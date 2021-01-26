Strategy update: artec technologies AG further expands software platform for crime investigation detection and prevention - Incidents at US Capitol and Berlin Reichstag highlight need for data analytics tools for security agencies - Software platform (Law Enforcement Video Surveillance Manager) for planning and execution of police operations proven in practice - Video Surveillance Manager's functionality expanded for use in area observation, as well as the collection and analysis of audiovisual contaminated data



Diepholz, 26. January 2021: artec technologies AG (ISIN DE0005209589) provides an update on the strategic development in its business with law enforcement agencies. It wasn't just the storming of the Capitol in the United States or the attempt on the Reichstag in Berlin that showed the need for law enforcement agencies to better integrate monitoring and evaluation of social media and other sources of information in crime detection and prevention: Law enforcement business already generates a large part of artec's annual revenue and is comprised of recurring revenues from cloud and services, among others. For the coming years, artec sees considerable growth potential in the area of law enforcement.

The prerequisites for exploiting this potential already exist: numerous German security agencies - such as some 50 percent of state criminal investigation departments - have been part of artec's customer base for years. After previously supplying video information systems among other things, in 2020 artec has successfully positioned itself as a system supplier - everything from a single source. At the heart of this lies the MULTIEYE Law Enforcement Video Surveillance Manager: a private cloud-based software platform for mobile task forces, situation centres and control centres. It was developed in cooperation with specialists from German security agencies,and has proven itself over the past year as a central management system for the preparation, execution and follow-up of classic surveillance operations. artec also supplies the individually configurable hardware for deployments in the field. In addition, it ensures that all processes are carried out in compliance with data protection regulations. artec attaches particular importance to the observance of digital data sovereignty. In addition to existing law enforcement customers, one European authority is currently testing the Video Surveillance Manager. Discussions are also underway with other authorities in the national and international market. In order to accelerate sales, artec plans to increasingly make systems available to potential customers for a certain period of time, with the aim of convincing them to buy or rent.