Regis to Issue Second Quarter Results on February 4, 2021

Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS), a leader in the haircare industry, whose primary business is franchising, owning, and operating technology-enabled hair salons, will issue financial results for the second fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2020 before the market opens on February 4, 2021. Following the release, the Company will host a presentation via webcast for investors beginning at 9:00 a.m. Central time to discuss corporate developments and financial results.

To participate in the live webcast, interested parties can log in to www.regiscorp.com, or participate via telephone by dialing (888) 254-3590 and entering access code 9126102. A replay of the presentation will be available later that day. The replay of the webcast will be available at www.regiscorp.com, or listen to the audio replay by dialing (888) 203-1112 and entering access code 9126102.