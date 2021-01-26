 

Takeda Achieves Industry-Leading Positions in 2021 Access to Medicine Index

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.01.2021, 12:35  |  98   |   |   

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) (“Takeda”) has earned an industry-leading position within the 2021 Access to Medicine (AtM) Index published today. Specifically the company achieved notable, high scores in all three technical areas evaluated by the Index, including being ranked first in Governance of Access. Takeda also demonstrated strong performance in the areas of health system strengthening, compliance and R&D capacity building, according to the Index.

“This honor underscores Takeda’s commitment to prioritizing patient needs by ensuring access to our life-transforming treatments,” said Christophe Weber, Takeda president and chief executive officer. “As a purpose-driven company that puts the patient at the center of everything we do, we are committed to not just inventing medicines but making sure patients can access transformative therapies.”

The AtM Index is a rigorous, biennial research project combining data-collection, verification, scoring and analysis that compares 20 of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies on their efforts to address access to medicines. Takeda was ranked sixth overall, and achieved ‘top 10’ positions within the three technical areas evaluated: Governance of Access, Research & Development and Product Delivery. This included top ranking in Governance of Access.

“Takeda is humbled by our recognition within the latest Access to Medicine Index,” added Ricardo Marek, president of the Growth & Emerging Markets Business Unit of Takeda. “Our ranking further illustrates how Takeda’s values are being lived across the company, and how our ‘Access First’ approach across Takeda’s Growth & Emerging Markets Region is helping patients overcome access challenges in a more sustainable manner.”

Other notable highlights from Takeda’s achievements in the 2021 Index include:

  • Recognition for its focus on ‘end-to-end’ patient access to treatment. In fact, Takeda was cited for its focus on affordable access to medicines throughout the drug development process – from early-stage clinical development through product launch and commercialization. Takeda also led the Index’s 20 companies in the category of assessing access strategies for medicines that must be administered by healthcare practitioners (HCP).
  • The company led the industry for R&D capacity building.
  • Takeda earned an industry-leading position in the area of health system strengthening. Takeda’s Blueprint for Innovative Healthcare Access, a local community care program in Kenya and Rwanda focused on non-communicable diseases (NCDs), was recognized as a scalable and inclusive business model aimed to meet the access needs of a population at the very base of the economic pyramid

Susanne Weissbaecker, Global Head of Access to Medicines, Takeda, commented: “Takeda’s continued leadership position in the 2021 Index is a testament to the impactful initiatives that we have put in place to help patients access our innovative and potentially life-saving medicines, while helping strengthen health systems in partnership with local governments, NGOs, and industry partners. Takeda has and hope to continue to play our part in helping patients overcome access challenges worldwide - despite the global pandemic.”

Seite 1 von 3
Takeda Yakuhin Kogyo Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Takeda Achieves Industry-Leading Positions in 2021 Access to Medicine Index Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) (“Takeda”) has earned an industry-leading position within the 2021 Access to Medicine (AtM) Index published today. Specifically the company achieved notable, high scores in all three …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Retains Neutralizing Activity Against Emerging Variants First Identified ...
Bitfarms' Mathieu Vachon Files Early Warning Report
Dan Riccio Begins a New Chapter at Apple
Adocia Announces Positive Clinical Results Confirming the Ultra-Rapid Profile of a BioChaperone ...
NAK Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. Investors of Class Action ...
UBS: 2020 Net Profit of USD 6.6bn, 17.6% Return on CET1 Capital
Bad Bunny to Perform Live at WWE Royal Rumble
Europcar Mobility Group receives for the first time a gold rating from EcoVadis, in recognition of ...
More Consumers Willing to Share Lifestyle Data for Behavior-Based Insurance Premiums, But Trust in ...
Mytheresa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Lauren Friedman Stat Joins Palantir Board of Directors
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
Mapbox launches 3D Maps with 135 million sq km of global, high-resolution imagery from Maxar
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.01.21
Takeda zum vierten Mal in Folge unter den weltweit besten Arbeitgebern des Jahres
25.01.21
Takeda Named Global Top Employer for Fourth Consecutive Year
12.01.21
Takeda präsentiert Pipeline-Update und Zielsetzung einer 50-prozentigen Umsatzsteigerung bis 2030 auf der 39. jährlichen J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
11.01.21
Takeda Provides Pipeline Update and Shares Goal to Increase Revenue 50% by FY2030 at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
11.01.21
Takeda hält Vortrag auf der 39. jährlichen J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
11.01.21
Takeda to Present at The 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
05.01.21
Takeda schließt Verkauf bestimmter Nicht-Kernaktiva an Cheplapharm ab
05.01.21
Takeda Completes Sale of Select Non-Core Assets to Cheplapharm