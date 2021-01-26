Auction of Treasury Bills on 28 January 2021

The treasury bills for sale have the following stock exchange codes:

Name

Stock exchange code

Maturity

﻿DGTB 01/03/2021 21 / I 98-17967 1 March 2021 DGTB 01/06/2021 21 / II 98-18189 1 June 2021 DGTB 01/09/2021 21 / III

98-18262

1 September 2021

DGTB 01/12/2021 21 / IV

98-18346

1 December 2021



The sale will settle on 1 February 2021 at the stop-rate for each serie. In case of bid on stop-rate a pro-rata ratio may occur.

The deadline for bidding is 10.15 on the day of the auction.