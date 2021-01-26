Genesis Energy, L.P. Sets Date for Release of Fourth Quarter Results and Conference Call

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE: GEL) will announce its earnings for the Fourth Quarter ended December 31, 2020 on February 18, 2021, before the market opens.

Genesis Energy, L.P.’s Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call will be held Thursday, February 18, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. Central time (9:30 a.m. Eastern time). This call can be accessed at www.genesisenergy.com. Choose the Investor Relations button. For those unable to attend the live broadcast, a replay will be available beginning approximately one hour after the event.