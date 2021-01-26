Synovus Announces Earnings for the Fourth Quarter 2020

Net income available to common shareholders was $142.1 million or $0.96 per diluted share as compared to $83.3 million or $0.56 in the prior quarter. Adjusted earnings per diluted share of $1.08, up 22% sequentially and 15% year-over-year.

Period-end loan decline of $1.30 billion or 3% sequentially. Loans declined by $700 million or 2% from the third quarter, excluding PPP forgiveness of $540 million or $516 million, net of unearned fees, and lending partnership balance reductions of $81 million.

Period-end deposit growth of $2.03 billion or 5% from the third quarter. Core transaction deposits (non-interest bearing, NOW/savings, and money market deposits excluding public and brokered funds) increased $1.77 billion or 6% sequentially. Total deposit costs of 28 basis points declined 11 basis points from the third quarter.

Net interest income of $385.9 million increased $8.9 million or 2% sequentially.

Non-interest revenue of $114.8 million stable with the prior quarter and increased $16.8 million year-over-year.

Non-interest expense of $302.5 million, a decrease of $14.2 million from the third quarter and an increase of $36.4 million from the prior-year quarter. Adjusted non-interest expense of $275.1 million increased $6.4 million sequentially, primarily due to a $4.5 million increase in expenses related to Synovus Forward, PPP, and COVID.

Credit quality metrics remained relatively stable, with a non-performing loan ratio of 0.39% and non-performing asset ratio of 0.50%; net charge-off ratio of 0.23%.

Fourth Quarter Summary

Reported Adjusted* (dollars in thousands) 4Q20 3Q20 4Q19 4Q20 3Q20 4Q19 Net income available to common shareholders $ 142,118 $ 83,283 $ 143,393 $ 160,618 $ 131,364 $ 140,069 Diluted earnings per share 0.96 0.56 0.97 1.08 0.89 0.94 Total loans 38,252,984 39,549,847 37,162,450 N/A N/A N/A Total deposits 46,691,571 44,665,904 38,405,504 N/A N/A N/A Total FTE revenues 501,514 492,357 497,992 499,114 493,647 492,049 Return on avg assets 1.11 % 0.69 % 1.27 % 1.25 % 1.05 % 1.24 % Return on avg common equity 12.31 7.28 13.08 13.91 11.48 12.78 Return on avg tangible common equity 14.00 8.46 15.18 15.79 13.24 14.84 Net interest margin** 3.12 3.10 3.65 3.10 3.08 3.40 Efficiency ratio 60.32 64.31 53.44 54.60 53.91 53.20 Net charge-off ratio 0.23 0.29 0.10 N/A N/A N/A NPA ratio 0.50 0.49 0.37 N/A N/A N/A * Non-GAAP measures; see applicable reconciliation ** Adjusted net interest margin excludes purchase accounting adjustments primarily comprised of loan accretion and deposit premium amortization

“In a year marked by extraordinary volatility, we drew on the strength of our relationship-centered model to support our team members, customers, and communities,” said Kessel Stelling, Synovus chairman and CEO. “During 2020, we delivered approximately 19,000 PPP loans totaling $2.9 billion to small business customers throughout the Southeast and grew core transaction deposits $8.6 billion. We also accelerated investments in several technology initiatives that provided more convenience and a better digital experience as customers adapted to this highly virtual environment. And at year end, our higher capital levels, improved liquidity, and strong credit quality further demonstrated the strength and resiliency of our balance sheet in a challenging environment. In the year ahead, we expect our Synovus Forward initiatives to produce additional revenue opportunities, expense savings, and efficiencies that will further strengthen our bank. We continue to move forward with purpose, meeting the very real needs of individuals and businesses, and remain committed to being a source of stability, unity, and value creation for all we serve.”

Balance Sheet

Loans* (dollars in millions) 4Q20 3Q20 Linked

Quarter

Change Linked

Quarter %

Change 4Q19 Year/Year

Change Year/Year

% Change Commercial & industrial $ 19,373.7 $ 20,014.2 $ (640.5) (3) % $ 16,769.4 $ 2,604.3 16 % Commercial real estate 10,570.4 10,965.9 (395.4) (4) 10,493.8 76.7 1 Consumer 8,386.5 8,668.8 (282.3) (3) 9,924.7 (1,538.1) (15) Unearned income (77.7) (99.0) 21.3 (22) (25.4) (52.3) 206 Total loans $ 38,253.0 $ 39,549.8 $ (1,296.9) (3) % $ 37,162.5 $ 1,090.5 3 % * Amounts may not total due to rounding

Total loans ended the quarter at $38.25 billion, down $1.30 billion or 3% sequentially.

