 

Loop Insights and Empower Clinics Establish ‘Re-open Vancouver’ Coalition to Deploy Proven Health & Data Infrastructure In Response to COVID-19 to Help Rebuild Vancouver’s Tourism, Travel, and Hospitality Industries

Re-open Vancouver Coalition Created In Response to Conversations with Key Industry Stakeholders in Vancouver’s Cruise, Travel, Hospitality, and Tourism Industries About How to Recover Lost Revenue and Re-open Safely

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loop Insights Inc. (TSXV:MTRX OTCQB:RACMF) (the “Company” or “Loop”), a provider of contactless solutions and artificial intelligence (“AI”) to drive real-time insights, enhanced customer engagement, and automated venue management solutions to physical brick and mortar operators, is pleased to announce the Company has partnered with Empower Clinics to establish the Re-open Vancouver coalition with the goal of obtaining an approved end-to-end COVID-19 mitigation solution that can be presented to local, Provincial and Federal Government authorities on behalf of local stakeholders to help in the re-opening of Vancouver’s travel and tourism industry, including Vancouver’s cruise industry.

Loop Insights and Empower Clinics will lead a coalition to deploy the necessary infrastructure needed to enable the economic recovery of the local Vancouver economy. Under the leadership of Loop and Empower, the Re-open Vancouver coalition will focus on a science and data-driven approach to delivering an integrated end-to-end solution worthy of re-opening Vancouver’s robust tourism industry, including its convention center and cruise ship industry. According to Your Canada, Vancouver’s tourism industry generates approximately 15 million unique visitors per year.

Following the Canadian federal government’s announcement that all international travelers will be required to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test in order to enter the country, Loop and Empower feel the two companies are uniquely positioned to provide a combined solution in the form of a digital Wallet pass with bank-level security and privacy that can be offered to travelers visiting Vancouver.

Steven McAuley, Chairman, and CEO of Empower stated “Benefiting from the leadership of two local Vancouver public companies, with the support of significant private and public sector participants, Re-open Vancouver is confident it will demonstrate how crucial our efforts are to the economy of the City of Vancouver, the Province of B.C. and Canada. In partnership with Loop Insights, we have market-proven tools, services, testing products, and healthcare infrastructure to make this happen now."

