 

DGAP-News MBH CONTINUES GROWTH DRIVE IN 2021, ESTABLISHING A NEW ENGINEERING VERTICAL WITH ACQUISITION OF 3Ks ENGINEERING

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
26.01.2021, 12:49  |  50   |   |   

DGAP-News: MBH Corporation Plc / Key word(s): Investment
MBH CONTINUES GROWTH DRIVE IN 2021, ESTABLISHING A NEW ENGINEERING VERTICAL WITH ACQUISITION OF 3Ks ENGINEERING

26.01.2021 / 12:49
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MBH CONTINUES GROWTH DRIVE IN 2021, ESTABLISHING A NEW ENGINEERING VERTICAL WITH ACQUISITION OF 3Ks ENGINEERING


London, 26 January 2021, MBH Corporation plc (MBH), a diversified investment holding company, is launching a new engineering vertical with the acquisition of 3Ks Engineering ("3Ks"), one of the largest companies in the UK to offer the dual role of large fabrication alongside heavy machining. This is MBH's first acquisition of 2021 following a highly active 2020 which saw the group make 12 acquisitions to grow to 22 companies in its portfolio. 3Ks Engineering will be the 23rd company joining MBH.

MBH today establishes a new vertical with the 100% acquisition of 3Ks Engineering ("3Ks"), a one stop shop for large fabrication & heavy machining service and is one of the largest companies in this industry operating in the UK.

3Ks is the latest example of MBH's agglomeration strategy of acquiring stable and set businesses with solid leadership. 3Ks has been a family business for over 50 years. Established in 1969 in South Wales by Ronald Hanbury, it has been run for the past 20 years or so by sons Kevin and Karl Hanbury who will remain in the business post acquisition. The company has an extraordinarily loyal staff base with the average tenure of an employee (excluding the Hanbury brothers) being 11 years.

3Ks was established to largely serve the oil & gas sector. The majority of their customer base remains in that sector, although they serve a range of industries with clients across the UK providing solutions to Subsea, Offshore, Onshore, Rail Sector and Back Deck requirements.

For the year ending 31 January 2020 3K generated revenue of GBP4.0M. This acquisition is an EPS accretive acquisition.

The estimated total consideration for the acquisition is approximately GBP3.3M. The consideration will be paid partly in unlisted bonds in MBH Corporation plc and would convert to listed bonds upon completion of audited accounts. The terms of the listed and unlisted bonds are as follows:

Seite 1 von 3
MBH Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News MBH CONTINUES GROWTH DRIVE IN 2021, ESTABLISHING A NEW ENGINEERING VERTICAL WITH ACQUISITION OF 3Ks ENGINEERING DGAP-News: MBH Corporation Plc / Key word(s): Investment MBH CONTINUES GROWTH DRIVE IN 2021, ESTABLISHING A NEW ENGINEERING VERTICAL WITH ACQUISITION OF 3Ks ENGINEERING 26.01.2021 / 12:49 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
DGAP-News: Upco International Inc. Ankündig wichtiges Update UpcoPay und Upco Messenger
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest: CFO and board member buys MGI shares
DGAP-DD: TUI AG deutsch
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​Endor AG mit positivem Ausblick für 2021: Deutliches Wachstum bei Umsatz und ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Linde plc: Linde plc Announces New Up To US$ 5 Billion Share Repurchase Program
DGAP-News: Linde plc: Linde Declares Dividend Increase for 2021
DGAP-News: CureVac Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Shares
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Nachfrageboom bei Elektromobilität: Heidelberg verdoppelt Produktionskapazitäten für Wallboxen
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Booming demand for electromobility - Heidelberg doubles production capacity for Wallboxes
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
DGAP-News: Upco International Inc. Ankündig wichtiges Update UpcoPay und Upco Messenger
DGAP-Adhoc: LION E-Mobility AG: Positiver Ausblick der LION E-Mobility AG für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest: CFO and board member buys MGI shares
DGAP-News: NeXR Technologies SE und H&Mbeyond. starten Kooperation zu Virtual Fitting
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Nachfrageboom bei Elektromobilität: Heidelberg verdoppelt Produktionskapazitäten für Wallboxen
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. new ISIN code
Ford Bank GmbH: Sparen mit fairen Zinsen bei Ford Money
DGAP-News: Linde to Build, Own and Operate World's Largest PEM Electrolyzer for Green Hydrogen
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:49 Uhr
DGAP-News: MBH SETZT 2021 SEINEN WACHSTUMSTREND FORT UND STARTET MIT DER ÜBERNAHME VON 3Ks ENGINEERING EIN NEUES INGENIEURSGESCHÄFT (deutsch)
12:49 Uhr
DGAP-News: MBH SETZT 2021 SEINEN WACHSTUMSTREND FORT UND STARTET MIT DER ÜBERNAHME VON 3Ks ENGINEERING EIN NEUES INGENIEURSGESCHÄFT
12:45 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: MBH STARTET MIT DER ÜBERNAHME VON 3Ks ENGINEERING EIN NEUES INGENIEURGESCHÄFT (deutsch)
12:45 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: MBH ESTABLISHES A NEW ENGINEERING VERTICAL WITH ACQUISITION OF 3Ks ENGINEERING
12:45 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: MBH STARTET MIT DER ÜBERNAHME VON 3Ks ENGINEERING EIN NEUES INGENIEURGESCHÄFT

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
14.12.20
607
Cannabis, Bildung, Baugewerbe - spannende KMU-Mischung bei MBH Corporation plc - investieren?
03.11.20
2
MBH Corporation: Zukauf in Australien
18.08.20
2
DGAP-DD: MBH Corporation Plc deutsch
18.08.20
2
MBH Corporation übernimmt Driven by Riide
17.08.20
3
DGAP-Adhoc: MBH CORPORATION PLC ERWIRBT ASHLEY DAVID TAXIS ZUM AUFBAU EINES NEUEN 'TRANSPORT'-SEGMEN