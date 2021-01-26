Myomo Forms Joint Venture to Manufacture and Sell the Company’s Products in China

Myomo, Inc. (NYSE American: MYO) (“Myomo” or the “Company”), a wearable medical robotics company that offers increased functionality for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis, announces the signing of a definitive agreement (the “JV Agreement”) with Beijing Ryzur Medical Investment Co., Ltd. (“Ryzur Medical”) to form a joint venture (the “JV”) to manufacture and sell the Company’s current and future products in greater China, including Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

Majority ownership in the JV, to be named Jiangxi Myomo Medical Assistive Appliance Co., Ltd., will be held by Ryzur Medical, a successful and growing medical device manufacturer based in Beijing, and Chinaleaf Capital Management Co., Ltd., a private fund based in Shanghai that invests in growth opportunities in new technologies. Myomo will own a minimum 19.9% stake in the JV. Ryzur Medical and its partners have committed to invest a minimum of $8.0 million and up to $20 million in the JV over five years, and when established, the JV intends to enter into a 10-year agreement (the “License Agreement”) to license Myomo’s intellectual property and purchase MyoPro Control System units, a core component containing the product’s firmware and software, from the Company. Under the License Agreement, Myomo would be entitled to receive an upfront license fee of $2.5 million, and the JV would enter into an escalating purchase commitment for a minimum of $10.75 million in MyoPro Control System Units during the next 10 years, subject to receipt of regulatory approvals necessary to permit sales of the product in the greater China territory. Payment of the license fee and transfer of technology requires the completion of certain milestones by the parties to the JV, which are expected to be completed before the end of 2021. The JV will work together with Ryzur Medical and Myomo to develop enhanced technologies and new devices based on the current Myomo technology for the Chinese market.

With a population of approximately 1.4 billion, China represents the largest market for MyoPro’s powered arm braces. There are an estimated 14 million people in China with chronic arm paralysis due to stroke, spinal cord injuries and other neurological causes, and with approximately 2.5 million strokes in China each year, hundreds of thousands of people will be left permanently disabled. Many of these are candidates for the Company’s powered arm braces.