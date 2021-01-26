 

Evli Bank Plc - Managers' Transactions

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.01.2021, 12:00  |  11   |   |   

EVLI BANK PLC MANAGER'S TRANSACTIONS JANUARY 26, 2021, AT 1.00 PM (EET/EEST)

____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Etholén, Mari
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Evli Pankki Oyj
LEI: 743700VK1NB8HRGTQH74

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700VK1NB8HRGTQH74_20210125142514_2
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-01-25
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000170915
Nature of the transaction: TERMINATION OF PLEDGE

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 15,000 Unit price:  N/A

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 15,000 Volume weighted average price:  N/A

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-01-25
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009015630
Nature of the transaction: TERMINATION OF PLEDGE

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 60,000 Unit price:  N/A

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 60,000 Volume weighted average price:  N/A
__________________________________________

EVLI BANK PLC


Additional information:
Hanna Metsä, Communications Specialist, Evli Bank Plc, tel. +358 40 6655 119, hanna.metsa@evli.com


Evli Bank Plc

Evli is a bank specialized in investments that helps institutions, corporations and private persons increase their wealth. The product and service offering includes mutual funds, asset management and capital markets services, alternative investment products, equity research, incentive plan design and administration a​s well as Corporate Finance services. The company also offers banking services that support clients' investment operations. Evli is the highest ranked and most used institutional asset manager in Finland*.

Evli has a total of EUR 14.1 billion in client assets under management (net 12/2020). Evli Group's equity capital totals EUR 95.4 million and its BIS capital adequacy ratio is 15.2 percent (December 31, 2020). The company has around 250 employees. Evli Bank Plc's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

*KANTAR SIFO Prospera External Asset Managem​ent Finland 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and SFR Scandinavian Financial Research Institutional Investment Services, Finland 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018.


Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, main media, www.evli.com


Evli Pankki (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Evli Bank Plc - Managers' Transactions EVLI BANK PLC MANAGER'S TRANSACTIONS JANUARY 26, 2021, AT 1.00 PM (EET/EEST) ____________________________________________Person subject to the notification requirementName: Etholén, Mari Position: Other senior managerIssuer: Evli Pankki OyjLEI: …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Marathon Invests $150 Million in Bitcoin
Bionano Genomics Announces Closing of $230 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock and ...
Valneva and Instituto Butantan Sign Final Agreement on Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine for Low and ...
Arbutus Announces 2021 Corporate Objectives and Provides Financial Update
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Draganfly to Host Shareholder Update Call
Turmalina Intersection of 72m at 3.47% Copper, 100 g/t Silver and 0.71 g/t Gold (5.0% CuEq) Extends ...
Yamana Gold Provides 2021-2023 Guidance and Ten-Year Overview
Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.01.21
Evli focuses on growing its asset management business and commences a strategic evaluation regarding the future of banking services
22.01.21
Evli Bank Plc’s Financial Statements Bulletin January-December 2020
12.01.21
INVITATION: Evli Bank Plc to publish full year 2020 result on January 22, 2021
28.12.20
Evli specifies its outlook for 2020