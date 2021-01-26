DGAP-News: GFT Technologies SE / Key word(s): Investment/Strategic Company Decision

GFT Technologies SE: Giving control back to data owners: GFT acquires minority stake in start-up One Creation



USA-based start-up One Creation makes enforcement, management and monetisation of digital data rights safe and easy

GFT is co-developing the platform and acquires minority stake in the company

GFT and One Creation cooperate on approaching clients in industries from the financial sector to healthcare providers and movie studios, helping them monetise data rights in full compliance

New revenue streams in fast growing market for digital rights management accelerate GFT's ongoing growth course and support good start into 2021

Stuttgart, 26 January, 2020 - GFT Technologies and One Creation are announcing that GFT is acquiring a minority stake in the data rights start-up. The two companies are collaborating on technology development and approaching potential clients to help them monetise their data and digital rights while ensuring compliance, control, and security.

Data is the new oil -there is near-universal consensus that gathering and monetising data and digital rights is a crucial factor for the continued success of companies in virtually all industries and sectors. Data is being misused; new data and business insights are growing but there is no safe way to share and monetize these rights beyond the first party that consumes it or in close-ended environments. Enterprises are struggling to provide transparency and automatic consent management to allow for compliance with privacy regulations such as GDPR or to meet Open Banking standards, or just to differentiate their service by providing full transparency and control of data rights to their users.