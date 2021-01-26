 

BriaCell Presents Clinical Data at 2021 Keystone Symposium

Clinical and pathological findings presented from the clinical trials of Bria-IMT alone or in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors in advanced breast cancer:

  • Median overall survival of 12.5 months in patients with moderately-well differentiated tumors despite an average of 7 failed prior therapy regimens (versus 7.2-9.8 months of others).
  • Prolonged survival rates and highest tumor reductions were observed in specific patients identifiable through two different bio-marker techniques: tumor type and HLA types.

BERKELEY, Calif. and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. ("BriaCell" or the "Company") (TSX-V:BCT) (OTCQB:BCTXF), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer, is pleased to announce the presentation of results from clinical studies with its lead product candidate, Bria-IMT, summarized in a poster session held January 25-27 during the 2021 Keystone Symposium, “Emerging Cell Therapies: Realizing the Vision of NextGen Cell Therapeutics,” a virtual scientific conference.

Overall, the data suggests a potentially significant survival benefit for the patients treated with the Bria-IMT regimen alone or in combination with checkpoint inhibitors, especially in those with moderately or well differentiated tumors or those who match Bria-IMT at 2 HLA alleles. We hypothesize that Bria-IMT, with a molecular signature most closely related to moderately or well differentiated tumors, may result in disease control especially in patients with moderately-well differentiated tumors.   The patient data summarized and discussed belong to previously-disclosed patients (i.e., no incremental numbers enrolled).

Dr. Bill Williams, BriaCell’s President & CEO, presented the clinical and pathological data of Bria-IMT monotherapy (i.e., the Bria-IMT regimen alone) and Bria-IMT in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors including pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA; manufactured by Merck & Co., Inc.), and more recently, Incyte’s INCMGA00012 (under a corporate collaboration with Incyte Corporation), in advanced breast cancer.

Details and results on the poster presentation are summarized below:

Poster Title: Personalized off-the-shelf whole cell immunotherapy for cancer

Monotherapy Study – 27 patients: The patients were heavily pre-treated (median of 5 prior therapy regimens). Disease control including stable disease (SD), partial responses (PR) or complete responses (CR) was seen in 8 patients (30%) suggesting clinical benefit. Importantly, disease control was more frequent in patients who had 2 or more HLA matches with Bria-IMT (67%) or had moderately or well differentiated tumors (63%) suggesting the potential importance of these factors in designing the next generation of personalized immunotherapies.