Commercial and industrial (C&I) loans decreased $640.5 million or 3% from the prior quarter. PPP forgiveness of $540 million, or $516 million, net of unearned fees, in the fourth quarter. C&I line utilization remains near historic lows at 40%, down 6% year-over-year.

Consumer loans decreased by $282.3 million or 3% sequentially. Strategic declines in lending partnership balances of $81 million.

Commercial real estate loans declined by $395.4 million or 4% from the prior quarter as pay-off and pay-down activity increased during the quarter.

Deposits* (dollars in millions) 4Q20 3Q20 Linked

Quarter

Change Linked

Quarter %

Change 4Q19 Year/Year

Change Year/Year %

Change Non-interest-bearing DDA $ 12,382.7 $ 12,129.8 $ 252.9 2 % $ 8,661.2 $ 3,721.5 43 % Interest-bearing DDA 5,674.4 5,291.1 383.3 7 4,769.5 904.9 19 Money market 13,541.2 12,441.3 1,099.9 9 9,827.4 3,713.9 38 Savings 1,156.2 1,126.0 30.3 3 909.5 246.7 27 Public funds 6,760.6 5,791.9 968.7 17 4,622.3 2,138.3 46 Time deposits 3,605.9 3,976.5 (370.5) (9) 6,185.6 (2,579.7) (42) Brokered deposits 3,570.4 3,909.3 (338.9) (9) 3,430.0 140.4 4 Total deposits $ 46,691.6 $ 44,665.9 $ 2,025.7 5 % $ 38,405.5 $ 8,286.1 22 % * Amounts may not total due to rounding

Total deposits ended the quarter at $46.69 billion up $2.03 billion or 5% sequentially. Core transaction deposits increased $1.77 billion or 6% from the prior quarter. Strong seasonal inflows supported a $968.7 million increase in public funds compared to the third quarter.

Total deposit costs declined 11 basis points from the third quarter to 28 basis points.

Income Statement Summary* (in thousands, except per share data) 4Q20 3Q20 Linked

Quarter

Change Linked

Quarter %

Change 4Q19 Year/Year

Change Year/Year %

Change Net interest income $ 385,932 $ 376,990 $ 8,942 2 % $ 399,268 $ (13,336) (3) % Non-interest revenue 114,761 114,411 350 — 97,955 16,806 17 Non-interest expense 302,498 316,655 (14,157) (4) 266,121 36,377 14 Provision for credit losses 11,066 43,383 (32,317) (74) 24,470 (13,404) (55) Income before taxes $ 187,129 $ 131,363 $ 55,766 42 $ 206,632 $ (19,503) (9) Income tax expense 36,720 39,789 (3,069) (8) 54,948 (18,228) (33) Preferred stock dividends 8,291 8,291 — — 8,291 — — Net income available to common shareholders $ 142,118 $ 83,283 $ 58,835 71 % $ 143,393 $ (1,275) (1) % Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 148,725 147,976 749 1 % 148,529 196 — Diluted earnings per share $ 0.96 $ 0.56 $ 0.39 70 $ 0.97 $ (0.01) (1) Adjusted diluted earnings per share** $ 1.08 $ 0.89 $ 0.19 22 $ 0.94 $ 0.14 15 * Amounts may not total due to rounding ** Non-GAAP measure; see applicable reconciliation

Core Performance

Total FTE revenues were $501.5 million in the fourth quarter up $9.2 million sequentially.

Net interest income increased $8.9 million or 2% compared to the prior quarter, primarily due to PPP fee accretion of $24.8 million up $12.9 million from the third quarter.

Net interest margin was 3.12% up 2 basis points from the previous quarter.

Non-interest revenue of $114.8 million was stable with the third quarter and increased $16.8 million or 17% compared to fourth quarter 2019. The fourth quarter included broad-based growth with increases in service charges, fiduciary and asset management, card fees, and brokerage offset by declines in capital markets and mortgage revenues.

Non-interest expense decreased $14.2 million or 4% sequentially. Adjusted non-interest expense increased $6.4 million or 2% from the prior quarter. Adjusted non-interest expense includes a $4.5 million increase in fees related to Synovus Forward, PPP, and COVID.

Provision for credit losses was $11.1 million a $32.3 million decrease from the previous quarter. The decrease includes net charge-offs of $22.1 million. Provision for credit losses other than net charge-offs reflects lower loan balances and a more favorable economic outlook.

The effective tax rate was 19.6% for the quarter.

Capital Ratios 4Q20 3Q20 4Q19 Common equity Tier 1 capital (CET1) ratio 9.67 % (1) 9.30 % 8.95 % Tier 1 capital ratio 10.95 (1) 10.57 10.23 Total risk-based capital ratio 13.43 (1) 13.16 12.25 Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.50 (1) 8.48 9.16 Tangible common equity ratio(2) 7.66 7.67 8.08 (1) Ratios are preliminary (2) Non-GAAP measure; see applicable reconciliation

Capital

CET1 ratio increased 37 basis points sequentially to 9.67%, above the higher end of the 9.0-9.5% operating range.

