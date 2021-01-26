Used Car Market to Grow With 8.7% CAGR Through 2030 Says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The used car market has historically been dominated by various companies operating in the unorganized sector in the developing nations such as India, China, Mexico, and Brazil. A majority of the transactions have been traditionally made by individuals who were trying to sell and buy cars. As the parties involved in these transactions have been primarily individuals rather than organizations or firms, it has been very difficult to build trust and connection between them.

According to the market research report published by P&S Intelligence, the emergence of organized sector players is changing this uncertainty in transactions and relationships. Apart from offering a diverse range of used cars, these players also offer various other services such as free towing and other services at the dealership for luring more customers. These value-added services are helping the prominent organized sector companies and organizations operating in the used car industry expand their customer pool and augment their revenue.

Get the sample copy of this report at @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/used-car-market/report-sample

Besides the aforementioned factors, the growing popularity of e-commerce, due to the surging penetration of the internet and the increasing usage of smartphones, is also propelling the demand for used cars across the world. Many used car owners are increasingly adopting e-commerce technologies for advertising their products and spreading awareness about the availability of used cars. This not only allows people to buy and sell vehicles online but also makes the entire selling and buying process smoother and faster.

The other important factor boosting the sales of used cars is the reducing average age of vehicle ownership all over the world. Because of these reasons, the global used car market will grow in size from 115.2 million units in 2019 to 275.3 million units in 2030. Furthermore, the market will register a CAGR of 8.7% between 2020 and 2030.

Browse detailed report on Used Car Market Research Report: By Sector (Unorganized, Organized), Vehicle Type (Medium, Small, Large), Propulsion (Internal Combustion Engine, Electric), Sales Medium (Offline, Online) - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030 @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/used-car-market