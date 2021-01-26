UV Disinfection Equipment Market worth $9.2 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " UV Disinfection Equipment Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Component (UV Lamps, Reactor Chambers), Power Rating (High, medium, low), Application (Water and Wastewater, Surface), End-user (Municipal, Residential), Geography - Global Forecast to 2026" , published by MarketsandMarkets, the market size is projected to reach USD 9.2 billion by 2026 from an estimated USD 4.8 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 14.0% from 2021 to 2026. The increasing demand for UV disinfection equipment to combat COVID-19 pandemic is among the factors driving the growth of the UV disinfection equipment market.

UV lamps segment to projected to register the highest CAGR between 2021 to 2026

The UV lamps segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. UV disinfection equipment can employ single or multiple UV lamps depending on the function of the equipment. The decreased operating cost of UV disinfection equipment due to the adoption of UV LED has fueled the growth of the market.

High-power UV disinfection equipment segment held the largest share of the market in 2020

In 2020, high-power UV disinfection equipment held the largest share of the UV disinfection equipment market. Market growth can be attributed to the huge demand for high-power UV disinfection equipment from municipal corporations. These equipment are suitable for municipal water and wastewater treatment applications as they can be used for disinfecting large amounts of water in less time.

By application, water and wastewater disinfection application is projected to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period

The UV disinfection equipment market for water and wastewater disinfection application is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Market growth can be attributed to the rising concern regarding water and wastewater treatment among governments across the world. Also, regulations are imposed on wastewater discharge in the large water bodies by the government of different countries across the world.