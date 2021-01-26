 

Hublot Launches New Big Bang Tourbillon Automatic Orange Sapphire

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
26.01.2021, 11:00  |  52   |   |   

The art of fusion reaches a new level with a double endeavour at the limits of possibility

NYON, Switzerland, Jan. 26, 2021  /PRNewswire/ -- Transparent, black, yellow, blue, red – Hublot has mastered the creation and machining of sapphires with exclusive shades for its watchcases. With the new Big Bang Tourbillon Automatic Orange Sapphire, the brand has once again achieved a world first by adding a completely new colour to its palette of through-tinted sapphires. This unprecedented technical and aesthetic feat is combined with an entirely new tourbillon movement not only equipped with self-winding (a rarity for a tourbillon), but also with a reinvented architecture with its micro-rotor visible on the dial side and three sapphire bridges. A new fusion of daring and transparency, in a limited edition of 50 pieces.

 

 

To stay up-to-date, follow: @Hublot #Hublot #BigBangTourbillonAutomatic #LVMHWatchWeek


In line with its winning spirit, Hublot has produced a new exceptional innovation by unveiling the world's very first case in orange sapphire. Our manufacture has also reaffirmed its watchmaking expertise by unveiling a new automatic tourbillon calibre, entirely designed and manufactured in-house, and on which the spectacular visible dial side architecture underscores the innovative design of the watch. The "Art of Fusion" in all its glory according to Hublot.
Ricardo Guadalupe
HUBLOT CEO

Orange sapphire, a world first

If there's one area where Hublot's own "Art of Fusion" is expressed in all its boldness and radiance, it's definitely that of cutting-edge materials, particularly manufactured sapphire. Over the years, the brand (which has its own Metallurgy & Materials laboratory) has already released numerous very illustrious watches where the sapphire cases and dials, available in novel colours, act as transparent settings for sophisticated mechanics – such as the Big Bang Unico Sapphire (transparent), All Black Sapphire, Big Bang Unico Red Sapphire and Blue Sapphire, and the recent Spirit of Big Bang Yellow Sapphire. Today, Hublot continues to innovate with this extraordinary material by reinterpreting the Big Bang Sapphire Tourbillon in an entirely new orange shade – a world first for a through-tinted sapphire – achieved thanks to the incorporation of titanium and chromium in a skilful manufacturing process. This surprising and dynamic colour is a breath of fresh air for haute horlogerie, and is in perfect harmony with Hublot's culture of excellence. The fascination of the translucent bezel and case in finely polished orange sapphire is enhanced by the technical tone of the six H-shape titanium screws that characterise the iconic Big Bang design.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hublot Launches New Big Bang Tourbillon Automatic Orange Sapphire The art of fusion reaches a new level with a double endeavour at the limits of possibility NYON, Switzerland, Jan. 26, 2021  /PRNewswire/ - Transparent, black, yellow, blue, red – Hublot has mastered the creation and machining of sapphires with …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
Carbon Capture and Storage Market Worth $ 6.15 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 7.88% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Klook Completes US$200M in Additional Funding
Interactive Kiosk Market Worth $ 31.26 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 3.3% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Aktiia Receives CE Mark Approval for Breakthrough 24-7 Blood Pressure Monitoring System
Building Automation and Controls Market to Reach $215.59 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 11.10% CAGR: Says AMR
Senior Management Executive Alphan Gogus Appointed as Regional GM for Huobi Russia , Turkey and ...
Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV) Vector-Based Gene Therapy Market Expected to Grow at a Significant ...
Consumers Continue Flocking to Immune-Boosting Supplements as Health Crisis Rage On
Butterfly Network, Inc. and Longview Acquisition Corp. Announce Dr. Todd Fruchterman to Become ...
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
New Betting Markets Offer Opportunities for Expanding Gaming Companies
Online Betting Companies Positioned to Continue Momentum into 2021
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Real Estate Sales Are Booming; Estimated to Exceed $160 Billion in 2021
Hisense Creates Bold New Campaign With Partner Club Paris Saint-Germain
Climate Neutral Data Centre Pact Commits European Cloud and Data Centre Industry To Ambitious ...
Lundin Mining Announces 2020 Production Guidance Achieved for All Metals; Fourth Quarter and Full ...
Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods