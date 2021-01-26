Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend to $0.30 per Share

For the three months ended December 31, 2020, the Company’s return on average assets (“ROAA”) was 1.34%, return on average equity (“ROAE”) was 9.91%, and return on average tangible common equity (“ROATCE”) was 16.32%, compared to 1.31%, 9.90%, and 16.44%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2020 and 1.42%, 8.20%, and 15.89%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2019. Total assets as of December 31, 2020 were $19.7 billion compared to $19.8 billion at September 30, 2020 and $11.8 billion at December 31, 2019. A reconciliation of the non–U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) measure of ROATCE to the GAAP measure of common stockholders' equity is set forth at the end of this press release.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPBI) (the “Company” or “Pacific Premier”), the holding company of Pacific Premier Bank (the “Bank”), reported net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 of $67.1 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, compared with net income of $66.6 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020 and net income of $41.1 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Steven R. Gardner, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “We delivered a strong quarter to end 2020 that reflects our improved earnings power and overall operational strength. Despite the low interest rate environment and the uncertainty around the pandemic, we generated a return on average assets and average tangible common equity, exclusive of merger-related expenses, of 1.41% and 17.2%, respectively.

“Having completed the Opus integration in early October, we were able to increase our focus on business development throughout the remainder of the fourth quarter. As a result, we ended the year with a strong loan pipeline as our teams are attracting larger, more sophisticated clients. During the fourth quarter, our new loan commitments were up substantially from the prior quarter, although elevated payoffs and strategic loan sales reduced our loan balances at quarter end.

“Our strong earnings continue to enhance our capital levels, and we remain committed to a disciplined, prudent capital management strategy. We recently adopted a new stock repurchase program, increasing the size over the program previously adopted in late 2019. We also announced today that we increased our common stock dividend to $0.30 per share, from $0.28 per share in the prior quarter. Since initiating our dividend program two years ago, we have steadily increased the amount of capital we are returning to shareholders, which has positively influenced total shareholder returns.

“As we begin 2021, we are well-positioned to manage through the impact of the ongoing pandemic and capitalize on the economic recovery. We expect increasing levels of organic growth in our various markets, and we will continue to pursue strategic growth opportunities that can expand and enhance our franchise. Over the past several years we have made investments in talent and technology to create a robust, highly scalable platform to generate profitable growth, and we are confident in our ability to execute and deliver for our shareholders in the years ahead.”

Mr. Gardner concluded, “I want to thank all of the Pacific Premier team members for their strong commitment to our clients, our communities, and each other. Their incredible resiliency and talents are what drive our results.”

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 Financial Highlights (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Net income $ 67,136 $ 66,566 $ 41,098 Diluted earnings per share 0.71 0.70 0.69 Common equity dividend per share 0.28 0.25 0.22 Return on average assets 1.34 % 1.31 % 1.42 % Return on average equity 9.91 9.90 8.20 Return on average tangible common equity (1) 16.32 16.44 15.89 Pre-provision net revenue on average assets (1) 1.92 1.92 1.95 Net interest margin 3.61 3.54 4.33 Core net interest margin (1) 3.32 3.23 4.10 Cost of deposits 0.14 0.20 0.58 Efficiency ratio (2) 48.5 47.4 51.9 Noninterest expense (excluding merger-related expense) as a percent of average assets (1) 1.89 1.88 2.29 Total assets $ 19,736,544 $ 19,844,240 $ 11,776,012 Total deposits 16,214,177 16,330,807 8,898,509 Loans to deposit ratio 82 % 82 % 98 % Non-maturity deposits as a percent of total deposits 90 89 88 Book value per share $ 29.07 $ 28.48 $ 33.82 Tangible book value per share (1) 18.65 18.01 18.84 Total risk-based capital ratio (3) 16.31 % 16.11 % 13.81 %

(1) A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures of return on average tangible common equity, pre-provision net revenue on average assets, core net interest margin, noninterest expense (excluding merger-related expense) as a percent of average assets, and tangible book value per share to the GAAP measures of net income, common stockholders' equity, and book value are set forth at the end of this press release. (2) Represents the ratio of noninterest expense less other real estate owned operations, amortization of intangible assets, and merger-related expense to the sum of net interest income before provision for credit losses and total noninterest income, less gain/(loss) on sale of securities, gain/(loss) from other real estate owned, and gain/(loss) from debt extinguishment. (3) The Company's total risk-based capital ratio as of September 30, 2020 reflects the reclassification of $502.6 million of cash and due from banks as of September 30, 2020 to interest-bearing deposits with financial institutions as of that same date. This reclassification resulted in an increase in the ratio as of September 30, 2020 from what was previously reported.

INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income totaled $168.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of $1.7 million from the third quarter of 2020. The increase in net interest income was driven by higher average investment securities, higher loan related fees, and lower rates paid on deposits, partially offset by the impact of lower average loans and yields.

Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 3.61%, compared with 3.54% for the third quarter of 2020. Our core net interest margin, which excludes the impact of loan accretion, certificates of deposit mark-to-market amortization, and other one-time adjustments, increased 9 basis points to 3.32%, compared to 3.23% in the prior quarter. The increase was a result of higher loan related fees driven by elevated prepayments and lower cost of funds driven by lower rates paid on deposits, partially offset by the decrease attributable to the shift in interest-earning asset mix and lower loan yields.

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased $55.3 million, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in average interest-earning assets of $8.17 billion, which primarily resulted from the acquisition of Opus Bank (“Opus”) in the second quarter of 2020 and organic loan growth, as well as a higher average investment securities and a lower cost of funds, partially offset by lower average loan and investment yields, and higher average deposits.

PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELD DATA Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Average Balance Interest Average Yield/ Cost Average Balance Interest Average Yield/ Cost Average Balance Interest Average Yield/ Cost Assets (Dollars in thousands) Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,239,035 $ 286 0.09 % $ 1,388,897 $ 305 0.09 % $ 201,161 $ 283 0.56 % Investment securities 3,964,592 17,039 1.72 3,283,840 14,231 1.73 1,445,158 10,210 2.83 Loans receivable, net (1) (2) 13,315,810 163,499 4.88 14,034,868 167,455 4.75 8,700,690 119,353 5.44 Total interest-earning assets $ 18,519,437 $ 180,824 3.88 $ 18,707,605 $ 181,991 3.87 $ 10,347,009 $ 129,846 4.98 Liabilities Interest-bearing deposits $ 10,384,229 $ 5,685 0.22 $ 10,703,431 $ 8,509 0.32 $ 5,216,658 $ 13,144 1.00 Borrowings 539,021 6,941 5.12 542,437 6,936 5.09 368,583 3,783 4.07 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 10,923,250 $ 12,626 0.46 $ 11,245,868 $ 15,445 0.55 $ 5,585,241 $ 16,927 1.20 Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 6,125,171 $ 5,877,619 $ 3,814,809 Net interest income $ 168,198 $ 166,546 $ 112,919 Net interest margin (3) 3.61 3.54 4.33 Cost of deposits 0.14 0.20 0.58 Cost of funds (4) 0.29 0.36 0.71 Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 169.54 166.35 185.26

(1) Average balance includes loans held for sale and nonperforming loans and is net of deferred loan origination fees/costs and discounts/premiums. (2) Interest income includes net discount accretion of $11.0 million, $12.2 million, and $5.8 million, respectively. (3) Represents annualized net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (4) Represents annualized total interest expense divided by the sum of average total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing deposits.

Provision for Credit Losses

Provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $1.5 million, a decrease of $2.7 million from the third quarter of 2020 and a decrease of $780,000 from the fourth quarter of 2019. The current quarter provision for credit losses included an $8.1 million recapture of the provision for loan losses, partially offset by a $9.6 million provision for unfunded commitments. The $8.1 million recapture of the provision for loan losses was primarily attributable to lower loans held for investment and favorable changes in asset quality and loan mix. The $9.6 million provision for unfunded commitments was primarily due to an increase in outstanding unfunded commitments in the commercial and industrial loan segment.

Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 Provision for Credit Losses (Dollars in thousands) Provision for loan losses $ (8,079 ) $ 4,702 $ 3,016 Provision for unfunded commitments 9,596 (492 ) (666 ) Provision for sold loans — — (53 ) Total provision for credit losses $ 1,517 $ 4,210 $ 2,297

Noninterest income

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $23.2 million, a decrease of $3.6 million from the third quarter of 2020. The decrease was primarily due to a $9.2 million decrease in net gain from sales of loans in the third quarter of 2020, partially offset by a $3.9 million increase in net gain from sales of investment securities. In addition, other income increased $1.1 million related to equity investment income and a $212,000 increase in recoveries of pre-acquisition charged-off loans. Also, service charges on deposit accounts increased $412,000 and trust custodial account fees increased $336,000 from the prior quarter.

During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Bank sold $2.1 million of SBA loans for a net gain of $154,000, compared with $1.16 billion of SBA PPP loans sold for a net gain of $19.0 million in the third quarter of 2020. The fourth quarter of 2020 also included the sale of $59.2 million of other loans for a net gain of $174,000, compared to sales of $96.2 million of other loans for a net loss of $9.4 million during the third quarter of 2020.

During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Bank sold $202.6 million of investment securities for a net gain of $5.0 million, compared to the sales of $211.4 million of investment securities for a net gain of $1.1 million in the prior quarter.

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased $13.4 million, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily due to the addition of $7.3 million of custodial account fees from Pacific Premier Trust, a $1.4 million increase in earnings on bank-owned life insurance (“BOLI”), primarily due to additional BOLI from Opus, an increase in net gain from sales of investment securities of $1.3 million, and a $3.7 million increase in other income, primarily due to a $1.5 million increase in equity investment income as well as a $1.3 million increase in escrow and exchange fee income.

The decrease in net gain from sales of loans for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the same period last year was primarily due to the sale of $2.1 million of SBA loans for a net gain of $154,000 and the sale of $59.2 million of other loans for a net gain of $174,000 during the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to the sale of $23.7 million of SBA loans for a net gain of $2.1 million and the sale of $8.4 million of other loans for a net loss of $418,000 during the fourth quarter of 2019.

Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 (Dollars in thousands) NONINTEREST INCOME Loan servicing income $ 633 $ 481 $ 487 Service charges on deposit accounts 2,005 1,593 1,558 Other service fee income 459 487 359 Debit card interchange fee income 777 944 367 Earnings on BOLI 2,240 2,270 864 Net gain from sales of loans 328 9,542 1,698 Net gain from sales of investment securities 5,002 1,141 3,671 Trust custodial account fees 7,296 6,960 — Other income 4,454 3,340 797 Total noninterest income $ 23,194 $ 26,758 $ 9,801

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense totaled $99.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of $1.4 million compared to the third quarter of 2020, primarily due to the increase of $2.1 million in merger-related expense related to the Opus acquisition. Excluding merger-related expense, noninterest expense totaled $94.9 million, a decrease of $723,000, compared to the third quarter of 2020, driven by a $1.2 million decrease in other expense, an $803,000 decrease in legal and professional services expense, and a $793,000 decrease in data processing. These decreases were partially offset by a net $1.0 million increase in compensation as a result of a Company-wide employee appreciation bonus in the aggregate amount of $2.4 million related to the COVID-19 pandemic and higher accrued incentive compensation of $472,000, partially offset by higher loan origination deferred costs of $1.7 million, and an $895,000 increase in premises and occupancy expense due, in part, to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic-related maintenance expenses.

