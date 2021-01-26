 

Biodesix to Showcase New Data on Patient Immune Profiling from Multiple Studies at World Lung Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.01.2021, 12:30  |  59   |   |   

Biodesix, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDSX), a leading data-driven diagnostic solutions company with a focus in lung disease, today announced that three abstracts from multiple clinical studies will be featured at the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC), scheduled for January 28-31, 2021. Findings from these recent studies demonstrate that an individual patient’s immune profile can provide information to support treatment decisions for patients diagnosed with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

MA08.03: Immunotherapy alone or with chemotherapy in advanced NSCLC? Utility of clinical factors and blood-based host immune profiling.
 An abstract authored by Wallace Akerley, MD, of the University of Utah Huntsman Cancer Institute demonstrates that host immune classifier (HIC) testing can equip physicians with key information to help guide treatment decisions for patients with newly diagnosed advanced NSCLC.

The prospectively designed INSIGHT observational study (NCT03289780) found that a clinically validated, blood-based HIC successfully helped to predict Immune Checkpoint Inhibition (ICI) therapy outcomes. The HIC test accurately stratified survival for patients receiving ICI but not ICI in addition to platinum-doublet chemotherapy. This suggests that HIC testing can be used to determine the appropriate treatment course for advanced NSCLC patients by identifying patients who may benefit from more aggressive treatment strategies, including ICI plus platinum-based chemotherapy combinations. The highly anticipated abstract for this presentation is part of the conference press program, and therefore under embargo until the presentation at 3:45 a.m. EST on January 30, 2021.

P33.06: Utilizing serum proteome to understand response and resistance to immune checkpoint inhibitors in advanced non-small cell lung cancer
 An abstract presented by Won Kyung Hur, MD, of Olive View-UCLA Medical Center, reports data from a study on the Primary Immune Response (PIR) test, a proteomic classifier that identifies an aggressive disease state associated with resistance to ICI therapy. While treatment options for patients with advanced NSCLC have evolved significantly with the introduction of ICI, many patients develop either primary or secondary resistance to ICI, making them unable to benefit from this therapy. Response and resistance to ICI treatment for NSCLC are poorly understood.

