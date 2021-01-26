Atos and OVHcloud announce a strategic partnership to create a trusted, 100% European cloud solution

Paris, France, January 26 2021 – Atos and OVHcloud today announced that they have joined forces to bring trusted cloud transformation capabilities and services to enterprises and public organizations worldwide. Under this partnership, OVHcloud and Atos are creating a 100% European market-leading multi-cloud solution. This combination maximizes Atos’ powerful one-stop shop offering – Atos OneCloud - and OVHcloud’s innovative cloud solutions based on sovereign infrastructures. Going forward, international clients will benefit from the two companies’ global footprint with access to a joint unparalleled network of more than 130 datacenters to host dedicated, private environments.

This partnership confirms the shared ambitions of Atos and OVHcloud for data protection and privacy. The two groups build on their common commitment to create a unique, end-to-end, trusted and sovereign Cloud environment, from infrastructure to applications and industry data spaces, helping clients maintain full control of their data and applications, whether they are kept in public, private or hybrid clouds. As founding members of GAIA‑X, the European Association for Data and Cloud, Atos and OVHcloud collaborate to provide compliance guarantees to the future GAIA-X framework, and for other EU privacy regulations like GDPR.