Noninterest expense increased by $33.7 million, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily due to a $5.1 million increase in merger-related expense related to the Opus acquisition, a $15.6 million increase in compensation and benefits, a $5.2 million increase in premises and occupancy expense, a $2.0 million increase in FDIC insurance premiums, a $1.1 million increase in office expense, and a $1.0 million increase in legal and professional services expense, predominately as a result of the additional operations, personnel, branches, and divisions retained with the acquisition of Opus.

Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 (Dollars in thousands) NONINTEREST EXPENSE Compensation and benefits $ 52,044 $ 51,021 $ 36,409 Premises and occupancy 13,268 12,373 8,113 Data processing 5,990 6,783 3,241 Other real estate owned operations, net (5 ) (17 ) 31 FDIC insurance premiums 1,213 1,145 (766 ) Legal and professional services 4,305 5,108 3,268 Marketing expense 1,442 1,718 1,713 Office expense 2,191 2,389 1,105 Loan expense 1,084 802 1,064 Deposit expense 5,026 4,728 4,537 Merger-related expense 5,071 2,988 — Amortization of intangible assets 4,505 4,538 4,247 Other expense 3,805 5,003 3,254 Total noninterest expense $ 99,939 $ 98,579 $ 66,216

Income Tax

For the fourth quarter of 2020, our effective tax rate was 25.4%, compared to 26.5% for the third quarter of 2020 and 24.2% for the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease in the effective tax rate from the prior quarter was primarily due to the increase in tax-exempt municipal interest recognized in the fourth quarter.

BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS

Loans

Loans held for investment totaled $13.24 billion at December 31, 2020, a decrease of $214.4 million from September 30, 2020, and an increase of $4.51 billion from December 31, 2019. The decrease from September 30, 2020 was driven primarily by higher loan prepayments and payoffs, partially offset by higher funded loans.

During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Bank generated $911.3 million of loan commitments and funded $712.5 million of loans, compared with $360.0 million in loan commitments and $280.8 million in funded loans for the third quarter of 2020, and $556.3 million of loan commitments and $419.9 million in funded loans for the fourth quarter of 2019. The year-over-year increase in loans funded was primarily due to expansion in our multifamily loan segment. Business lines of credit utilization rates increased to 36.2% at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with 33.9% at the end of the third quarter of 2020, but decreased from 44.3% at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019.

The increase in loans held for investment from December 31, 2019 was primarily due to the acquisition of Opus, which added $5.94 billion in gross loans, or $5.81 billion of loans held for investment after purchase accounting adjustments, at the time of acquisition.

At December 31, 2020, the ratio of loans held for investment to total deposits was 81.6%, compared with 82.4% and 98.0% at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.

The following table presents the composition of the loan portfolio as of the dates indicated:

December 31, September 30, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Investor loans secured by real estate Commercial real estate (“CRE”) non-owner-occupied $ 2,675,085 $ 2,707,930 $ 2,070,141 Multifamily 5,171,356 5,142,069 1,575,726 Construction and land 321,993 337,872 438,786 SBA secured by real estate (1) 57,331 57,610 68,431 Total investor loans secured by real estate 8,225,765 8,245,481 4,153,084 Business loans secured by real estate (2) CRE owner-occupied 2,114,050 2,119,788 1,846,554 Franchise real estate secured 347,932 359,329 353,240 SBA secured by real estate (3) 79,595 84,126 88,381 Total business loans secured by real estate 2,541,577 2,563,243 2,288,175 Commercial loans (4) Commercial and industrial 1,768,834 1,820,995 1,393,270 Franchise non-real estate secured 444,797 515,980 564,357 SBA non-real estate secured 15,957 16,748 17,426 Total commercial loans 2,229,588 2,353,723 1,975,053 Retail loans Single family residential (5) 232,574 243,359 255,024 Consumer 6,929 45,034 50,975 Total retail loans 239,503 288,393 305,999 Gross loans held for investment (6) 13,236,433 13,450,840 8,722,311 Allowance for credit losses for loans held for investment (7) (268,018 ) (282,503 ) (35,698 ) Loans held for investment, net $ 12,968,415 $ 13,168,337 $ 8,686,613 Loans held for sale, at lower of cost or fair value $ 601 $ 1,032 $ 1,672

(1) SBA loans that are collateralized by hotel/motel real property. (2) Loans to businesses that are collateralized by real estate where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment. (3) SBA loans that are collateralized by real property other than hotel/motel real property. (4) Loans to businesses where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment. (5) Single family residential includes home equity lines of credit, as well as second trust deeds. (6) Includes unaccreted fair value net purchase discounts of $113.8 million, $126.3 million, and $40.7 million as of December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019, respectively. (7) The allowance for credit losses as of December 31, 2019 was accounted for under ASC 450 and ASC 310, which is reflective of probable incurred losses as of the balance sheet date. Effective January 1, 2020, the allowance for credit losses is accounted for under ASC 326, which is reflective of estimated expected lifetime credit losses.

The total end of period weighted average interest rate on loans, excluding fees and discounts, at December 31, 2020 was 4.27%, compared with 4.34% at September 30, 2020 and 4.91% at December 31, 2019. The quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year decreases reflect the impact of lower rates on loan originations as well as repricing of portfolio loan yields as a result of the Federal Reserve Board's federal funds rate decrease in March 2020.

The following table presents the composition of new organic loan commitments originated during the quarters indicated:

Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Investor loans secured by real estate CRE non-owner-occupied $ 80,298 $ 40,518 $ 94,791 Multifamily 398,651 182,575 69,653 Construction and land 60,336 37,087 53,166 SBA secured by real estate (1) — — 1,635 Total investor loans secured by real estate 539,285 260,180 219,245 Business loans secured by real estate (2) CRE owner-occupied 96,779 30,594 117,022 Franchise real estate secured 27,162 — 12,257 SBA secured by real estate (3) 1,999 799 5,935 Total business loans secured by real estate 125,940 31,393 135,214 Commercial loans (4) Commercial and industrial 228,076 56,959 145,092 Franchise non-real estate secured 8,005 9,665 44,185 SBA non-real estate secured 283 — 2,629 Total commercial loans 236,364 66,624 191,906 Retail loans Single family residential (5) 8,888 — 8,457 Consumer 786 1,825 1,439 Total retail loans 9,674 1,825 9,896 Total loan commitments $ 911,263 $ 360,022 $ 556,261

(1) SBA loans that are collateralized by hotel/motel real property. (2) Loans to businesses that are collateralized by real estate where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment. (3) SBA loans that are collateralized by real property other than hotel/motel real property. (4) Loans to businesses where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment. (5) Single family residential includes home equity lines of credit, as well as second trust deeds.

