 

GForces Announces Dramatic Year-on-year Increase In Online Car Buying

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
26.01.2021, 10:00  |  33   |   |   

ONLINE CAR BUYING - NO LONGER JUST A TREND, IT IS FAST BECOMING 'NEW NORMAL'

- Online car purchases made through UK franchised retailers using GForces platform - NetDirector Auto-e - increased 1228% during 2020 and worth £500m

- GForces forecasting UK online car sales via its platform to double

- Online UK car purchases during first lockdown months (April and May 2020) quadrupled

- One third of UK franchised car retailers now using GForces ecommerce platform, following 290% growth in two years

LONDON, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry-leading automotive ecommerce solution provider, GForces, has released a series of key findings revealing how online car purchase behaviour has changed dramatically during the pandemic.

GForces announces dramatic year-on-year increase in online car buying

"As with many other industries, COVID-19 has accelerated the shift to online," explains Tim Smith, Chief Commercial Officer at GForces. "Customer trust levels when using digital technology are increasing daily, as is their willingness to make large ticket purchases, such as cars, online. Naturally, they have appreciated the ease, simplicity and personal safety that ecommerce brings, particularly in these uncertain COVID-19 times.

"However, we firmly believe there was latent demand there all along. Often the missing key ingredient was the lack of easy-to-use, seamless systems for consumers to interact and transact with. The pandemic has been the catalyst for change and we are proud to have supported so many of our customers in adapting to the rapidly evolving automotive retail landscape. Online car buying is no longer just a trend, it is fast becoming the new normal for sourcing your next car."

The GForces data reveals that the number of cars sold online in 2020 using its technology rose 1228% (2,199 in 2019 to 29,209), worth over £500 million.

The UK lockdown also had an effect. The number of cars purchased online using GForces technology averaged 640 transactions per month between January and March. In April and May, the first full lockdown months, they more than quadrupled to 2,675 per month.

Other highlights:

  • Average price of UK used car purchased online via its platform rose 5% from £14,983 in 2019 to £15,723 in 2020. Over £2900* higher than offline purchases
  • Number of car buyers looking at car model pages globally on its Auto-e platform rose from 10.7m in 2019 to 26.8m in 2020

GForces is forecasting the UK car transaction numbers it will handle throughout 2021 to double to 58,000, before growing to 72,000 in 2022.

*Auto Trader 2019

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1426229/GForces.jpg

 

 

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GForces Announces Dramatic Year-on-year Increase In Online Car Buying ONLINE CAR BUYING - NO LONGER JUST A TREND, IT IS FAST BECOMING 'NEW NORMAL' - Online car purchases made through UK franchised retailers using GForces platform - NetDirector Auto-e - increased 1228% during 2020 and worth £500m - GForces forecasting …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
Carbon Capture and Storage Market Worth $ 6.15 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 7.88% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Klook Completes US$200M in Additional Funding
Interactive Kiosk Market Worth $ 31.26 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 3.3% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Aktiia Receives CE Mark Approval for Breakthrough 24-7 Blood Pressure Monitoring System
Building Automation and Controls Market to Reach $215.59 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 11.10% CAGR: Says AMR
Senior Management Executive Alphan Gogus Appointed as Regional GM for Huobi Russia , Turkey and ...
Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV) Vector-Based Gene Therapy Market Expected to Grow at a Significant ...
Consumers Continue Flocking to Immune-Boosting Supplements as Health Crisis Rage On
Butterfly Network, Inc. and Longview Acquisition Corp. Announce Dr. Todd Fruchterman to Become ...
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
New Betting Markets Offer Opportunities for Expanding Gaming Companies
Online Betting Companies Positioned to Continue Momentum into 2021
Mainstream Renewable Power signs EUR1 billion equity investment deal with Aker Horizons to deliver ...
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Real Estate Sales Are Booming; Estimated to Exceed $160 Billion in 2021
Hisense Creates Bold New Campaign With Partner Club Paris Saint-Germain
Climate Neutral Data Centre Pact Commits European Cloud and Data Centre Industry To Ambitious ...
Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods