InspireMD’s CGuard Featured in Multiple Presentations, Including a Live Case Demonstration During the Leipzig Interventional Congress January 25-29, 2021

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE American: NSPR), developer of the CGuard Embolic Prevention System (EPS) for the prevention of the stroke caused by carotid artery disease, announced today multiple presentations regarding CGuard EPS, including a live demonstration, during the Leipzig Interventional Congress being held virtually from January 25-29, 2021.

Wednesday, January 27, 2021, “Innovative Concepts in Carotid Revascularization”

“12-month results from a prospective real world multicenter clinical practice of CAD using the CGuard Embolic Prevention system: the IRONGUARD 2 study.” Author: Pasqualino Sirignano, M.D., Vascular and Endovascular Surgery Division, Department of Surgery “Paride Stefanini,” Policlinico Umberto I “Sapienza,” University of Rome.

"Carotid artery revascularization: a systematic review and meta-analysis comparing clinical outcomes of second vs. first generation stents and CEA." Author: Dr. Adam Mazurek, Department of Cardiac & Vascular Diseases, John Paul II Hospital, Jagiellonian University, Medical College, Krakow, Poland; on behalf of CARMEN Collaborators (CArotid Revascularization systematic review and MEta-aNalysis).

Friday, January 29, 2021, “Innovative Concepts in Peripheral Interventions”

“CGuard EPS Live Case Transmission from Leipzig,” a live demonstration of CGuard implantation”

“Combining TCAR reversed flow with mesh covered carotid stents: can the outcome be as good as open surgery?” Author: Prof. Ralf Kolvenbach, Head of the Cardiovascular Diseases Department, and Medical Director of the Catholic Hospitals, Düsseldorf, Germany

“CGuard MicroNet covered stent: clinical evidence.” Author: Prof. Piotr Musiałek - Department of Cardiac and Vascular Diseases, Jagiellonian University, John Paul II Hospital, Krakow, Poland.



“Our body of evidence that demonstrates the advantages of CGuard over first-generation stents continues to grow through presentations such as the ones being offered at this very prestigious conference,” said Marvin Slosman, InspireMD’s President and CEO. “We continue to collaborate with the many practitioners who are excited about CGuard for their patients and to widen the awareness of the product throughout the world in order to optimize CAD treatment.”