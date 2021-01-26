 

Bombardier launches major investment plan to modernize and increase production capacity of its factory in Bruges

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.01.2021, 10:05  |  92   |   |   

  • The increase in production capacity as well as the modernization of the Bombardier site in Bruges, will be funded by an investment of more than six million euro
  • This investment plan supports the hiring of at least 180 additional employees
  • Direct investments in our suppliers, to support the production increase, are also part of the funding

BERLIN, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Note to editors: To view the photos associated with this press release, please visit the following links:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/13188f50-db91-4fe6 ...

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9721e170-5444-42ab ...

Global mobility leader Bombardier Transportation has announced today the launch of a major investment and hiring plan aimed at increasing the production capacity of its factory in Bruges, Belgium. The modernization of Bombardier’s site in Bruges and its increase in production capacity, will be funded by an investment of more than six million euro. As a result, the company will hire at least 180 more employees to support the site’s increase in production.

“This plan is for us, as much an industrial necessity as a belief about the future,” declared Laurent Bouyer, President of Bombardier Transportation, France and Benelux. He continued, “Despite the context of the coronavirus crisis, Bombardier is committed to moving forward with an ambitious plan for the transformation and sustainability of the Bruges site. This demonstrates the vitality of our industrial site and an unprecedented opportunity to modernize our production facilities, thanks to digital processes, cyber-tools and eco-friendly solutions.”

“Our order book is full,” said Michel Huyghe, who was appointed Site Director and Head of Operations for the Bruges site on January 1, 2021. “At the end of December, we received a new order for 204 M7 coaches for SNCB, which represents around 18 months of work for our factory in Bruges. Therefore, it is important for us to invest massively in our production capacities and to develop our activities, for the benefit of the entire rail industry and the region,” he concluded.

From an industrial point of view, this investment plan will allow Bombardier to increase its production capacities by summer 2021:

  • By creating a new production line for 1-level coaches and for SNCB M7 cars
  • By acquiring new, more modern and more efficient tools
  • By creating new workstations such as a painting presentation station and a specific workstation for customer acceptance

The plan will also modernize maintenance workshops, especially those for TRAXX locomotives, for which the Bruges site is a European Centre of Excellence within Bombardier.

Seite 1 von 4
Bombardier Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bombardier launches major investment plan to modernize and increase production capacity of its factory in Bruges The increase in production capacity as well as the modernization of the Bombardier site in Bruges, will be funded by an investment of more than six million euroThis investment plan supports the hiring of at least 180 additional employeesDirect …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Marathon Invests $150 Million in Bitcoin
Bionano Genomics Announces Closing of $230 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock and ...
Valneva and Instituto Butantan Sign Final Agreement on Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine for Low and ...
Arbutus Announces 2021 Corporate Objectives and Provides Financial Update
Turmalina Intersection of 72m at 3.47% Copper, 100 g/t Silver and 0.71 g/t Gold (5.0% CuEq) Extends ...
Draganfly to Host Shareholder Update Call
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Yamana Gold Provides 2021-2023 Guidance and Ten-Year Overview
Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.01.21
Bombardier and GTS Rail strengthen their long-term partnership by increasing GTS’s TRAXX locomotive fleet
19.01.21
Bombardier’s joint venture to provide maintenance service for 280 high-speed train cars in China
18.01.21
Bombardier’s Gautrain fleet in South Africa completes forty million kilometres in service
15.01.21
Bombardier to overhaul 143 TWINDEXX double-deck coaches for Israel Railways
13.01.21
Bombardier to supply three additional trains to SNCF as other OMNEO Regio 2N trains debut on Transilien’s N-Line
13.01.21
Bombardier’s joint venture wins contract to build 16 new Chinese standard high-speed train cars
12.01.21
Bombardier’s joint venture begins assembling the first automated people mover vehicle for Hong Kong International Airport
11.01.21
Latitude 33 Aviation Proudly Adds Another New Bombardier Challenger 350 Business Jet to its Fleet
04.01.21
Bombardier Announces Completion of Previously Announced Acquisition and Gains Full Ownership of Aircraft Service Centre in Berlin

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
25.01.21
609
Bombardier im Höhenflug :-)