Allowance for Credit Losses

Effective January 1, 2020, the Company adopted the new CECL accounting standard, which replaces the incurred loss methodology. At December 31, 2020, our allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) on loans held for investment was $268.0 million, a decrease of $14.5 million from September 30, 2020 and an increase of $232.3 million from December 31, 2019, and continues to reflect the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting uncertainty in the macroeconomic environment. The decrease from September 30, 2020 was driven principally by lower loans held for investment as well as changes in loan mix at December 31, 2020. The increase from December 31, 2019 was primarily due to the cumulative-effect Day 1 adjustment of $55.7 million from the adoption of the CECL model, the Day 1 provision of $75.9 million for non-purchased credit deteriorated (“PCD”) loans from the Opus acquisition, and an initial ACL of $21.2 million with respect to PCD loans from the acquisition, as well as the provision for loan losses of $96.4 million primarily due to the unfavorable changes in economic forecasts employed in the Company's CECL model related to the COVID-19 pandemic during 2020.

During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company incurred $6.4 million of net charge-offs, compared to $4.5 million and $2.3 million during the third quarter of 2020 and the fourth quarter of 2019, respectively.

The following table provides the allocation of the ACL for loans held for investment as well as the activity in the ACL attributed to various segments in the loan portfolio as of and for the period indicated:

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Beginning ACL Balance Charge-offs Recoveries Provision for Credit Losses Ending ACL Balance (Dollars in thousands) Investor loans secured by real estate CRE non-owner occupied $ 54,105 $ (8 ) $ 44 $ (4,965 ) $ 49,176 Multifamily 67,336 — — (4,802 ) 62,534 Construction and land 15,557 (162 ) — (2,960 ) 12,435 SBA secured by real estate (1) 5,327 (6 ) — (162 ) 5,159 Business loans secured by real estate (2) CRE owner-occupied 48,666 — 15 1,836 50,517 Franchise real estate secured 11,988 (932 ) — 395 11,451 SBA secured by real estate (3) 6,160 (23 ) — 430 6,567 Commercial loans (4) Commercial and industrial 47,914 (1,678 ) 1,781 (1,053 ) 46,964 Franchise non-real estate secured 20,149 (5,297 ) — 5,673 20,525 SBA non-real estate secured 951 (97 ) 1 140 995 Retail loans Single family residential (5) 1,243 (44 ) — 5 1,204 Consumer loans 3,107 (2 ) 2 (2,616 ) 491 Totals $ 282,503 $ (8,249 ) $ 1,843 $ (8,079 ) $ 268,018

(1) SBA loans that are collateralized by hotel/motel real property. (2) Loans to businesses that are collateralized by real estate where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment. (3) SBA loans that are collateralized by real property other than hotel/motel real property. (4) Loans to businesses where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment. (5) Single family residential includes home equity lines of credit, as well as second trust deeds.

The ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans held for investment at December 31, 2020 was 2.02%, compared to 2.10% and 0.41% at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. Under the guidance of ASC 820: Fair Value Measurements and Disclosures, the fair value discount on loans acquired through bank acquisitions was $113.8 million, or 0.85% of total loans held for investment, as of December 31, 2020, compared to $126.3 million, or 0.93% of total loans held for investment, as of September 30, 2020, and $40.7 million, or 0.46% of total loans held for investment, as of December 31, 2019.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $29.2 million, or 0.15% of total assets, at December 31, 2020, an increase of $1.7 million from September 30, 2020 and an increase of $20.2 million from December 31, 2019. During the fourth quarter of 2020, nonperforming loans increased $2.0 million from September 30, 2020 to $29.2 million and other real estate owned decreased $334,000 from September 30, 2020 to zero resulting from the sale of other real estate owned property. Loan delinquencies decreased to $13.3 million, or 0.10% of loans held for investment, compared to $29.4 million, or 0.22% of loans held for investment, at September 30, 2020, and $19.1 million, or 0.22% of loans held for investment, at December 31, 2019.

Classified loans totaled $128.3 million, or 0.97% of loans held for investment, at December 31, 2020, compared to $136.7 million, or 1.02% of loans held for investment, at September 30, 2020, and $45.4 million, or 0.52% of loans held for investment, at December 31, 2019. The decrease in classified loans from September 30, 2020 was driven, in part, by the sale of substandard loans totaling $20.1 million, as well as the net changes in risk ratings during the quarter. The year-over-year increase was driven, in part, by the migration to the substandard risk grade of approximately $57.4 million of loans subject to temporary loan modifications as of December 31, 2020, the addition of classified loans from the Opus acquisition in the second quarter of 2020, as well as the net changes in risk rating during fiscal 2020.

Interest typically is not accrued on loans 90 days or more past due or when, in the opinion of management, there is reasonable doubt as to the timely collection of principal or interest. There were no loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest at December 31, 2020. There were no troubled debt restructured loans at December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, and $3.0 million troubled debt restructured loans at December 31, 2019.

At December 31, 2020, 52 loans totaling $79.5 million, or 0.60% of loans held for investment, remain within their modification period due to the COVID-19 pandemic hardship under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (the “CARES Act”), of which $20.2 million of loans has migrated to the substandard risk grade. As of December 31, 2020, no loans were in-process for potential modification. At September 30, 2020, the Company’s loan portfolio included 54 loans totaling $118.3 million, or 0.88% of loans held for investment, that were modified due to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as $119.4 million of loans in-process for potential modification.

