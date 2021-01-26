Takeda Achieves Industry-Leading Positions in 2021 Access to Medicine Index

“This honor underscores Takeda’s commitment to prioritizing patient needs by ensuring access to our life-transforming treatments,” said Christophe Weber, Takeda president and chief executive officer. “As a purpose-driven company that puts the patient at the center of everything we do, we are committed to not just inventing medicines but making sure patients can access transformative therapies.”

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited ( TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK ) (“Takeda”) has earned an industry-leading position within the 2021 Access to Medicine (AtM) Index published today. Specifically the company achieved notable, high scores in all three technical areas evaluated by the Index, including being ranked first in Governance of Access. Takeda also demonstrated strong performance in the areas of health system strengthening, compliance and R&D capacity building, according to the Index.

The AtM Index is a rigorous, biennial research project combining data-collection, verification, scoring and analysis that compares 20 of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies on their efforts to address access to medicines. Takeda was ranked sixth overall, and achieved ‘top 10’ positions within the three technical areas evaluated: Governance of Access, Research & Development and Product Delivery. This included top ranking in Governance of Access.

“Takeda is humbled by our recognition within the latest Access to Medicine Index,” added Ricardo Marek, president of the Growth & Emerging Markets Business Unit of Takeda. “Our ranking further illustrates how Takeda’s values are being lived across the company, and how our ‘Access First’ approach across Takeda’s Growth & Emerging Markets Region is helping patients overcome access challenges in a more sustainable manner.”

Other notable highlights from Takeda’s achievements in the 2021 Index include:

Recognition for its focus on ‘end-to-end’ patient access to treatment. In fact, Takeda was cited for its focus on affordable access to medicines throughout the drug development process – from early-stage clinical development through product launch and commercialization. Takeda also led the Index’s 20 companies in the category of assessing access strategies for medicines that must be administered by healthcare practitioners (HCP).

The company led the industry for R&D capacity building.

Takeda earned an industry-leading position in the area of health system strengthening. Takeda’s Blueprint for Innovative Healthcare Access, a local community care program in Kenya and Rwanda focused on non-communicable diseases (NCDs), was recognized as a scalable and inclusive business model aimed to meet the access needs of a population at the very base of the economic pyramid

Susanne Weissbaecker, Global Head of Access to Medicines, Takeda, commented: “Takeda’s continued leadership position in the 2021 Index is a testament to the impactful initiatives that we have put in place to help patients access our innovative and potentially life-saving medicines, while helping strengthen health systems in partnership with local governments, NGOs, and industry partners. Takeda has and hope to continue to play our part in helping patients overcome access challenges worldwide - despite the global pandemic.”