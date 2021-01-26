 

Myomo Forms Joint Venture to Manufacture and Sell the Company’s Products in China

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.01.2021, 12:30  |  112   |   |   

Myomo, Inc. (NYSE American: MYO) (“Myomo” or the “Company”), a wearable medical robotics company that offers increased functionality for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis, announces the signing of a definitive agreement (the “JV Agreement”) with Beijing Ryzur Medical Investment Co., Ltd. (“Ryzur Medical”) to form a joint venture (the “JV”) to manufacture and sell the Company’s current and future products in greater China, including Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

Majority ownership in the JV, to be named Jiangxi Myomo Medical Assistive Appliance Co., Ltd., will be held by Ryzur Medical, a successful and growing medical device manufacturer based in Beijing, and Chinaleaf Capital Management Co., Ltd., a private fund based in Shanghai that invests in growth opportunities in new technologies. Myomo will own a minimum 19.9% stake in the JV. Ryzur Medical and its partners have committed to invest a minimum of $8.0 million and up to $20 million in the JV over five years, and when established, the JV intends to enter into a 10-year agreement (the “License Agreement”) to license Myomo’s intellectual property and purchase MyoPro Control System units, a core component containing the product’s firmware and software, from the Company. Under the License Agreement, Myomo would be entitled to receive an upfront license fee of $2.5 million, and the JV would enter into an escalating purchase commitment for a minimum of $10.75 million in MyoPro Control System Units during the next 10 years, subject to receipt of regulatory approvals necessary to permit sales of the product in the greater China territory. Payment of the license fee and transfer of technology requires the completion of certain milestones by the parties to the JV, which are expected to be completed before the end of 2021. The JV will work together with Ryzur Medical and Myomo to develop enhanced technologies and new devices based on the current Myomo technology for the Chinese market.

With a population of approximately 1.4 billion, China represents the largest market for MyoPro’s powered arm braces. There are an estimated 14 million people in China with chronic arm paralysis due to stroke, spinal cord injuries and other neurological causes, and with approximately 2.5 million strokes in China each year, hundreds of thousands of people will be left permanently disabled. Many of these are candidates for the Company’s powered arm braces.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Myomo Forms Joint Venture to Manufacture and Sell the Company’s Products in China Myomo, Inc. (NYSE American: MYO) (“Myomo” or the “Company”), a wearable medical robotics company that offers increased functionality for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis, announces the signing of a definitive …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Retains Neutralizing Activity Against Emerging Variants First Identified ...
Bitfarms' Mathieu Vachon Files Early Warning Report
Dan Riccio Begins a New Chapter at Apple
Adocia Announces Positive Clinical Results Confirming the Ultra-Rapid Profile of a BioChaperone ...
NAK Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. Investors of Class Action ...
UBS: 2020 Net Profit of USD 6.6bn, 17.6% Return on CET1 Capital
Bad Bunny to Perform Live at WWE Royal Rumble
Europcar Mobility Group receives for the first time a gold rating from EcoVadis, in recognition of ...
More Consumers Willing to Share Lifestyle Data for Behavior-Based Insurance Premiums, But Trust in ...
Mytheresa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Lauren Friedman Stat Joins Palantir Board of Directors
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
Mapbox launches 3D Maps with 135 million sq km of global, high-resolution imagery from Maxar
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update