 

DGAP-News GFT Technologies SE: Giving control back to data owners: GFT acquires minority stake in start-up One Creation

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
26.01.2021, 10:56  |  65   |   |   

DGAP-News: GFT Technologies SE / Key word(s): Investment/Strategic Company Decision
GFT Technologies SE: Giving control back to data owners: GFT acquires minority stake in start-up One Creation

26.01.2021 / 10:56
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

GFT Technologies SE: Giving control back to data owners: GFT acquires minority stake in start-up One Creation
  • USA-based start-up One Creation makes enforcement, management and monetisation of digital data rights safe and easy
  • GFT is co-developing the platform and acquires minority stake in the company
  • GFT and One Creation cooperate on approaching clients in industries from the financial sector to healthcare providers and movie studios, helping them monetise data rights in full compliance
  • New revenue streams in fast growing market for digital rights management accelerate GFT's ongoing growth course and support good start into 2021

Stuttgart, 26 January, 2020 - GFT Technologies and One Creation are announcing that GFT is acquiring a minority stake in the data rights start-up. The two companies are collaborating on technology development and approaching potential clients to help them monetise their data and digital rights while ensuring compliance, control, and security.

Data is the new oil -there is near-universal consensus that gathering and monetising data and digital rights is a crucial factor for the continued success of companies in virtually all industries and sectors. Data is being misused; new data and business insights are growing but there is no safe way to share and monetize these rights beyond the first party that consumes it or in close-ended environments. Enterprises are struggling to provide transparency and automatic consent management to allow for compliance with privacy regulations such as GDPR or to meet Open Banking standards, or just to differentiate their service by providing full transparency and control of data rights to their users.

Seite 1 von 5


GFT Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News GFT Technologies SE: Giving control back to data owners: GFT acquires minority stake in start-up One Creation DGAP-News: GFT Technologies SE / Key word(s): Investment/Strategic Company Decision GFT Technologies SE: Giving control back to data owners: GFT acquires minority stake in start-up One Creation 26.01.2021 / 10:56 The issuer is solely responsible …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest: CFO and board member buys MGI shares
DGAP-News: Upco International Inc. Ankündig wichtiges Update UpcoPay und Upco Messenger
DGAP-DD: TUI AG deutsch
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​Endor AG mit positivem Ausblick für 2021: Deutliches Wachstum bei Umsatz und ...
Photon Energy NV: Photon Energy sichert langfristige Projektfinanzierung für weitere 14.1 MWp in Ungarn
DGAP-Adhoc: Linde plc: Linde plc Announces New Up To US$ 5 Billion Share Repurchase Program
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Nachfrageboom bei Elektromobilität: Heidelberg verdoppelt Produktionskapazitäten für Wallboxen
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Booming demand for electromobility - Heidelberg doubles production capacity for Wallboxes
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
DGAP-Adhoc: LION E-Mobility AG: Positiver Ausblick der LION E-Mobility AG für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest: CFO and board member buys MGI shares
DGAP-News: NeXR Technologies SE und H&Mbeyond. starten Kooperation zu Virtual Fitting
Eat Beyond Inc. erwirbt mit Abobe Foods ein neues Portfoliounternehmen
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Nachfrageboom bei Elektromobilität: Heidelberg verdoppelt Produktionskapazitäten für Wallboxen
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. new ISIN code
Ford Bank GmbH: Sparen mit fairen Zinsen bei Ford Money
DGAP-News: Linde to Build, Own and Operate World's Largest PEM Electrolyzer for Green Hydrogen
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:56 Uhr
DGAP-News: GFT Technologies SE: Bessere Kontrolle für die Inhaber von Daten: GFT erwirbt Minderheitsbeteiligung am Start-up One Creation (deutsch)
10:56 Uhr
DGAP-News: GFT Technologies SE: Bessere Kontrolle für die Inhaber von Daten: GFT erwirbt Minderheitsbeteiligung am Start-up One Creation
07.01.21
LYNX: GFT: Die Stunde der Bullen ist gekommen

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
21.10.20
4.397
Hammernews bei GFT