Total risk-based capital ratio of 13.43% increased 27 basis points from the prior quarter and includes subordinated debt optimization efforts completed in the fourth quarter.

The Board of Directors has authorized share repurchases of up to $200 million in 2021.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a financial services company based in Columbus, Georgia, with approximately $54 billion in assets. Synovus provides commercial and retail banking, investment, and mortgage services through 289 branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The measures entitled adjusted non-interest revenue; adjusted non-interest expense; adjusted total revenues; adjusted tangible efficiency ratio; adjusted net income available to common shareholders; adjusted earnings per diluted share; adjusted return on average assets; adjusted return on average common equity; return on average tangible common equity; adjusted return on average tangible common equity; and tangible common equity ratio; are not measures recognized under GAAP and therefore are considered non-GAAP financial measures. The most comparable GAAP measures to these measures are total non-interest revenue; total non-interest expense; total revenues; efficiency ratio-FTE; net income available to common shareholders; earnings per diluted common share; return on average assets; return on average common equity; and the ratio of total shareholders' equity to total assets, respectively.

Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful additional information about Synovus to assist management and investors in evaluating Synovus’ operating results, financial strength, the performance of its business, and the strength of its capital position. However, these non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analyses of operating results or capital position as reported under GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as additional views of the way our financial measures are affected by significant items and other factors, and since they are not required to be uniformly applied, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures at other companies. Adjusted total revenues and adjusted non-interest revenue are measures used by management to evaluate total revenues exclusive of investment securities gains (losses), net and gain on sale and fair value increase, net of private equity investments. Adjusted non-interest expense and the adjusted tangible efficiency ratio are measures utilized by management to measure the success of expense management initiatives focused on reducing recurring controllable operating costs. Adjusted net income available to common shareholders, adjusted earnings per diluted share, adjusted return on average assets, and adjusted return on average common equity are measures used by management to evaluate operating results exclusive of items that are not indicative of ongoing operations and impact period-to-period comparisons. Return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity are measures used by management to compare Synovus’ performance with other financial institutions because it calculates the return available to common shareholders without the impact of intangible assets and their related amortization, thereby allowing management to evaluate the performance of the business consistently. The tangible common equity ratio is used by management to assess the strength of our capital position. The computations of these measures are set forth in the tables below.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (dollars in thousands) 4Q20 3Q20 4Q19 2020 2019 Adjusted non-interest revenue Total non-interest revenue $ 114,761 $ 114,411 $ 97,955 $ 506,513 $ 355,900 Subtract/add: Investment securities (gains) losses, net (2,337) 1,550 2,157 (78,931) 7,659 Subtract: Gain on sale and fair value increase, net of private equity investments (63) (260) (8,100) (4,775) (11,607) Adjusted non-interest revenue $ 112,361 $ 115,701 $ 92,012 $ 422,807 $ 351,952 Adjusted non-interest expense Total non-interest expense $ 302,498 $ 316,655 $ 266,121 $ 1,179,574 $ 1,098,968 Subtract: Earnout liability adjustments — — — (4,908) (10,457) Subtract: Goodwill impairment — (44,877) — (44,877) — Add/subtract: Merger-related expense — — 913 — (56,580) Subtract: Restructuring charges (18,068) (2,882) (1,259) (26,991) (1,230) Subtract: Valuation adjustment to Visa derivative (890) — (1,111) (890) (3,611) Subtract: Loss on early extinguishment of debt (8,409) (154) — (10,466) (4,592) Adjusted non-interest expense $ 275,131 $ 268,742 $ 264,664 $ 1,091,442 $ 1,022,498 Adjusted total revenues and adjusted tangible efficiency ratio Adjusted non-interest expense $ 275,131 $ 268,742 $ 264,664 $ 1,091,442 $ 1,022,498 Subtract: Amortization of intangibles (2,640) (2,640) (2,901) (10,560) (11,603) Adjusted tangible non-interest expense $ 272,491 $ 266,102 $ 261,763 $ 1,080,882 $ 1,010,895 Net interest income $ 385,932 $ 376,990 $ 399,268 $ 1,512,748 $ 1,595,803 Add: Tax equivalent adjustment 821 956 769 3,424 3,025 Add: Total non-interest revenue 114,761 114,411 97,955 506,513 355,900 Total FTE revenues 501,514 492,357 497,992 2,022,685 1,954,728 Subtract/add: Investment securities (gains) losses, net (2,337) 1,550 2,157 (78,931) 7,659 Subtract: Gain on sale and fair value increase, net of private equity investments (63) (260) (8,100) (4,775) (11,607) Adjusted total revenues $ 499,114 $ 493,647 $ 492,049 $ 1,938,979 $ 1,950,780 Efficiency ratio-FTE 60.32 % 64.31 % 53.44 % 58.32 % 56.22 % Adjusted tangible efficiency ratio 54.60 53.91 53.20 55.74 51.82

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, continued (in thousands, except per share data) 4Q20 3Q20 4Q19 2020 2019 Adjusted return on average assets Net income $ 150,409 $ 91,574 $ 151,684 $ 373,695 $ 563,780 Add: Income tax expense, net related to State Tax Reform — — — — 4,402 Add: Earnout liability adjustments — — — 4,908 10,457 Add: Goodwill impairment — 44,877 — 44,877 — Subtract/add: Merger-related expense — — (913) — 56,580 Add: Restructuring charges 18,068 2,882 1,259 26,991 1,230 Add: Valuation adjustment to Visa derivative 890 — 1,111 890 3,611 Add: Loss on early extinguishment of debt 8,409 154 — 10,466 4,592 Subtract/add: Investment securities (gains) losses, net (2,337) 1,550 2,157 (78,931) 7,659 Subtract: Gain on sale and fair value increase, net of private equity investments (63) (260) (8,100) (4,775) (11,607) Subtract/add: Tax effect of adjustments (6,467) (1,122) 1,162 11,748 (9,343) Adjusted net income $ 168,909 $ 139,655 $ 148,360 $ 389,869 $ 631,361 Net income annualized $ 598,366 $ 364,305 $ 601,790 $ 373,695 $ 563,780 Adjusted net income annualized $ 671,964 $ 555,584 $ 588,602 $ 389,869 $ 631,361 Total average assets $ 53,833,909 $ 53,138,334 $ 47,459,405 $ 52,138,038 $ 46,791,930 Return on average assets 1.11 % 0.69 % 1.27 % 0.72 % 1.20 % Adjusted return on average assets 1.25 1.05 1.24 0.75 1.35 Adjusted net income available to common shareholders and adjusted net income per common share, diluted Net income available to common shareholders $ 142,118 $ 83,283 $ 143,393 $ 340,532 $ 540,899 Add: Income tax expense, net related to State Tax Reform — — — — 4,402 Add: Earnout liability adjustments — — — 4,908 10,457 Add: Goodwill impairment — 44,877 — 44,877 — Subtract/add: Merger-related expense — — (913) — 56,580 Add: Restructuring charges 18,068 2,882 1,259 26,991 1,230 Add: Valuation adjustment to Visa derivative 890 — 1,111 890 3,611 Add: Loss on early extinguishment of debt 8,409 154 — 10,466 4,592 Subtract/add: Investment securities (gains) losses, net (2,337) 1,550 2,157 (78,931) 7,659 Subtract: Gain on sale and fair value increase, net of private equity investments (63) (260) (8,100) (4,775) (11,607) Subtract/add: Tax effect of adjustments (6,467) (1,122) 1,162 11,748 (9,343) Adjusted net income available to common shareholders $ 160,618 $ 131,364 $ 140,069 $ 356,706 $ 608,480 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 148,725 147,976 148,529 148,210 156,058 Net income per common share, diluted $ 0.96 $ 0.56 $ 0.97 $ 2.30 $ 3.47 Adjusted net income per common share, diluted 1.08 0.89 0.94 2.41 3.90

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, continued (dollars in thousands) 4Q20 3Q20 4Q19 2020 2019 Adjusted return on average common equity, return on average tangible common equity, and adjusted return on average tangible common equity Net income available to common shareholders $ 142,118 $ 83,283 $ 143,393 $ 340,532 $ 540,899 Add: Income tax expense, net related to State Tax Reform — — — — 4,402 Add: Earnout liability adjustments — — — 4,908 10,457 Add: Goodwill impairment — 44,877 — 44,877 — Subtract/add: Merger-related expense — — (913) — 56,580 Add: Restructuring charges 18,068 2,882 1,259 26,991 1,230 Add: Valuation adjustment to Visa derivative 890 — 1,111 890 3,611 Add: Loss on early extinguishment of debt 8,409 154 — 10,466 4,592 Subtract/add: Investment securities (gains) losses, net (2,337) 1,550 2,157 (78,931) 7,659 Subtract: Gain on sale and fair value increase, net of private equity investments (63) (260) (8,100) (4,775) (11,607) Subtract/add: Tax effect of adjustments (6,467) (1,122) 1,162 11,748 (9,343) Adjusted net income available to common shareholders $ 160,618 $ 131,364 $ 140,069 $ 356,706 $ 608,480 Adjusted net income available to common shareholders annualized $ 638,980 $ 522,600 $ 555,709 $ 356,706 $ 608,480 Add: Amortization of intangibles 7,782 7,782 8,528 7,825 8,598 Adjusted net income available to common shareholders excluding amortization of intangibles annualized $ 646,762 $ 530,382 $ 564,237 $ 364,531 $ 617,078 Net income available to common shareholders annualized $ 565,382 $ 331,322 $ 568,896 $ 340,532 $ 540,899 Add: Amortization of intangibles 7,782 7,782 8,528 7,825 8,598 Net income available to common shareholders excluding amortization of intangibles annualized $ 573,164 $ 339,104 $ 577,424 $ 348,357 $ 549,497 Total average shareholders' equity less preferred stock $ 4,594,199 $ 4,553,159 $ 4,348,250 $ 4,534,935 $ 4,384,458 Subtract: Goodwill (452,390) (497,267) (488,223) (485,987) (487,126) Subtract: Other intangible assets, net (46,511) (49,075) (57,149) (50,427) (65,553) Total average tangible shareholders' equity less preferred stock $ 4,095,298 $ 4,006,817 $ 3,802,878 $ 3,998,521 $ 3,831,779 Return on average common equity 12.31 % 7.28 % 13.08 % 7.51 % 12.34 % Adjusted return on average common equity 13.91 11.48 12.78 7.87 13.88 Return on average tangible common equity 14.00 8.46 15.18 8.71 14.34 Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 15.79 13.24 14.84 9.12 16.10

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, continued December 31, September 30, December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2019 Tangible common equity ratio Total assets $ 54,366,086 $ 53,040,538 $ 48,203,282 Subtract: Goodwill (452,390) (452,390) (497,267) Subtract: Other intangible assets, net (45,112) (47,752) (55,671) Tangible assets $ 53,868,584 $ 52,540,396 $ 47,650,344 Total shareholders’ equity $ 5,161,334 $ 5,064,542 $ 4,941,690 Subtract: Goodwill (452,390) (452,390) (497,267) Subtract: Other intangible assets, net (45,112) (47,752) (55,671) Subtract: Preferred stock, no par value (537,145) (537,145) (537,145) Tangible common equity $ 4,126,687 $ 4,027,255 $ 3,851,607 Total shareholders’ equity to total assets ratio 9.49 % 9.55 % 10.25 % Tangible common equity ratio 7.66 7.67 8.08

Synovus INCOME STATEMENT DATA (Unaudited) Years Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) December 31, 2020 2019 % Change Interest income $ 1,804,495 $ 2,050,638 (12) % Interest expense 291,747 454,835 (36) Net interest income 1,512,748 1,595,803 (5) Provision for credit losses 355,022 87,720 305 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 1,157,726 1,508,083 (23) Non-interest revenue: Service charges on deposit accounts 73,132 88,190 (17) Fiduciary and asset management fees 63,251 58,388 8 Card fees 42,702 45,659 (6) Brokerage revenue 44,781 41,608 8 Mortgage banking income 91,413 32,599 180 Capital markets income 27,336 30,529 (10) Income from bank-owned life insurance 31,297 21,226 47 Investment securities gains (losses), net 78,931 (7,659) nm Gain on sale and fair value increase, net of private equity investments 4,775 11,607 nm Other non-interest revenue 48,895 33,753 45 Total non-interest revenue 506,513 355,900 42 Non-interest expense: Salaries and other personnel expense 618,214 570,036 8 Net occupancy, equipment, and software expense 169,658 161,906 5 Third-party processing and other services 83,034 75,696 10 Professional fees 56,899 35,300 61 FDIC insurance and other regulatory fees 25,210 31,696 (20) Amortization of intangibles 10,560 11,603 (9) Goodwill impairment 44,877 — nm Restructuring charges 26,991 1,230 nm Loss on early extinguishment of debt 10,466 4,592 nm Earnout liability adjustments 4,908 10,457 nm Merger-related expense — 56,580 nm Other operating expenses 128,757 139,872 (8) Total non-interest expense 1,179,574 1,098,968 7 Income before income taxes 484,665 765,015 (37) Income tax expense 110,970 201,235 (45) Net income 373,695 563,780 (34) Less: Preferred stock dividends 33,163 22,881 45 Net income available to common shareholders $ 340,532 $ 540,899 (37) % Net income per common share, basic 2.31 3.50 (34) % Net income per common share, diluted 2.30 3.47 (34) Cash dividends declared per common share 1.32 1.20 10 Return on average assets* 0.72 % 1.20 % (48) bps Return on average common equity* 7.51 12.34 (483) Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 147,415 154,331 (4) % Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 148,210 156,058 (5) nm - not meaningful bps - basis points * - ratios are annualized

