cooperation with Baoneng and Foresea Seven Swords will help to drive broad-based adoption of intelligent features and digital transformation, support sustainable development of the automotive industry, and generate demand for smart vehicles.

As a leading mobile developer service provider in China for almost a decade, Aurora Mobile is also a forerunner in the push notification sector and has launched “JPush”, the industry’s first comprehensive push notification solution. JPush features multi-channel delivery, intelligent user grouping, and trace-free withdrawal as well as high concurrency and availability system architecture. Aurora Mobile also teamed up with Samsung and ASUS to build a push system that complies with the Unified Push Alliance standard. Recently, Aurora Mobile signed milestone agreements with a number of leading platforms in the finance, insurance, weather services, internet tools, gaming, fresh food e-commerce, online education, telecommunications and new energy vehicle sectors, including Ping An Bank, Data Center of China Life, Moji Weather, WiFi Master, Lilith Games, Missfresh, 17zuoye, Beijing Unicom, Dongfeng Motor and other well-known companies, to drive user growth, improve user experience and increase traffic value.