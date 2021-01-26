Free Live Webinar | Scaling Sales Readiness for The Modern Buyer Requirements

SINGAPORE, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- StreamzAI has invited Forrester to speak at their complimentary live webinar (also available on-demand) where keynote speaker and Principal Analyst Mary Shea PhD will share key themes from recent research on seller competencies and share her insights on the importance of scaling sales readiness programs and framing them from an ROI perspective. StreamzAI will later be joined by their panellists - Sumeet Wadhwa - Global EV & Growth Unit Director at Castrol, Harley Young - Head of Partner Solutions Architecture at AWS, and Kushal Bhomick- Chief Revenue Officer at StreamzAI, for a roundtable discussion on Scaling Sales Readiness and the challenges to overcome.

News Summary: This January StreamzAI is hosting a webinar on Scaling Sales Readiness with invited industry leaders from Forrester, AWS and Castrol. Join this complimentary live webinar to gain insights and knowledge on how companies can scale sales readiness and increase their ROI.

When: Thursday, January 28, 2021 | 7 PM SGT | 4.30 PM IST | 12.30 PM CET

Those who are interested can register for the webinar by clicking the link: https://streamz.ai/webinar-scaling-sales-readiness/

"The way people are buying products has changed drastically over the last two years," said Jawahar Kanjilal, CEO and co-founder of StreamzAI. "Buyers are very well informed about your product; hence, sales reps these days need to become expert advisers about the products and industry to engage prospective buyers in value-adding coversations. This is only possible by having a framework for your Sales Readiness programs that focus on developing and sharpening the sales reps' skills to prepare them to confidently drive sales."

In this webinar, Thought leaders and Industry practitioners will talk about how companies can successfully roll out initiatives that are accommodating of all sellers within and outside organisation, the challenges to overcome in scaling these sales readiness initiatives, and the metrics to measure the outcomes of the Sales Readiness programs.

About StreamzAI: StreamzAI is an AI-based Mobile Sales Readiness platform that empowers companies to build and maintain a highly prepared, engaged and differentiated sales teams converting their regular sales reps to expert advisors. We have successfully enabled various Fortune 1000 companies to scale out their sales readiness programs across multiple countries consistently and measurably.

Visit here to know more: https://streamz.ai/