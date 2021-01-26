Alarm.com to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 25, 2021

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALRM), the leading platform for the intelligently connected property, today announced that it will report 2020 fourth quarter financial results after the market close on Thursday, February 25, 2021. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's financial results at 4:30 p.m. ET that same day.

What: Alarm.com 2020 Fourth Quarter Financial Results Conference Call

When: Thursday, February 25, 2021

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Conf ID: 5419089

Live Call: US/Canada Toll-Free: (866) 588-3290

International: (262) 558-6169

Replay: US/Canada Toll-Free: (855) 859-2056

International: (404) 537-3406

(Available approximately two hours after the completion of the live call until 7:30 p.m. ET on March 4, 2021)

Webcast: http://investors.alarm.com/