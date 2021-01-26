 

BioInvent has enrolled first patient in a Phase I/IIa trial of the first-in-class anti-TNFR2 antibody BI-1808 for the treatment of patients with solid tumors and CTCL

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
26.01.2021, 12:58  |  38   |   |   

LUND, Sweden, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioInvent International AB ("BioInvent" or the "Company") (OMXS: BINV), a biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel and first-in-class immune-modulatory antibodies for cancer immunotherapy, today announces the enrollment of the first patient in a Phase I/IIa, first-in-human study of BI-1808 as monotherapy and in combination with the anti-PD-1 therapy Keytruda (pembrolizumab) for the treatment of solid tumors and cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL). The first patient in the Phase I/IIa study has been enrolled in Denmark.

BI-1808 is the lead development candidate from a panel of TNFR2-specific antibodies that BioInvent has generated from its proprietary n-CoDeR library and unique F.I.R.S.T  discovery tool. TNFR2 is particularly upregulated on tumor-associated regulatory T cells (Tregs) and has been shown to be important for tumor expansion and survival, representing a new and important target for cancer immunotherapies.

"The start of this Phase I/IIa trial of BI-1808 is an important milestone for BioInvent's third program in clinical development. It also further validates BioInvent's proprietary n-CoDeR/F.I.R.S.T platforms and their ability to produce novel, differentiating drug candidates. We have generated a solid preclinical data set for BI-1808, showing exceptionally strong anti-tumor effect in several murine tumor models, and we are excited to now evaluate the potential of this unique antibody in the clinic," said Martin Welschof, CEO of BioInvent.

The Phase I/IIa study will evaluate the safety, tolerability, and potential signs of efficacy of BI-1808 as a single agent, and in combination with Keytruda in patients with ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer and CTCL. It will also investigate the expression of immunological markers that may predict clinical responses. The trial will be conducted at several sites across Europe and the U.S. and is expected to enroll approximately 120 patients.

The Phase I stage is divided into two parts. Part A is a dose escalation study of BI-1808 to assess safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics/pharmacodynamics, and to determine the recommended dose as a single agent for Phase II trials. Part B will explore the safety, tolerability and recommended dose of BI-1808 in combination with Keytruda. The Phase IIa stage will consist of expansion cohorts to assess signs of efficacy of BI-1808 as single agent, and in combination with Keytruda in lung cancer and ovarian cancer patients. Another cohort will explore the activity as single agent in CTCL.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BioInvent has enrolled first patient in a Phase I/IIa trial of the first-in-class anti-TNFR2 antibody BI-1808 for the treatment of patients with solid tumors and CTCL LUND, Sweden, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - BioInvent International AB ("BioInvent" or the "Company") (OMXS: BINV), a biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel and first-in-class immune-modulatory antibodies for cancer …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
Senior Management Executive Alphan Gogus Appointed as Regional GM for Huobi Russia , Turkey and ...
Carbon Capture and Storage Market Worth $ 6.15 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 7.88% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Klook Completes US$200M in Additional Funding
Interactive Kiosk Market Worth $ 31.26 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 3.3% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Aktiia Receives CE Mark Approval for Breakthrough 24-7 Blood Pressure Monitoring System
Building Automation and Controls Market to Reach $215.59 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 11.10% CAGR: Says AMR
Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV) Vector-Based Gene Therapy Market Expected to Grow at a Significant ...
Consumers Continue Flocking to Immune-Boosting Supplements as Health Crisis Rage On
Butterfly Network, Inc. and Longview Acquisition Corp. Announce Dr. Todd Fruchterman to Become ...
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
New Betting Markets Offer Opportunities for Expanding Gaming Companies
Online Betting Companies Positioned to Continue Momentum into 2021
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Real Estate Sales Are Booming; Estimated to Exceed $160 Billion in 2021
Hisense Creates Bold New Campaign With Partner Club Paris Saint-Germain
Senior Management Executive Alphan Gogus Appointed as Regional GM for Huobi Russia , Turkey and ...
Climate Neutral Data Centre Pact Commits European Cloud and Data Centre Industry To Ambitious ...
Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods