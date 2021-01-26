 

Epazz Releases Alpha Version of StreamPay Supply Chain Risk Monitoring and Payment Tracking Solution Using Blockchain Smart Contract Technology to Trace Raw Materials to Finished Goods

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.01.2021, 12:00  |  36   |   |   

We will start the process of attracting beta customers to the solution for general release later this year

CHICAGO, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Epazz Inc. (O.T.C.: EPAZ), a provider of blockchain cryptocurrency mobile apps and cloud-based business software solutions, announced today that the company is releasing an alpha version of its app to attract beta customers to its StreamPay service app. StreamPay is a solution for managers to monitor their supply chain for risk fraud using blockchain smart contract technology to trace raw materials to finished goods. Please visit https://www.streampay.io

Companies’ supply chains are now global, and they depend on the global supply chain to deliver goods and services to their end customers. Many companies spend millions of U.S. dollars a year to maximize their supply chain to deliver increased profits to shareholders. Companies are looking for ways to better manage their logistics processes, transportation, inventory management, and quality assurance. Having a response-based business model is the practice of keeping low inventory to respond to changes in the marketplace. This model helps in shelving the latest products and services while reducing product returns and spoiled goods, employing the latest technology, and providing the freshest food products. This model reduces dwell time (time that finished goods are idle and provide no value). To effectively manage this responsive supply chain, companies must monitor their suppliers and share information internally and externally. The faster critical information is shared with the supply chain network, the faster problems can be prevented and resolved. Sometimes, the problem is as simple as making a payment. However, increased globalization means the increased use of local currencies. Some countries do not accept payment from some banks, while some banks restrict the forms of payment or delay funds for days or even weeks. The global supply chain requires a global payment solution that is fully integrated into the supply chain risk monitoring solution.

StreamPay is an enterprise supply chain risk monitoring and payment tracking solution that uses blockchain smart contracts to manage suppliers and finished goods. StreamPay technology keeps distributed ledgers to create articles to insert into smart contracts so supply chain manufacturers, suppliers, vendors, logistics companies, and customers can track goods and services from the raw materials to the finished product using QR codes and digital signatures.

Seite 1 von 3
Epazz Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Epazz Releases Alpha Version of StreamPay Supply Chain Risk Monitoring and Payment Tracking Solution Using Blockchain Smart Contract Technology to Trace Raw Materials to Finished Goods We will start the process of attracting beta customers to the solution for general release later this year CHICAGO, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Epazz Inc. (O.T.C.: EPAZ), a provider of blockchain cryptocurrency mobile apps …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Marathon Invests $150 Million in Bitcoin
Bionano Genomics Announces Closing of $230 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock and ...
Valneva and Instituto Butantan Sign Final Agreement on Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine for Low and ...
Arbutus Announces 2021 Corporate Objectives and Provides Financial Update
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Draganfly to Host Shareholder Update Call
Turmalina Intersection of 72m at 3.47% Copper, 100 g/t Silver and 0.71 g/t Gold (5.0% CuEq) Extends ...
Yamana Gold Provides 2021-2023 Guidance and Ten-Year Overview
Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.12.20
Epazz Developed Smart Contracts for Greenheart CBD HEMP IEO on the Asian Token Exchange 