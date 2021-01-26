 

Arkema Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 18 January to 22 January 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.01.2021, 12:21  |  35   |   |   

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 18 January to 22 January 2021

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument
identifier code 		Total daily volume
(number of shares) 		Weighted average price
of daily acquisition 		Market identifier code
ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 18/01/2021 FR0010313833

1731

96.4303

XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 19/01/2021 FR0010313833

7000

95.7064

XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 20/01/2021 FR0010313833

7000

97.3320

XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 21/01/2021 FR0010313833

7000

96.8734

XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 22/01/2021 FR0010313833

7000

95.6171

XPAR TOTAL

29,731

96.3850

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website: https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybac ...

Arkema Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Arkema Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 18 January to 22 January 2021 Regulatory News: In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 18 January to 22 January 2021 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Retains Neutralizing Activity Against Emerging Variants First Identified ...
Bitfarms' Mathieu Vachon Files Early Warning Report
Dan Riccio Begins a New Chapter at Apple
Adocia Announces Positive Clinical Results Confirming the Ultra-Rapid Profile of a BioChaperone ...
NAK Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. Investors of Class Action ...
UBS: 2020 Net Profit of USD 6.6bn, 17.6% Return on CET1 Capital
Bad Bunny to Perform Live at WWE Royal Rumble
Europcar Mobility Group receives for the first time a gold rating from EcoVadis, in recognition of ...
More Consumers Willing to Share Lifestyle Data for Behavior-Based Insurance Premiums, But Trust in ...
Mytheresa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Lauren Friedman Stat Joins Palantir Board of Directors
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
Mapbox launches 3D Maps with 135 million sq km of global, high-resolution imagery from Maxar
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.01.21
Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 11 January to 15 January 2021
19.01.21
Arkema: Bostik Invests in a Joint Venture With Cartell Chemical Co to Strengthen Its Instant Engineering Adhesives Business
13.01.21
Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 04 January to 08 January 2021
11.01.21
Arkema: Statement About the Number of Shares and Voting Rights in Compliance With the Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and the article 223-16 of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF-Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
05.01.21
Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 28 December to 01 January 2021
05.01.21
Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares from 21 December to 25 December 2020