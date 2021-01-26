 

Foresight VCT Plc Sale of FFX Group Limited

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.01.2021, 12:10  |  20   |   |   

Exit: Sale of portfolio company FFX to H2 Equity Partners delivers 4.3x return

The Board of Foresight VCT Plc (“FVCT” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the successful sale of portfolio company FFX Group Limited (“FFX”), one of the UK's largest independent suppliers of high quality power tools, fixings and building supplies, to H2 Equity Partners (“H2”) on 22 January 2021.

The transaction generated proceeds of  £11.1 million at completion and the Company will receive up to £0.3 million of deferred consideration after 18 months subject to certain conditions, implying a cash on cash return of 4.3x the initial investment of £2.7m made in October 2015, equivalent to  an IRR of c.32%. The Company’s NAV per ordinary share stood at 68.8p as at September 2020, to which the exit will add 0.7p, giving a pro forma NAV per ordinary share of 69.5p.

Since FVCT made its original investment in October 2015, the manager, Foresight Group LLP (“Foresight”) has taken a proactive approach to supporting the senior management team, introducing Chairperson George Adams who has extensive experience in the sector, including sixteen years at Kingfisher, three of which as Chair of Screwfix. The team was further strengthened with experienced, multi-channel retail executive CEO Chris Yates joining the business in 2019 and a Group Finance Director and eCommerce Director joining in 2020.

During the five year investment period, FFX opened a new 60,000 ft2 distribution centre and a new head office in Kent, while staff numbers increased by more than 125. The business updated its brand and launched an extensive range of its own products. A direct sales team was established in order to expand FFX’s customer base to include larger contractors and specialist subcontractors and sell direct to site. Throughout, FFX has continued to develop its online presence both at ffx.co.uk and via eBay.

John Gregory, Chairman of Foresight VCT said: “FFX has been a great success story for the Company and for our shareholders. We are delighted that Foresight has been able to make such a positive contribution to the growth of the business which has created over 125 new jobs, and we wish FFX every success for the future with H2.”

ENDS

For more information contact:

Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 0203 667 8181


Foresight Vct Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Foresight VCT Plc Sale of FFX Group Limited Exit: Sale of portfolio company FFX to H2 Equity Partners delivers 4.3x return The Board of Foresight VCT Plc (“FVCT” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the successful sale of portfolio company FFX Group Limited (“FFX”), one of the UK's …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Marathon Invests $150 Million in Bitcoin
Bionano Genomics Announces Closing of $230 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock and ...
Valneva and Instituto Butantan Sign Final Agreement on Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine for Low and ...
Arbutus Announces 2021 Corporate Objectives and Provides Financial Update
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Draganfly to Host Shareholder Update Call
Turmalina Intersection of 72m at 3.47% Copper, 100 g/t Silver and 0.71 g/t Gold (5.0% CuEq) Extends ...
Yamana Gold Provides 2021-2023 Guidance and Ten-Year Overview
Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.01.21
Foresight VCT plc - Directorate change