December 31, September 30, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 Asset Quality (Dollars in thousands) Nonperforming loans $ 29,209 $ 27,214 $ 8,527 Other real estate owned — 334 441 Other assets owned — — — Nonperforming assets $ 29,209 $ 27,548 $ 8,968 Total classified assets (1) $ 128,332 $ 137,042 $ 45,387 Allowance for credit losses 268,018 282,503 35,698 Allowance for credit losses as a percent of total nonperforming loans 918 % 1,038 % 419 % Nonperforming loans as a percent of loans held for investment 0.22 0.20 0.10 Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets 0.15 0.14 0.08 Classified loans to total loans held for investment 0.97 1.02 0.52 Classified assets to total assets 0.65 0.69 0.39 Net loan charge-offs for the quarter ended $ 6,406 $ 4,470 $ 2,318 Net loan charge-offs for quarter to average total loans, net 0.05 % 0.03 % 0.03 % Allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment 2.02 2.10 0.41 Loans modified under CARES Act $ 79,465 $ 118,298 $ — Loans modified under CARES Act as a percent of loans held for investment 0.60 % 0.88 % — % Delinquent Loans: 30 - 59 days $ 1,269 $ 7,084 $ 2,104 60 - 89 days 57 1,086 10,559 90+ days 11,996 21,206 6,439 Total delinquency $ 13,322 $ 29,376 $ 19,102 Delinquency as a percent of loans held for investment 0.10 % 0.22 % 0.22 %

(1) Includes substandard loans and other real estate owned.

Investment Securities

Investment securities available-for-sale totaled $3.93 billion at December 31, 2020, an increase of $330.4 million from September 30, 2020, and an increase of $2.56 billion from December 31, 2019. The increase as compared to the third quarter of 2020 was primarily the result of purchases of $637.8 million as the company deployed its excess liquidity, and a mark-to-market fair value adjustment increase of $24.4 million, partially offset by sales of $202.6 million and total principal payments, amortization, and redemptions of $129.5 million. The increase compared to the same period last year was primarily the result of $2.72 billion in purchases, $829.9 million acquired from Opus, and a $54.3 million in mark-to-market fair value adjustments, partially offset by $752.6 million in sales and $298.4 million in principal payments, amortization, and redemptions. The Company’s assessment of held-to-maturity and available-for-sale investment securities indicated that no ACL was required as of January 1, 2020 or December 31, 2020.

Deposits

At December 31, 2020, deposits totaled $16.21 billion, a decrease of $116.6 million from September 30, 2020, and an increase of $7.32 billion from December 31, 2019. At December 31, 2020, non-maturity deposits totaled $14.59 billion, a decrease of $25.0 million, or 0.2%, from September 30, 2020 and an increase of $6.74 billion, or 85.8%, from December 31, 2019. During the fourth quarter of 2020, deposit decreases included $115.7 million in money market/savings deposits, $70.5 million in retail certificates of deposits, $24.7 million in interest checking, and $21.1 million in brokered certificates of deposits, partially offset by a $115.4 million increase in noninterest-bearing deposits compared to the third quarter of 2020. The increase in deposits from December 31, 2019 was primarily due to the acquisition of Opus.

The weighted average cost of deposits for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 0.14%, including the favorable impact of the acquired certificates of deposit mark-to-market amortization, compared with 0.20% for the third quarter of 2020 and 0.58% for the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease in the weighted average cost of deposits for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the third quarter of 2020 was principally driven by lower pricing across all deposit product categories, and higher average noninterest-bearing deposits.

The end of period weighted average rate of deposits at December 31, 2020 was 0.18%.

December 31, September 30, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 Deposit Accounts (Dollars in thousands) Noninterest-bearing checking $ 6,011,106 $ 5,895,744 $ 3,857,660 Interest-bearing: Checking 2,913,260 2,937,910 586,019 Money market/savings 5,662,969 5,778,688 3,406,988 Retail certificates of deposit 1,471,512 1,542,029 973,465 Wholesale/brokered certificates of deposit 155,330 176,436 74,377 Total interest-bearing 10,203,071 10,435,063 5,040,849 Total deposits $ 16,214,177 $ 16,330,807 $ 8,898,509 Cost of deposits 0.14 % 0.20 % 0.58 % Noninterest-bearing deposits as a percent of total deposits 37.1 36.1 43.4 Non-maturity deposits as a percent of total deposits 90.0 89.5 88.2 Core deposits to total deposits (1) 94.9 96.0 93.7

(1) Core deposits are all transaction accounts and non-brokered certificates of deposit less than $250,000.

Borrowings

At December 31, 2020, total borrowings amounted to $532.5 million, a decrease of $9.9 million from September 30, 2020 and a decrease of $199.7 million from December 31, 2019. Total borrowings at December 31, 2020 included $31.0 million of Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco (“FHLB”) advances and $501.5 million of subordinated debt. At December 31, 2020, total borrowings represented 2.7% of total assets, compared to 2.7% and 6.2% as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. The decrease in borrowings at December 31, 2020 as compared to September 30, 2020 was primarily due to decreases in FHLB advances. The decrease in borrowings at December 31, 2020 as compared to December 31, 2019 was primarily due to lower FHLB advances, partially offset by the issuance in June 2020 of $150 million in aggregate principal amount of the Company's 5.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due June 15, 2030, as well as the $135 million aggregate principal amount of subordinated notes assumed by the Bank in connection with the acquisition of Opus in the second quarter of 2020.

Capital Ratios

At December 31, 2020, our ratio of tangible common equity to total assets was 9.40%, compared with 9.01% in the prior quarter and 10.30% at December 31, 2019, and our tangible book value per share was $18.65, compared to $18.01 at September 30, 2020 and $18.84 at December 31, 2019.

