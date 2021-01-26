DGAP-News GFT Technologies SE: Giving control back to data owners: GFT acquires minority stake in start-up One Creation
|
DGAP-News: GFT Technologies SE / Key word(s): Investment/Strategic Company Decision
GFT Technologies SE: Giving control back to data owners: GFT acquires minority stake in start-up One Creation
Stuttgart, 26 January, 2020 - GFT Technologies and One Creation are announcing that GFT is acquiring a minority stake in the data rights start-up. The two companies are collaborating on technology development and approaching potential clients to help them monetise their data and digital rights while ensuring compliance, control, and security.
Data is the new oil -there is near-universal consensus that gathering and monetising data and digital rights is a crucial factor for the continued success of companies in virtually all industries and sectors. Data is being misused; new data and business insights are growing but there is no safe way to share and monetize these rights beyond the first party that consumes it or in close-ended environments. Enterprises are struggling to provide transparency and automatic consent management to allow for compliance with privacy regulations such as GDPR or to meet Open Banking standards, or just to differentiate their service by providing full transparency and control of data rights to their users.
