Accenture and Salesforce Expand Partnership to Help Companies Embed Sustainability into the Core of their Business

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) and Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) are expanding their alliance to help companies embed sustainability into their business, meet growing customer and stakeholder expectations, and contribute to advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Accenture and Salesforce are expanding their partnership to help companies embed sustainability into the core of their business.

The powerful combination of Accenture’s Sustainability Services, Salesforce Sustainability Cloud, and Salesforce Customer 360 will, for the first time, bring sustainability to the front office and provide the C-suite with true visibility into their company’s historical and real-time environmental, social and governance (ESG) data. Companies will be able to track, measure and act on a range of sustainability initiatives, including reporting on carbon usage, supporting customer engagements, creating positive consumer experiences, meeting regulatory requirements and developing new business models.

“Our clients’ commitment to sustainability has never been greater,” said Julie Sweet, chief executive officer at Accenture. “As industries reimagine and rebuild from the pandemic, they have the opportunity to embed sustainability by design to drive their customer agenda. We are delighted to expand our partnership with Salesforce to help organizations both create value and deliver on their values.”

“Every CEO is recognizing their responsibilities don’t stop at the edge of the corporate campus or Zoom,” said Marc Benioff, Chair and CEO, Salesforce. “By integrating sustainability deep into the fabric of our companies, our businesses will become more successful, our communities more equal, our societies more just and our planet healthier. We’re incredibly proud to be working with Accenture to help customers more readily drive sustainability programs that benefit all stakeholders and create business value.”

Salesforce Sustainability Cloud, built on Salesforce Customer 360, will provide a trusted platform that gives customers a 360-degree view of their corporate environmental impact to help them measure and manage their carbon footprint and transparently report investor-grade climate data. Accenture will help integrate Salesforce Sustainability Cloud into their business strategies, operating models, technologies, and core processes and systems with industry-specific requirements and develop sustainability insights that can scale across organizations and their ecosystems. Later this year, Accenture and Salesforce will be working together to expand the platform and services to track and analyze broader ESG metrics—from water and waste management to diversity & inclusion.