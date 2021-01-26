 

B&W’s Asia and Middle East Expansion Continues; Yields New Environmental Contracts Totaling $10 Million

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.01.2021, 12:30  |  45   |   |   

Babcock & Wilcox (B&W) (NYSE: BW) announced today that its strategic growth and expansion initiatives in Asia and the Middle East have continued to accelerate, resulting in two new contracts totaling $10 million for its B&W Environmental business segment.

“We are continuing to make progress in leveraging B&W’s industry-leading technologies and strong operational presence in Asia and the Middle East to provide advanced environmental solutions for our customers,” said B&W Chief Operating Officer Jimmy Morgan. “These two new contracts, which include the design and supply of our SPIG S.p.A. cooling system technologies, demonstrate that the actions we’ve taken to increase our business focus on these regions are already paying off.”

“As we look ahead in 2021 and beyond, we see other significant opportunities for all of our business segments – B&W Environmental, B&W Renewable and B&W Thermal – in the Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa regions, with a combined addressable market potential of nearly $12 billion over the next three years,” Morgan said.

Each contract calls for B&W Environmental to design and supply SPIG S.p.A. cooling technologies for industrial projects in Asia and the Middle East. The cooling systems include fiberglass reinforced plastic (FRP) cooling towers, cooling cells and other technologies designed to increase cooling efficiency, reduce environmental impact and improve safe operation under extreme weather conditions.

B&W Environmental’s cooling system experience includes wet, dry and wet/dry hybrid cooling solutions and the supply of designs for a wide range of project specifications such as high seismic loads, vibration control, corrosion, noise control, sub-freezing operation, and seawater use.

About B&W

Headquartered in Akron, Ohio, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., is a global leader in energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets. Follow us on LinkedIn and learn more at www.babcock.com.

About B&W Environmental

Babcock & Wilcox Environmental offers a full suite of best-in-class emissions control products and solutions for utility and industrial steam generation applications around the world. The segment’s broad experience includes systems for ash handling, particulate control, nitrogen oxides and sulfur dioxides removal, chemical looping for carbon control, and mercury control, along with cooling solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

B&W cautions that this release contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to the company’s plan to expand its presence in Asia and the Middle East in support of the growth of its three business segments – B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental and B&W Thermal – and the execution and completion of two contracts for the design and supply of cooling systems for industrial facilities. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. For a more complete discussion of these risk factors, see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K. If one or more of these risks or other risks materialize, actual results may vary materially from those expressed. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except to the extent required by applicable law.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Babcock & Wilcox -- von Dampf bis Industrie-Batterien
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

B&W’s Asia and Middle East Expansion Continues; Yields New Environmental Contracts Totaling $10 Million Babcock & Wilcox (B&W) (NYSE: BW) announced today that its strategic growth and expansion initiatives in Asia and the Middle East have continued to accelerate, resulting in two new contracts totaling $10 million for its B&W Environmental business …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Retains Neutralizing Activity Against Emerging Variants First Identified ...
Bitfarms' Mathieu Vachon Files Early Warning Report
Dan Riccio Begins a New Chapter at Apple
Adocia Announces Positive Clinical Results Confirming the Ultra-Rapid Profile of a BioChaperone ...
NAK Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. Investors of Class Action ...
UBS: 2020 Net Profit of USD 6.6bn, 17.6% Return on CET1 Capital
Bad Bunny to Perform Live at WWE Royal Rumble
Europcar Mobility Group receives for the first time a gold rating from EcoVadis, in recognition of ...
More Consumers Willing to Share Lifestyle Data for Behavior-Based Insurance Premiums, But Trust in ...
Mytheresa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Lauren Friedman Stat Joins Palantir Board of Directors
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
Mapbox launches 3D Maps with 135 million sq km of global, high-resolution imagery from Maxar
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.01.21
B&W Environmental Awarded $10 Million Contract to Supply Emissions Reduction Technology to a U.S. Carbon Black Facility
13.01.21
B&W Environmental Awarded $8 Million Contract for High-Efficiency Air-Cooled Condenser for U.K. Waste-to-Energy Plant
05.01.21
B&W Environmental Awarded $10 Million Contract to Supply Advanced Ash Handling System

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
25.01.21
6
Babcock & Wilcox -- von Dampf bis Industrie-Batterien
15.10.20
58
Babcock & Wilcox Announces Second Quarter 2017 Results