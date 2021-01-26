 

DGAP-News The Social Chain AG: Social Chain AG expands food segment: Food Chain acquires ten percent of PLANTY-OF-MEAT

26.01.2021, 10:43  |  26   |   |   

DGAP-News: The Social Chain AG / Key word(s): Investment/Expansion
The Social Chain AG: Social Chain AG expands food segment: Food Chain acquires ten percent of PLANTY-OF-MEAT

26.01.2021 / 10:43
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media Release

Social Chain AG expands food segment: Food Chain acquires ten percent of PLANTY-OF-MEAT

  • PLANTY-OF-MEAT is a specialist for plant-based meat alternatives
  • Innovative production: sunflower as a source of protein
  • Total revenue of Food Chain GmbH to increase organically to EUR 110m in 2021
  • Wanja S. Oberhof: "PLANTY-OF-MEAT stands for the consumer trend towards healthy and sustainable food."

Berlin, 26 January 2021. Social Chain AG is strengthening its position in the food segment by investing in the promising market of plant-based meat alternatives: Food Chain GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of Social Chain AG (WKN: A1YC99), acquires ten percent of PLANTY-OF-MEAT GmbH. Social Chain AG is thus expanding its food segment, which has been consolidated in its Food Chain GmbH since November 2020. The company has also secured the option to acquire a majority stake in PLANTY-OF-MEAT. Food Chain expects strong growth in 2021: organic revenues are expected to increase from EUR 75 million (preliminary figures, pro forma consolidated) in the financial year 2020 to EUR 110 million in 2021.

PLANTY-OF-MEAT (planty-of-meat.de) was founded in Munich in 2019 with the aim of developing and producing natural and plant-based meat alternatives that allow customers a meat-reduced diet and at the same time enjoyment without compromise. Through local development and regional production, PLANTY-OF-MEAT offers future-oriented "plant-based" solutions from a single source. The plant-based meat alternatives are based on plant proteins that perfectly imitate the texture, smell and taste of meat of animal origin. They are vegan, but their taste and appearance appeal not only to vegetarians and flexitarians, but also to modern and open-minded "meat eaters". Unlike its competitors, PLANTY-OF-MEAT uses high-quality proteins from sunflowers for its burgers and minced meat, which are processed using a specifically developed method. Compared to soy and peas, sunflower protein has a unique taste profile that is very close to the texture of meat. It is also free from allergens or genetically modified organisms.