Synovus INCOME STATEMENT DATA (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2019 Fourth Quarter Fourth

Quarter Third Quarter Second

Quarter First Quarter Fourth

Quarter 20 vs '19 % Change Interest income $ 433,479 435,550 451,569 483,897 506,253 (14) % Interest expense 47,547 58,560 75,003 110,637 106,985 (56) Net interest income 385,932 376,990 376,566 373,260 399,268 (3) Provision for credit losses 11,066 43,383 141,851 158,722 24,470 (55) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 374,866 333,607 234,715 214,538 374,798 — Non-interest revenue: Service charges on deposit accounts 19,063 17,813 15,567 20,689 22,385 (15) Fiduciary and asset management fees 17,242 15,885 14,950 15,174 15,645 10 Card fees 11,743 10,823 9,186 10,950 11,325 4 Brokerage revenue 11,794 10,604 9,984 12,398 11,106 6 Mortgage banking income 24,426 31,229 23,530 12,227 9,287 163 Capital markets income 4,352 5,690 6,050 11,243 8,972 (51) Income from bank-owned life insurance 9,725 7,778 7,756 6,038 5,620 73 Investment securities gains (losses), net 2,337 (1,550) 69,409 8,734 (2,157) nm Gain on sale and fair value increase/(decrease) of private equity investments 63 260 8,707 (4,255) 8,100 nm Other non-interest revenue 14,016 15,879 8,345 10,659 7,672 83 Total non-interest revenue 114,761 114,411 173,484 103,857 97,955 17 Non-interest expense: Salaries and other personnel expense 153,946 154,994 159,597 149,678 145,084 6 Net occupancy, equipment, and software expense 44,183 41,554 41,727 42,194 42,644 4 Third-party processing and other services 19,569 20,620 21,366 21,480 20,293 (4) Professional Fees 17,541 13,377 15,305 10,675 9,921 77 FDIC insurance and other regulatory fees 6,288 6,793 6,851 5,278 9,825 (36) Amortization of intangibles 2,640 2,640 2,640 2,640 2,901 (9) Goodwill impairment — 44,877 — — — nm Restructuring charges 18,068 2,882 2,822 3,220 1,259 nm Loss on early extinguishment of debt 8,409 154 — 1,904 — nm Earnout liability adjustments — — 4,908 — — nm Other operating expenses 31,854 28,764 28,925 39,210 34,194 (7) Total non-interest expense 302,498 316,655 284,141 276,279 266,121 14 Income before income taxes 187,129 131,363 124,058 42,116 206,632 (9) Income tax expense 36,720 39,789 30,866 3,595 54,948 (33) Net income 150,409 91,574 93,192 38,521 151,684 (1) Less: Preferred stock dividends 8,291 8,291 8,291 8,291 8,291 — Net income available to common shareholders $ 142,118 83,283 84,901 30,230 143,393 (1) Net income per common share, basic $ 0.96 0.57 0.58 0.21 0.98 (1) % Net income per common share, diluted 0.96 0.56 0.57 0.20 0.97 (1) Cash dividends declared per common share 0.33 0.33 0.33 0.33 0.30 10 Return on average assets * 1.11 % 0.69 0.71 0.32 1.27 (16) bps Return on average common equity * 12.31 7.28 7.48 2.75 13.08 (77) Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 147,744 147,314 147,288 147,311 146,948 1 % Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 148,725 147,976 147,733 148,401 148,529 — nm - not meaningful bps - basis points * - ratios are annualized

