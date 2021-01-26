 

DGAP-Adhoc OSRAM Licht AG: OSRAM raises guidance for fiscal year 2021

OSRAM Licht AG: OSRAM raises guidance for fiscal year 2021

Munich, 26 January 2021

In light of the preliminary results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021, the Managing Board of OSRAM Licht AG has decided to raise the guidance for the current fiscal year 2021 as follows: For fiscal year 2021 OSRAM group now expects a comparable revenue growth between 10 and 14 percent (previously: between 6 and 10 percent), an adjusted EBITDA margin of 12 to 15 percent (previously: 9 to 11 percent) and free cash flow between 70 million Euro and 130 million Euro (previously: from balanced to a positive low double-digit million Euro).

This guidance raise was driven by an even swifter recovery of several markets and a very strong business development, in particular relating to the Automotive (AM) and Opto Semiconductors (OS) business units, as well as the foreseeable positive effects of the continuation of consistent crisis management and efficiency programs. This adjustment of the fiscal year guidance is based on the assumption that there will be no further COVID-19 lockdowns or considerable disturbances in the supply chain which would have a significant impact on the OSRAM business.

According to preliminary results, in the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 OSRAM Licht AG achieved revenues of 840 million Euro, comparable at the level of the prior-year quarter, an adjusted EBITDA margin of 19.3 percent (prior-year quarter: 13.0 percent) and positive free cash flow of 50 million Euro (prior-year quarter: 7 million Euro). The full set of quarterly figures will be published on February 9, 2021 as planned.

 

Contact:
Julia Klostermann
Head of Investor Relations

OSRAM Licht AG
Investor Relations
Marcel-Breuer-Straße 6
80807 München, Deutschland
Tel. +49 89 6213-4966
mailto:j.klostermann@osram.com
www.osram.com

Language: English
Company: OSRAM Licht AG
Marcel-Breuer-Straße 6
80807 München
Germany
Phone: +49 89 6213-0
Fax: +49 89 6213-3629
E-mail: ir@osram.com
Internet: www.osram-group.com
ISIN: DE000LED4000
WKN: LED400
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
