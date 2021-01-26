Hublot Launches New Big Bang Tourbillon Automatic Orange Sapphire

NYON, Switzerland, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparent, black, yellow, blue, red – Hublot has mastered the creation and machining of sapphires with exclusive shades for its watchcases. With the new Big Bang Tourbillon Automatic Orange Sapphire, the brand has once again achieved a world first by adding a completely new colour to its palette of through-tinted sapphires. This unprecedented technical and aesthetic feat is combined with an entirely new tourbillon movement not only equipped with self-winding (a rarity for a tourbillon), but also with a reinvented architecture with its micro-rotor visible on the dial side and three sapphire bridges. A new fusion of daring and transparency, in a limited edition of 50 pieces.

In line with its winning spirit, Hublot has produced a new exceptional innovation by unveiling the world's very first case in orange sapphire. Our manufacture has also reaffirmed its watchmaking expertise by unveiling a new automatic tourbillon calibre, entirely designed and manufactured in-house, and on which the spectacular visible dial side architecture underscores the innovative design of the watch. The "Art of Fusion" in all its glory according to Hublot.

Ricardo Guadalupe

HUBLOT CEO

Orange sapphire, a world first

If there's one area where Hublot's own "Art of Fusion" is expressed in all its boldness and radiance, it's definitely that of cutting-edge materials, particularly manufactured sapphire. Over the years, the brand (which has its own Metallurgy & Materials laboratory) has already released numerous very illustrious watches where the sapphire cases and dials, available in novel colours, act as transparent settings for sophisticated mechanics – such as the Big Bang Unico Sapphire (transparent), All Black Sapphire, Big Bang Unico Red Sapphire and Blue Sapphire, and the recent Spirit of Big Bang Yellow Sapphire. Today, Hublot continues to innovate with this extraordinary material by reinterpreting the Big Bang Sapphire Tourbillon in an entirely new orange shade – a world first for a through-tinted sapphire – achieved thanks to the incorporation of titanium and chromium in a skilful manufacturing process. This surprising and dynamic colour is a breath of fresh air for haute horlogerie, and is in perfect harmony with Hublot's culture of excellence. The fascination of the translucent bezel and case in finely polished orange sapphire is enhanced by the technical tone of the six H-shape titanium screws that characterise the iconic Big Bang design.