Synovus BALANCE SHEET DATA December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 531,625 $ 578,026 $ 535,846 Interest-bearing funds with Federal Reserve Bank 3,586,565 1,266,313 553,390 Interest earning deposits with banks 20,944 20,929 20,635 Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements 113,783 120,095 77,047 Cash and cash equivalents 4,252,917 1,985,363 1,186,918 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 7,962,438 7,566,525 6,778,670 Loans held for sale ($216,647, $285,899, and $115,173 measured at fair value, respectively) 760,123 745,160 115,173 Loans, net of deferred fees and costs 38,252,984 39,549,847 37,162,450 Allowance for loan losses (605,736) (603,800) (281,402) Loans, net 37,647,248 38,946,047 36,881,048 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 1,049,373 1,044,046 775,665 Premises and equipment, net 463,959 471,208 493,940 Goodwill 452,390 452,390 497,267 Other intangible assets, net 45,112 47,752 55,671 Other assets 1,732,526 1,782,047 1,418,930 Total assets $ 54,366,086 $ 53,040,538 $ 48,203,282 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 13,477,854 $ 13,075,081 $ 9,439,485 Interest-bearing deposits 33,213,717 31,590,823 28,966,019 Total deposits 46,691,571 44,665,904 38,405,504 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements 227,922 202,344 165,690 Other short-term borrowings 7,717 400,000 1,753,560 Long-term debt 1,202,494 1,628,385 2,153,897 Other liabilities 1,075,048 1,079,363 782,941 Total liabilities 49,204,752 47,975,996 43,261,592 Shareholders' equity: Preferred Stock – no par value. Authorized 100,000,000 shares; issued 22,000,000 537,145 537,145 537,145 Common stock – $1.00 par value. Authorized 342,857,143 shares; issued 168,132,522, 167,410,950, and 166,800,623; outstanding 148,039,495, 147,317,923, and 147,157,596 168,133 167,411 166,801 Additional paid-in capital 3,851,208 3,832,142 3,819,336 Treasury stock, at cost – 20,093,027, 20,093,027, and 19,643,027 shares (731,806) (731,806) (715,560) Accumulated other comprehensive income, net 158,635 174,914 65,641 Retained earnings 1,178,019 1,084,736 1,068,327 Total shareholders’ equity 5,161,334 5,064,542 4,941,690 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 54,366,086 $ 53,040,538 $ 48,203,282

Synovus AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS/RATES (1) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2019 Fourth Third Second First Fourth Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Interest Earning Assets Investment securities (2) (4) $ 7,493,822 7,227,400 6,618,533 6,680,047 6,696,768 Yield 2.07 % 2.39 2.72 3.09 3.12 Trading account assets (5) $ 8,496 5,391 6,173 6,306 7,986 Yield 1.03 % 1.69 2.19 2.70 2.69 Commercial loans (3) (4) $ 30,363,102 30,730,135 30,236,919 27,607,343 26,698,202 Yield 3.96 % 3.80 3.95 4.57 4.82 Consumer loans (3) $ 8,521,449 9,032,437 9,899,172 9,985,702 9,809,832 Yield 4.00 % 4.08 4.34 4.60 5.07 Allowance for loan losses $ (595,547) (591,098) (498,545) (368,033) (269,052) Loans, net (3) $ 38,289,004 39,171,474 39,637,546 37,225,012 36,238,982 Yield 4.03 % 3.92 4.08 4.62 4.93 Mortgage loans held for sale $ 309,278 244,952 221,157 86,415 117,909 Yield 2.74 % 2.92 3.09 3.67 3.77 Other loans held for sale $ 544,301 493,940 19,246 — — Yield 2.81 % 3.61 4.19 — — Federal funds sold, due from Federal Reserve Bank, and other short-term investments $ 2,716,645 1,265,880 1,709,086 652,130 514,635 Yield 0.10 % 0.11 0.11 1.02 1.71 Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank Stock (5) $ 162,537 200,923 247,801 284,082 278,586 Yield 2.64 % 2.73 3.60 3.38 2.85 Total interest earning assets $ 49,524,083 48,609,960 48,459,542 44,933,992 43,854,866 Yield 3.49 % 3.58 3.75 4.33 4.60 Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 8,531,415 7,789,095 7,260,940 6,445,986 6,381,282 Rate 0.16 % 0.19 0.21 0.51 0.60 Money Market accounts $ 14,411,860 13,272,972 12,238,479 11,548,014 10,526,296 Rate 0.26 % 0.36 0.46 1.00 1.13 Savings deposits $ 1,147,667 1,114,956 1,036,024 926,822 915,640 Rate 0.01 % 0.02 0.02 0.05 0.05 Time deposits under $100,000 $ 1,239,592 1,379,923 1,621,943 1,761,741 1,873,350 Rate 0.74 % 1.03 1.43 1.64 1.27 Time deposits over $100,000 $ 3,302,959 3,863,821 4,772,555 5,051,705 5,198,266 Rate 1.03 % 1.44 1.80 2.04 1.51 Other brokered deposits $ 1,978,393 1,912,114 1,998,571 1,376,669 1,156,131 Rate 0.23 % 0.23 0.25 1.42 1.84 Brokered time deposits $ 1,795,982 2,232,940 2,244,429 2,166,496 2,121,069 Rate 1.60 % 1.59 1.86 2.11 2.16 Total interest-bearing deposits $ 32,407,868 31,565,821 31,172,941 29,277,433 28,172,034 Rate 0.39 % 0.54 0.73 1.18 1.16 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements $ 174,316 180,342 250,232 167,324 192,731 Rate 0.07 % 0.09 0.12 0.30 0.24 Other short-term borrowings $ — 46,739 550,000 1,384,362 1,565,507 Rate — % 1.12 1.23 1.66 1.87 Long-term debt $ 1,552,791 2,234,665 2,834,188 2,678,651 2,153,983 Rate 3.96 % 2.71 2.36 2.78 3.07 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 34,134,975 34,027,567 34,807,361 33,507,770 32,084,255 Rate 0.55 % 0.68 0.86 1.30 1.30 Non-interest-bearing demand deposits $ 13,566,112 12,773,676 11,923,534 9,409,774 9,706,784 Cost of funds 0.40 % 0.50 0.65 1.04 1.02 Net interest margin 3.12 % 3.10 3.13 3.37 3.65 Taxable equivalent adjustment $ 821 956 861 786 769 (1) Yields and rates are annualized. (2) Excludes net unrealized gains and losses. (3) Average loans are shown net of unearned income. Non-performing loans are included. (4) Reflects taxable-equivalent adjustments, using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21%, in adjusting interest on tax-exempt loans and investment securities to a taxable equivalent basis. (5) Included as a component of other assets on the consolidated balance sheet.

Synovus LOANS OUTSTANDING BY TYPE (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Total Loans Total Loans Linked

Quarter Total Loans Year/Year Loan Type December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 % Change December 31,

2019 % Change Commercial, Financial, and Agricultural $ 12,574,899 $ 13,120,038 (4) % $ 10,239,559 23 % Owner-Occupied 6,798,780 6,894,113 (1) 6,529,811 4 Total Commercial & Industrial 19,373,679 20,014,151 (3) 16,769,370 16 Multi-Family 2,197,942 2,365,118 (7) 1,989,096 10 Hotels 1,444,264 1,409,424 2 1,284,291 12 Office Buildings 2,261,253 2,313,346 (2) 2,255,308 — Shopping Centers 1,607,223 1,698,993 (5) 1,785,616 (10) Warehouses 702,020 730,253 (4) 703,705 — Other Investment Property 1,133,828 1,145,313 (1) 986,311 15 Total Investment Properties 9,346,530 9,662,447 (3) 9,004,327 4 1-4 Family Construction 183,373 180,406 2 284,594 (36) 1-4 Family Investment Mortgage 445,795 474,632 (6) 495,421 (10) Total 1-4 Family Properties 629,168 655,038 (4) 780,015 (19) Commercial Development 130,802 111,493 17 103,643 26 Residential Development 245,776 260,313 (6) 282,677 (13) Land Acquisition 218,158 276,584 (21) 323,122 (32) Land and Development 594,736 648,390 (8) 709,442 (16) Total Commercial Real Estate 10,570,434 10,965,875 (4) 10,493,784 1 Consumer Mortgages 5,507,700 5,658,525 (3) 5,546,368 (1) Home Equity Lines 1,523,836 1,615,207 (6) 1,713,157 (11) Credit Cards 281,018 264,829 6 268,841 5 Other Consumer Loans 1,073,989 1,130,237 (5) 2,396,294 (55) Total Consumer 8,386,543 8,668,798 (3) 9,924,660 (15) Unearned Income (77,672) (98,977) (22) (25,364) 206 Total $ 38,252,984 $ 39,549,847 (3) % $ 37,162,450 3 % NON-PERFORMING LOANS COMPOSITION (1) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Total

Non-performing Loans Total

Non-performing Loans Linked

Quarter Total

Non-performing Loans Year/Year Loan Type December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 % Change December 31,

2019 % Change Commercial, Financial, and Agricultural $ 77,386 $ 95,365 (19) % $ 56,186 38 % Owner-Occupied 20,019 20,261 (1) 9,780 105 Total Commercial & Industrial 97,405 115,626 (16) 65,966 48 Multi-Family 168 157 7 385 (56) Office Buildings 1,134 27,608 (96) 600 89 Shopping Centers 21,082 257 nm 718 nm Warehouses 217 — nm — nm Other Investment Property 2,030 238 753 321 532 Total Investment Properties 24,631 28,260 (13) 2,024 nm 1-4 Family Construction 1,236 1,556 (21) 698 77 1-4 Family Investment Mortgage 2,383 1,815 31 1,555 53 Total 1-4 Family Properties 3,619 3,371 7 2,253 61 Commercial Development 582 833 (30) 87 569 Residential Development 533 648 (18) 395 35 Land Acquisition 1,048 910 15 628 67 Land and Development 2,163 2,391 (10) 1,110 95 Total Commercial Real Estate 30,413 34,022 (11) 5,387 465 Consumer Mortgages 8,740 7,433 18 12,545 (30) Home Equity Lines 12,145 10,297 18 12,034 1 Other Consumer Loans 2,376 1,459 63 5,704 (58) Total Consumer 23,261 19,189 21 30,283 (23) Total $ 151,079 $ 168,837 (11) % $ 101,636 49 %