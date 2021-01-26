International Seaways Signs the Neptune Declaration on Seafarer Wellbeing and Crew Change

Developed by a taskforce of stakeholders from across the maritime value chain, the Neptune Declaration is a commitment signed by more than 300 companies and organizations to work together to ensure that the crew change crisis is resolved as soon as possible. It defines four main actions to facilitate crew changes and keep global supply chains functioning:

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE: INSW) (the “Company” or “INSW”), one of the largest tanker companies worldwide providing energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in International Flag markets, today announced that it has signed the Neptune Declaration on Seafarer Wellbeing and Crew Change in a worldwide call to action to end the unprecedented crew change crisis caused by COVID-19.

Recognize seafarers as key workers and give them priority access to COVID-19 vaccines

Establish and implement gold standard health protocols based on existing best practice

Increase collaboration between ship operators and charterers to facilitate crew changes

Ensure air connectivity between key maritime hubs for seafarers

“The world’s seafarers have continued to provide an essential service, facilitating global trade throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are proud to support this critical initiative to help resolve the current humanitarian crisis at sea,” said Lois K. Zabrocky, International Seaways’ President and CEO. “Seaways continues to prioritize the well-being of our crews and we thank them for their dedication and commitment to maintaining the highest level of professional standards amidst extremely challenging circumstances. This declaration is a crucial step toward getting seafarers home to their families safely and on time.”

About International Seaways, Inc.

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE: INSW) is one of the largest tanker companies worldwide providing energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in International Flag markets. International Seaways owns and operates a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 VLCCs, two Suezmaxes, four Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s and 4 MR tankers. Through joint ventures, it has ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels. International Seaways has an experienced team committed to the very best operating practices and the highest levels of customer service and operational efficiency. International Seaways is headquartered in New York City, NY. Additional information is available at https://www.intlseas.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

