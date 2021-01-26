 

Used Car Market to Grow With 8.7% CAGR Through 2030 Says P&S Intelligence

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
26.01.2021, 10:39  |  17   |   |   

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The used car market has historically been dominated by various companies operating in the unorganized sector in the developing nations such as India, China, Mexico, and Brazil. A majority of the transactions have been traditionally made by individuals who were trying to sell and buy cars. As the parties involved in these transactions have been primarily individuals rather than organizations or firms, it has been very difficult to build trust and connection between them.

 

P and S Intelligence Logo

 

According to the market research report published by P&S Intelligence, the emergence of organized sector players is changing this uncertainty in transactions and relationships. Apart from offering a diverse range of used cars, these players also offer various other services such as free towing and other services at the dealership for luring more customers. These value-added services are helping the prominent organized sector companies and organizations operating in the used car industry expand their customer pool and augment their revenue.

Get the sample copy of this report at @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/used-car-market/report-sample

Besides the aforementioned factors, the growing popularity of e-commerce, due to the surging penetration of the internet and the increasing usage of smartphones, is also propelling the demand for used cars across the world. Many used car owners are increasingly adopting e-commerce technologies for advertising their products and spreading awareness about the availability of used cars. This not only allows people to buy and sell vehicles online but also makes the entire selling and buying process smoother and faster.

The other important factor boosting the sales of used cars is the reducing average age of vehicle ownership all over the world. Because of these reasons, the global used car market will grow in size from 115.2 million units in 2019 to 275.3 million units in 2030. Furthermore, the market will register a CAGR of 8.7% between 2020 and 2030.

Browse detailed report on Used Car Market Research Report: By Sector (Unorganized, Organized), Vehicle Type (Medium, Small, Large), Propulsion (Internal Combustion Engine, Electric), Sales Medium (Offline, Online) - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030 @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/used-car-market

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Used Car Market to Grow With 8.7% CAGR Through 2030 Says P&S Intelligence NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The used car market has historically been dominated by various companies operating in the unorganized sector in the developing nations such as India, China, Mexico, and Brazil. A majority of the transactions …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
Carbon Capture and Storage Market Worth $ 6.15 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 7.88% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Klook Completes US$200M in Additional Funding
Interactive Kiosk Market Worth $ 31.26 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 3.3% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Aktiia Receives CE Mark Approval for Breakthrough 24-7 Blood Pressure Monitoring System
Building Automation and Controls Market to Reach $215.59 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 11.10% CAGR: Says AMR
Senior Management Executive Alphan Gogus Appointed as Regional GM for Huobi Russia , Turkey and ...
Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV) Vector-Based Gene Therapy Market Expected to Grow at a Significant ...
Consumers Continue Flocking to Immune-Boosting Supplements as Health Crisis Rage On
Butterfly Network, Inc. and Longview Acquisition Corp. Announce Dr. Todd Fruchterman to Become ...
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
New Betting Markets Offer Opportunities for Expanding Gaming Companies
Online Betting Companies Positioned to Continue Momentum into 2021
Mainstream Renewable Power signs EUR1 billion equity investment deal with Aker Horizons to deliver ...
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Real Estate Sales Are Booming; Estimated to Exceed $160 Billion in 2021
Hisense Creates Bold New Campaign With Partner Club Paris Saint-Germain
Climate Neutral Data Centre Pact Commits European Cloud and Data Centre Industry To Ambitious ...
Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods