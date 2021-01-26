NICE Introduces New Microsoft Teams Integration to CXone and Engage that Enhances Customers’ Ability to Collaborate Companywide

The latest enhancements to the pre-built CXone for Teams integration further simplify the agent experience and accelerate resolution time:

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE), today announced the availability of new integrated capabilities between NICE inContact CXone and Teams which power company-wide collaboration for faster service, happier customers, and better business results. The company also unveiled integrative capabilities for NICE Engage with Microsoft Teams, empowering real-time recording as well as compatibility with a range of related applications.

Embedded CXone agent gives CX teams quick and easy access to the tools, systems and people they need — all directly from within Teams.

Synchronized CXone directory automatically imports Teams users and displays their presence so agents can easily find, see the availability of, and connect with experts anywhere in the organization for frictionless collaboration, shorter handle time, and higher first-contact resolution.

Custom workspaces provide agents effortless access to the websites and applications they use every day, including knowledge bases, corporate websites and even leading CRMs, eliminating time lost on navigating between multiple applications.

These new capabilities complement CXone Voice Connectivity for Teams, which enables customers to safeguard every interaction using global, carrier-grade voice services.

“Exceptional customer experiences are a business-wide priority, as fostering a community of loyal and engaged advocates is essential to long-term, sustainable growth,” said Paul Jarman, NICE inContact CEO. “Through greater collaboration across the enterprise, agents are further empowered to deliver the speedy, effective and engaging interactions they and customers increasingly rely on. CXone for Microsoft Teams brings together the optimal ingredients for contact center success – collaboration, expertise, and a best-in-class platform.”

Extending NICE Engage evidence-keeping compliance support

As regulations for capturing interactions continue to grow, businesses must ensure adequate recording coverage across all communication channels. Contact Centers and back offices using NICE Engage recording can now benefit from complete, real-time recording coverage of all their Teams-based communications to support global regulatory compliance strategies on a single platform. NICE Engage for Teams can reliably record any available media source used through Teams – from voice to screen and chats. With its real-time streaming and recording capabilities, NICE Engage enables Teams users to benefit from a range of solutions such as NICE Real-Time Authentication and real-time notifications for both PCI DSS compliance and recording assurance.