The Company implemented the CECL model on January 1, 2020 and elected to phase in the full effect of CECL on regulatory capital over the five-year transition period. At December 31, 2020, the Company exceeded all regulatory minimum capital adequacy requirements, inclusive of the fully phased-in capital conservation buffer, with a tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 9.47%, common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 12.04%, tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 12.04%, and total risk-based capital ratio of 16.31%.

At December 31, 2020, the Bank exceeded all regulatory capital requirements with a tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 10.89%, common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 13.84%, tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 13.84%, and total risk-based capital of 15.89%. These capital ratios exceeded the “well capitalized” standards defined by the federal banking regulators of 5.00% for tier 1 leverage ratio, 6.5% for common equity tier 1 capital ratio, 8.00% for tier 1 capital ratio, and 10.00% for total capital ratio and exceeded the minimum capital ratio levels inclusive of the fully phased-in capital conservation buffer of 7.0%, 8.5%, and 10.5%, respectively.

December 31, September 30, December 31, Capital Ratios 2020 2020 2019 Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.47 % 9.09 % 10.54 % Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio (1) 12.04 11.79 11.35 Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio (1) 12.04 11.79 11.42 Total risk-based capital ratio (1) 16.31 16.11 13.81 Tangible common equity ratio (2) 9.40 9.01 10.30 Pacific Premier Bank Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.89 % 10.33 % 12.39 % Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio (1) 13.84 13.40 13.43 Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio (1) 13.84 13.40 13.43 Total risk-based capital ratio (1) 15.89 15.48 13.83 Share Data Book value per share $ 29.07 $ 28.48 $ 33.82 Tangible book value per share (2) 18.65 18.01 18.84 Common equity dividend per share 0.28 0.25 0.22 Closing stock price (3) 31.33 20.14 32.60 Shares issued and outstanding (3) 94,483,136 94,375,521 59,506,057 Market Capitalization (3)(4) $ 2,960,157 $ 1,900,723 $ 1,939,897

(1) The Company's and the Bank's common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratios, tier 1 risk-based capital ratios, and total risk-based capital ratios as of September 30, 2020 reflect the reclassification of $502.6 million of cash and due from banks as of September 30, 2020 to interest-bearing deposits with financial institutions as of that same date. This reclassification resulted in increases in each of these ratios as of September 30, 2020 from what was previously reported. (2) A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures of tangible common equity and tangible book value per share to the GAAP measures of common stockholders' equity and book value per share is set forth below. (3) As of the last trading day prior to period end. (4) Dollars in thousands.

Dividend and Stock Repurchase Program

On January 21, 2021, the Company's Board of Directors declared a $0.30 per share dividend, payable on February 12, 2021 to shareholders of record on February 5, 2021. This represents a $0.02 per share, or 7% increase, compared to the prior quarter’s quarterly dividend rate.

On January 11, 2020, the Company’s Board of Directors approved a new stock repurchase program, which authorized the repurchase up to 4,725,000 shares of its common stock, representing approximately 5% of the Company’s issued and outstanding shares of common stock and approximately $150 million of common stock as of December 31, 2020 based on the closing price of the Company’s common stock on December 31, 2020. The stock repurchase program may be limited or terminated at any time without notice. The new stock repurchase program replaces and supersedes the previous $100 million stock repurchase program approved by the Board in December 2019, which the Company announced was suspended indefinitely in March 2020. The Company had not repurchased any shares of common stock under the previous stock repurchase program.

PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 880,766 $ 1,103,077 $ 1,341,730 $ 534,032 $ 326,850 Interest-bearing time deposits with financial institutions 2,845 2,845 2,845 2,708 2,708 Investments held to maturity, at amortized cost 23,732 27,980 32,557 34,553 37,838 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 3,931,115 3,600,731 2,336,066 1,337,761 1,368,384 FHLB, FRB and other stock, at cost 117,055 116,819 94,658 92,858 93,061 Loans held for sale, at lower of cost or fair value 601 1,032 1,007 111 1,672 Loans held for investment 13,236,433 13,450,840 15,082,884 8,754,869 8,722,311 Allowance for credit losses (268,018 ) (282,503 ) (282,271 ) (115,422 ) (35,698 ) Loans held for investment, net 12,968,415 13,168,337 14,800,613 8,639,447 8,686,613 Accrued interest receivable 74,574 73,112 78,408 38,294 39,442 Other real estate owned — 334 386 441 441 Premises and equipment 78,884 80,326 76,542 61,615 59,001 Deferred income taxes, net 89,056 108,050 105,859 15,249 — Bank owned life insurance 292,564 290,875 305,901 113,461 113,376 Intangible assets 85,507 90,012 94,550 79,349 83,312 Goodwill 898,569 898,434 901,166 808,322 808,322 Other assets 292,861 282,276 344,786 218,008 154,992 Total assets $ 19,736,544 $ 19,844,240 $ 20,517,074 $ 11,976,209 $ 11,776,012 LIABILITIES Deposit accounts: Noninterest-bearing checking $ 6,011,106 $ 5,895,744 $ 5,899,442 $ 3,943,260 $ 3,857,660 Interest-bearing: Checking 2,913,260 2,937,910 3,098,454 577,966 586,019 Money market/savings 5,662,969 5,778,688 6,060,031 3,499,305 3,406,988 Retail certificates of deposit 1,471,512 1,542,029 1,651,976 897,680 973,465 Wholesale/brokered certificates of deposit 155,330 176,436 266,790 174,861 74,377 Total interest-bearing 10,203,071 10,435,063 11,077,251 5,149,812 5,040,849 Total deposits 16,214,177 16,330,807 16,976,693 9,093,072 8,898,509 FHLB advances and other borrowings 31,000 41,000 41,006 521,017 517,026 Subordinated debentures 501,511 501,443 501,375 215,269 215,145 Deferred income taxes, net — — — — 1,371 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 243,207 282,905 343,353 143,934 131,367 Total liabilities 16,989,895 17,156,155 17,862,427 9,973,292 9,763,418 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Common stock 931 930 930 586 586 Additional paid-in capital 2,354,871 2,351,532 2,348,415 1,596,680 1,594,434 Retained earnings 330,555 289,960 247,078 361,242 396,051 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 60,292 45,663 58,224 44,409 21,523 Total stockholders' equity 2,746,649 2,688,085 2,654,647 2,002,917 2,012,594 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 19,736,544 $ 19,844,240 $ 20,517,074 $ 11,976,209 $ 11,776,012

PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 INTEREST INCOME Loans $ 163,499 $ 167,455 $ 119,353 $ 577,558 $ 485,663 Investment securities and other interest-earning assets 17,325 14,536 10,493 53,168 40,444 Total interest income 180,824 181,991 129,846 630,726 526,107 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 5,685 8,509 13,144 34,336 58,297 FHLB advances and other borrowings 121 113 730 1,532 9,829 Subordinated debentures 6,820 6,823 3,053 20,647 10,680 Total interest expense 12,626 15,445 16,927 56,515 78,806 Net interest income before provision for credit losses 168,198 166,546 112,919 574,211 447,301 Provision for credit losses 1,517 4,210 2,297 191,816 5,719 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 166,681 162,336 110,622 382,395 441,582 NONINTEREST INCOME Loan servicing income 633 481 487 2,028 1,840 Service charges on deposit accounts 2,005 1,593 1,558 6,712 5,769 Other service fee income 459 487 359 1,554 1,438 Debit card interchange fee income 777 944 367 2,526 3,004 Earnings on BOLI 2,240 2,270 864 7,160 3,486 Net gain from sales of loans 328 9,542 1,698 8,609 6,642 Net gain from sales of investment securities 5,002 1,141 3,671 13,882 8,571 Trust custodial account fees 7,296 6,960 — 16,653 — Other income 4,454 3,340 797 12,201 4,486 Total noninterest income 23,194 26,758 9,801 71,325 35,236 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Compensation and benefits 52,044 51,021 36,409 180,452 139,187 Premises and occupancy 13,268 12,373 8,113 43,296 30,758 Data processing 5,990 6,783 3,241 20,491 12,301 Other real estate owned operations, net (5 ) (17 ) 31 1 160 FDIC insurance premiums 1,213 1,145 (766 ) 3,571 764 Legal and professional services 4,305 5,108 3,268 15,633 12,869 Marketing expense 1,442 1,718 1,713 5,891 6,402 Office expense 2,191 2,389 1,105 7,216 4,826 Loan expense 1,084 802 1,064 3,531 4,079 Deposit expense 5,026 4,728 4,537 19,700 15,266 Merger-related expense 5,071 2,988 — 49,129 656 Amortization of intangible assets 4,505 4,538 4,247 17,072 17,245 Other expense 3,805 5,003 3,254 15,136 14,552 Total noninterest expense 99,939 98,579 66,216 381,119 259,065 Net income before income taxes 89,936 90,515 54,207 72,601 217,753 Income tax 22,800 23,949 13,109 12,250 58,035 Net income $ 67,136 $ 66,566 $ 41,098 $ 60,351 $ 159,718 EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic $ 0.71 $ 0.71 $ 0.69 $ 0.75 $ 2.62 Diluted 0.71 0.70 0.69 0.75 2.60 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 93,568,994 93,529,967 58,816,352 79,209,560 60,339,714 Diluted 93,969,188 93,719,167 59,182,054 79,506,274 60,692,281

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELD DATA Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Average Balance Interest Average Yield/ Cost Average Balance Interest Average Yield/ Cost Average Balance Interest Average Yield/ Cost Assets (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,239,035 $ 286 0.09 % $ 1,388,897 $ 305 0.09 % $ 201,161 $ 283 0.56 % Investment securities 3,964,592 17,039 1.72 3,283,840 14,231 1.73 1,445,158 10,210 2.83 Loans receivable, net (1) (2) 13,315,810 163,499 4.88 14,034,868 167,455 4.75 8,700,690 119,353 5.44 Total interest-earning assets 18,519,437 180,824 3.88 18,707,605 181,991 3.87 10,347,009 129,846 4.98 Noninterest-earning assets 1,540,456 1,659,156 1,230,083 Total assets $ 20,059,893 $ 20,366,761 $ 11,577,092 Liabilities and Equity Interest-bearing deposits: Interest checking $ 2,971,983 $ 652 0.09 % $ 3,001,738 $ 1,191 0.16 % $ 563,357 $ 643 0.45 % Money market 5,368,054 3,296 0.24 5,490,541 4,855 0.35 3,184,267 6,704 0.84 Savings 360,148 86 0.09 357,768 109 0.12 236,970 101 0.17 Retail certificates of deposit 1,507,959 1,413 0.37 1,587,712 1,857 0.47 998,594 4,272 1.70 Wholesale/brokered certificates of deposit 176,085 238 0.54 265,672 497 0.74 233,470 1,424 2.42 Total interest-bearing deposits 10,384,229 5,685 0.22 10,703,431 8,509 0.32 5,216,658 13,144 1.00 FHLB advances and other borrowings 37,560 121 1.28 41,041 113 1.10 153,333 730 1.89 Subordinated debentures 501,461 6,820 5.44 501,396 6,823 5.44 215,250 3,053 5.67 Total borrowings 539,021 6,941 5.12 542,437 6,936 5.09 368,583 3,783 4.07 Total interest-bearing liabilities 10,923,250 12,626 0.46 11,245,868 15,445 0.55 5,585,241 16,927 1.20 Noninterest-bearing deposits 6,125,171 5,877,619 3,814,809 Other liabilities 300,963 553,407 172,227 Total liabilities 17,349,384 17,676,894 9,572,277 Stockholders' equity 2,710,509 2,689,867 2,004,815 Total liabilities and equity $ 20,059,893 $ 20,366,761 $ 11,577,092 Net interest income $ 168,198 $ 166,546 $ 112,919 Net interest margin (3) 3.61 % 3.54 % 4.33 % Cost of deposits 0.14 0.20 0.58 Cost of funds (4) 0.29 0.36 0.71 Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 169.54 166.35 185.26

(1) Average balance includes loans held for sale and nonperforming loans and is net of deferred loan origination fees/costs and discounts/premiums. (2) Interest income includes net discount accretion of $11.0 million, $12.2 million, and $5.8 million, respectively. (3) Represents annualized net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (4) Represents annualized total interest expense divided by the sum of average total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing deposits.

PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES LOAN PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Investor loans secured by real estate CRE non-owner-occupied $ 2,675,085 $ 2,707,930 $ 2,783,692 $ 2,040,198 $ 2,070,141 Multifamily 5,171,356 5,142,069 5,225,557 1,625,682 1,575,726 Construction and land 321,993 337,872 357,426 377,525 438,786 SBA secured by real estate (1) 57,331 57,610 59,482 61,665 68,431 Total investor loans secured by real estate 8,225,765 8,245,481 8,426,157 4,105,070 4,153,084 Business loans secured by real estate (2) CRE owner-occupied 2,114,050 2,119,788 2,170,154 1,887,632 1,846,554 Franchise real estate secured 347,932 359,329 364,647 371,428 353,240 SBA secured by real estate (3) 79,595 84,126 85,542 83,640 88,381 Total business loans secured by real estate 2,541,577 2,563,243 2,620,343 2,342,700 2,288,175 Commercial loans (4) Commercial and industrial 1,768,834 1,820,995 2,051,313 1,458,969 1,393,270 Franchise non-real estate secured 444,797 515,980 523,755 547,793 564,357 SBA non-real estate secured 15,957 16,748 21,057 16,265 17,426 SBA PPP — — 1,128,780 — — Total commercial loans 2,229,588 2,353,723 3,724,905 2,023,027 1,975,053 Retail loans Single family residential (5) 232,574 243,359 265,170 237,180 255,024 Consumer 6,929 45,034 46,309 46,892 50,975 Total retail loans 239,503 288,393 311,479 284,072 305,999 Gross loans held for investment (6) 13,236,433 13,450,840 15,082,884 8,754,869 8,722,311 Allowance for credit losses for loans held for investment (7) (268,018 ) (282,503 ) (282,271 ) (115,422 ) (35,698 ) Loans held for investment, net $ 12,968,415 $ 13,168,337 $ 14,800,613 $ 8,639,447 $ 8,686,613 Loans held for sale, at lower of cost or fair value $ 601 $ 1,032 $ 1,007 $ 111 $ 1,672

(1) SBA loans that are collateralized by hotel/motel real property. (2) Loans to businesses that are collateralized by real estate where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment. (3) SBA loans that are collateralized by real property other than hotel/motel real property. (4) Loans to businesses where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment. (5) Single family residential includes home equity lines of credit, as well as second trust deeds. (6) Includes unaccreted fair value net purchase discounts of $113.8 million, $126.3 million, and $40.7 million as of December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019 respectively. (7) The allowance for credit losses as of December 31, 2019 was accounted for under ASC 450 and ASC 310, which is reflective of probable incurred losses as of the balance sheet date. Effective January 1, 2020, the allowance for credit losses is accounted for under ASC 326, which is reflective of estimated expected lifetime credit losses.

PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES ASSET QUALITY INFORMATION December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Asset Quality Nonperforming loans $ 29,209 $ 27,214 $ 33,825 $ 20,610 $ 8,527 Other real estate owned — 334 386 441 441 Nonperforming assets $ 29,209 $ 27,548 $ 34,211 $ 21,051 $ 8,968 Total classified assets (1) $ 128,332 $ 137,042 $ 90,334 $ 54,586 $ 45,387 Allowance for credit losses 268,018 282,503 282,271 115,422 35,698 Allowance for credit losses as a percent of total nonperforming loans 918 % 1,038 % 835 % 560 % 419 % Nonperforming loans as a percent of loans held for investment 0.22 0.20 0.22 0.24 0.10 Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets 0.15 0.14 0.17 0.18 0.08 Classified loans to total loans held for investment 0.97 1.02 0.60 0.62 0.52 Classified assets to total assets 0.65 0.69 0.44 0.46 0.39 Net loan charge-offs for the quarter ended $ 6,406 $ 4,470 $ 4,650 $ 1,344 $ 2,318 Net loan charge-offs for the quarter to average total loans 0.05 % 0.03 % 0.04 % 0.02 % 0.03 % Allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment (2) 2.02 2.10 1.87 1.32 0.41 Allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment, excluding SBA PPP loans (2) 2.02 2.10 2.02 1.32 0.41 Loans modified under CARES Act $ 79,465 $ 118,298 $ 2,244,974 $ — $ — Loans modified under CARES Act as a percent of loans held for investment 0.60 % 0.88 % 14.88 % — % — % Delinquent Loans: 30 - 59 days $ 1,269 $ 7,084 $ 6,248 $ 8,285 $ 2,104 60 - 89 days 57 1,086 4,133 1,502 10,559 90+ days 11,996 21,206 27,807 19,084 6,439 Total delinquency $ 13,322 $ 29,376 $ 38,188 $ 28,871 $ 19,102 Delinquency as a percent of loans held for investment 0.10 % 0.22 % 0.25 % 0.33 % 0.22 %

(1) Includes substandard loans and other real estate owned. (2) At December 31, 2020, 55% of loans held for investment include an aggregate fair value net discount of $113.8 million, or 0.85% of loans held for investment. At September 30, 2020, 58% of loans held for investment include an aggregate fair value net discount of $126.3 million, or 0.93% of loans held for investment. At December 31, 2019, 37% of loans held for investment include an aggregate fair value net discount of $40.7 million, or 0.46% of loans held for investment.