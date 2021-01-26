 

Atos and OVHcloud announce a strategic partnership to create a trusted, 100% European cloud solution

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.01.2021, 10:00  |  74   |   |   

Paris, France, January 26 2021 – Atos and OVHcloud today announced that they have joined forces to bring trusted cloud transformation capabilities and services to enterprises and public organizations worldwide. Under this partnership, OVHcloud and Atos are creating a 100% European market-leading multi-cloud solution. This combination maximizes Atos’ powerful one-stop shop offering – Atos OneCloud - and OVHcloud’s innovative cloud solutions based on sovereign infrastructures. Going forward, international clients will benefit from the two companies’ global footprint with access to a joint unparalleled network of more than 130 datacenters to host dedicated, private environments.

This partnership confirms the shared ambitions of Atos and OVHcloud for data protection and privacy. The two groups build on their common commitment to create a unique, end-to-end, trusted and sovereign Cloud environment, from infrastructure to applications and industry data spaces, helping clients maintain full control of their data and applications, whether they are kept in public, private or hybrid clouds. As founding members of GAIA‑X, the European Association for Data and Cloud, Atos and OVHcloud collaborate to provide compliance guarantees to the future GAIA-X framework, and for other EU privacy regulations like GDPR.

The partnership will offer organizations across Europe unparalleled levels of security when using cloud technologies. OVHcloud was recently granted the SecNumCloud label by the French National Cybersecurity Agency (ANSSI), proving that its private cloud offering fulfills the highest standards of security. As the #3 worldwide security services leader, Atos will offer cybersecurity solutions hosted by OVHcloud, to enhance the digital security of some of its key cloud solutions:

  • On-demand ANSSI qualified encryption services and anonymization management
  • Secured gateways to access local and remote infrastructures and applications with the highest level of control and trust, even for remote workers
  • Discovery and visibility services, enhanced by consultancy capabilities that feed protected security dashboards, providing clear data on risk indicators

“Tomorrow’s businesses will be cloud-first and data driven, magnifying the need for a trusted digital infrastructure and services that can be tailored to their specific requirements in terms of SLAs, security, sovereignty or scalability. Our Atos OneCloud initiative was designed to create this unique bridge between digital cloud solutions and our customers’ business needs. Our partners are a central part of our approach and we are happy to now welcome OVHcloud to our ecosystem. Our collaboration relies on strong synergies and together, we will embark our customers on a circle of digital trust through our European cloud offering,” said Yannick Tricaud, Chief Executive Officer, Atos in Southern Europe.

Seite 1 von 3
Atos Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Atos and OVHcloud announce a strategic partnership to create a trusted, 100% European cloud solution Paris, France, January 26 2021 – Atos and OVHcloud today announced that they have joined forces to bring trusted cloud transformation capabilities and services to enterprises and public organizations worldwide. Under this partnership, OVHcloud and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Marathon Invests $150 Million in Bitcoin
Bionano Genomics Announces Closing of $230 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock and ...
Valneva and Instituto Butantan Sign Final Agreement on Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine for Low and ...
Arbutus Announces 2021 Corporate Objectives and Provides Financial Update
Turmalina Intersection of 72m at 3.47% Copper, 100 g/t Silver and 0.71 g/t Gold (5.0% CuEq) Extends ...
Draganfly to Host Shareholder Update Call
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Yamana Gold Provides 2021-2023 Guidance and Ten-Year Overview
Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.01.21
Atos, a major player in France’s national strategy on quantum technologies
20.01.21
Atos completes the acquisition of Canada-based cybersecurity firm In Fidem
20.01.21
South Australian Government chooses Atos as a strategic partner
19.01.21
Atos and IBM Collaborate to Accelerate Digital Transformation in the Enterprise with AI and Red Hat OpenShift Technologies
13.01.21
Atos recognized twice by Springboard Consulting for its excellence in disability inclusion
12.01.21
Atos to acquire In Fidem to reinforce its cybersecurity position in the North American market
07.01.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Gewinne - Anleger setzen auf Programm von Biden
07.01.21
Statement
05.01.21
Atos - Half-year report on Atos SE’s liquidity contract
28.12.20
Atos named a Leader in Cloud Infrastructure Brokerage, Orchestration & Management Services by NelsonHall

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
07.01.21
13
Atos (Wie geht es weiter)