President Biden’s Executive Order on Establishing the COVID-19 Pandemic Testing Board, Applauded by Charles Strongo, CEO of Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC:GWHP), as a Step in the Right Direction.

With Antibodies tests that are able to detect the new strain, and being able to ramp up production by more than 10 times present capacity, Global is ready to increase production to help save more lives. The need to increase capacity is a critical part of winning this War on COVID-19 and for the US to be able to open up schools and businesses, as stated by Jeff Zients.

"We do not have nearly enough testing capacity in this country," said White House coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zients. "We need (more) money in order to really ramp up testing, which is so important to reopen schools and businesses."

Charles Strongo, CEO of Global WholeHealth Partners Corp, comments on regarding the potential of 500,000 deaths by mid-February, as stated by the incoming director of the Centers for Disease Control. Mr. Strongo states that "the statement about the death toll reaching 500,000 is staggering, and it is our responsibility to be tested and to follow the rules of the CDC. We must keep testing, wearing masks and following the rules of social distancing, as directed by the CDC. We can defeat this virus. We must not take it lightly. It has killed thousands."