 

Marketing Resource Management Market Size Worth $6.89 Billion By 2027 Grand View Research, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
26.01.2021, 10:35  |  30   |   |   

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global marketing resource management market size is expected to reach USD 6.89 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 11.7% from 2021 to 2027. Marketing Resource Management (MRM) is a cloud-based software that is widely used by organizations for effectively centralizing and managing their marketing operations. It enables organizations to unify brand compliance and marketing workflows and effectively track their Return on Investment (ROI)

Grand View Research Logo

Key suggestions from the report:

  • The brand and advertising management segment is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to the adoption of these solutions in decentralized companies to maintain brand compliance
  • The increased focus of businesses to move from the legacy platform to cloud platform is expected to create growth opportunities for the training, support, and maintenance services segment
  • The adoption of on-premise solutions is high owing to benefits associated with configuration, reduced vendor dependency, and numerous customization options
  • Factors such as the growing integration of advanced technologies, the presence of a large number of resources, extensive product portfolio, and complex workflows are expected to propel the adoption of MRM solutions in large enterprises
  • The increasing need to target customers and market products based on the digital footprint is encouraging consumer goods and retail companies to adopt advanced marketing technologies
  • The growth of sectors such as BFSI and IT and telecom in developing countries such as India and China is expected to create the demand for MRM solutions in the Asia Pacific region

Read 150 page research report with ToC on "Marketing Resource Management Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Solution, By Services, By Deployment, By Enterprise Size, By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/marketing-resource-management-market

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Marketing Resource Management Market Size Worth $6.89 Billion By 2027 Grand View Research, Inc. SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The global marketing resource management market size is expected to reach USD 6.89 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
Carbon Capture and Storage Market Worth $ 6.15 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 7.88% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Klook Completes US$200M in Additional Funding
Interactive Kiosk Market Worth $ 31.26 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 3.3% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Aktiia Receives CE Mark Approval for Breakthrough 24-7 Blood Pressure Monitoring System
Building Automation and Controls Market to Reach $215.59 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 11.10% CAGR: Says AMR
Senior Management Executive Alphan Gogus Appointed as Regional GM for Huobi Russia , Turkey and ...
Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV) Vector-Based Gene Therapy Market Expected to Grow at a Significant ...
Consumers Continue Flocking to Immune-Boosting Supplements as Health Crisis Rage On
Butterfly Network, Inc. and Longview Acquisition Corp. Announce Dr. Todd Fruchterman to Become ...
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
New Betting Markets Offer Opportunities for Expanding Gaming Companies
Online Betting Companies Positioned to Continue Momentum into 2021
Mainstream Renewable Power signs EUR1 billion equity investment deal with Aker Horizons to deliver ...
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Real Estate Sales Are Booming; Estimated to Exceed $160 Billion in 2021
Hisense Creates Bold New Campaign With Partner Club Paris Saint-Germain
Climate Neutral Data Centre Pact Commits European Cloud and Data Centre Industry To Ambitious ...
Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods