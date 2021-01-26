Huize Preannounces Preliminary Estimated Unaudited Operating Revenue for Fourth Quarter 2020

Mr. Cunjun Ma, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Huize, commented, “We have achieved a record quarter in terms of total operating revenue as well as total GWP facilitated for the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily resulting from better-than-expected market demand for the proprietary critical illness products co-developed with our insurer partners, against the backdrop of continued economic recovery in China which has improved consumer confidence.”

“Our record results reflect our core competencies in co-developing with our insurer partners attractive long-term health insurance products leveraging on our in-house data-analytics capabilities and the proven distribution strength of our technology-enabled online platform. During the quarter, we continued to observe a steady growth of general insurance awareness, as well as increasing adoption of online purchase of long-term insurance products by consumers. We are confident that these trends in consumer behavior will continue to drive our growth momentum.”

About Huize Holding Limited

Huize Holding Limited is a leading independent online insurance product and service platform in China. Targeting the younger generation, Huize is dedicated to serving its insurance clients for their life-long insurance needs. Leveraging its online platform, Huize offers a wide variety of insurance products with a focus on long-term life and health insurance products, and empowers its insurer partners to reach a large fragmented client base in the insurance retail market efficiently and enhance their insurance sales. Huize provides insurance clients with digitalized insurance experience and services, including suitable product recommendations, consulting service, intelligent underwriting and assistance in claim application and settlement, which significantly improve transaction experience. According to the Oliver Wyman Report, Huize was the largest independent online long-term life and health insurance product and service platform in China as measured by gross written premiums, or GWP facilitated in 2018.