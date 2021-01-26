 

President Biden’s Executive Order on Establishing the COVID-19 Pandemic Testing Board, Applauded by Charles Strongo, CEO of Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC GWHP), as a Step in the Right Direction

San Clemente, CA, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC:GWHP) understands the dilemma and seriousness of COVID-19 and Global is making War on COVID-19 following President Biden’s Leadership.

“This is a wartime undertaking,” Biden said. “Today, I’m signing executive action to use the Defense Production Act and all other available authorities to direct all federal agencies and private entities to accelerate the making of everything that’s needed to protect, test, vaccinate, and take care of our people.” https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/2021/01/21/president-joe-biden-count ...

President Biden’s Executive Order on Establishing the COVID-19 Pandemic Testing Board, Applauded by Charles Strongo, CEO of Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC:GWHP), as a Step in the Right Direction.

https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/presidential-actions/2021/01/ ...  

With Antibodies tests that are able to detect the new strain, and being able to ramp up production by more than 10 times present capacity, Global is ready to increase production to help save more lives. The need to increase capacity is a critical part of winning this War on COVID-19 and for the US to be able to open up schools and businesses, as stated by Jeff Zients.

"We do not have nearly enough testing capacity in this country," said White House coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zients. "We need (more) money in order to really ramp up testing, which is so important to reopen schools and businesses."

https://abc7.com/national-strategy-for-the-covid-19-response-and-pande ...

Charles Strongo, CEO of Global WholeHealth Partners Corp, comments on https://www.cbsnews.com/news/covid-death-toll-united-states-expected-5 ... regarding the potential of 500,000 deaths by mid-February, as stated by the incoming director of the Centers for Disease Control. Mr. Strongo states that “the statement about the death toll reaching 500,000 is staggering, and it is our responsibility to be tested and to follow the rules of the CDC. We must keep testing, wearing masks and following the rules of social distancing, as directed by the CDC.  We can defeat this virus. We must not take it lightly. It has killed thousands.”

