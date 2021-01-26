 

Mednax’s NEO The Conference for Neonatology Goes Virtual Feb. 15-19

Mednax, Inc. (NYSE: MD), the national health solutions partner specializing in prenatal, neonatal and pediatric services, will host NEO: The Conference for Neonatology Feb. 15-19. NEO is recognized as one of the top neonatology meetings in the U.S. Now in its 42nd year, the 2021 event will take place via an interactive virtual platform, offering a unique opportunity to engage and network with peers while continuing its longstanding tradition of providing the latest information on key areas of neonatal management to improve newborn outcomes.

NEO is co-directed by Reese Clark, M.D., Vice President of Clinical Research for the Mednax Center for Research, Education, Quality and Safety (CREQS), and Timothy Biela, M.D., Mednax-affiliated neonatologist at Pediatrix Medical Group of Texas – San Antonio. Drs. Clark and Biela have assembled an esteemed panel of speakers comprised of well-recognized faculty from top institutions across the country as well as several Mednax-affiliated physicians. The group will address critical and controversial issues that influence the clinical practice of newborn medicine today, including a session on COVID-19 preparation in the NICU. All attendees will have on-demand access to live presentations 30 days following the event, until March 24.

This year’s Legends of Neonatology Award will be presented to Robert Christensen, M.D., of the University of Utah School of Medicine. The Legends of Neonatology Hall of Fame, established in 2007, honors the remarkable individuals whose clinical contributions have helped forge new ground in neonatal medicine. Dr. Christensen has served as a mentor to hundreds of students, residents and fellows throughout their research careers. His landmark work has been in the field of neonatal hematology and the treatment of hematological disorders. Many of the protocols used today to define blood cell abnormalities in newborn infants were established by Dr. Christensen.

The Mednax CREQS is accredited with commendation as a provider of continuing medical education by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education and as a provider of continuing nursing education by the American Nurses Credentialing Center’s Commission on Accreditation. NEO participants can earn up to 19.0 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits and nursing contact hour(s).

For more information and to register, visit NEO online.

ABOUT MEDNAX

Mednax, Inc. is a comprehensive national medical group specializing in prenatal, neonatal and pediatric services. Physicians and advanced practitioners practicing as part of Mednax are reshaping the delivery of care within their specialties and subspecialties, using evidence-based tools, clinical research, education, continuous quality improvement and safety initiatives and telemedicine to enhance patient outcomes and provide high-quality, cost-effective care. The Company was founded in 1979, and today, through its affiliated medical groups and practices, Mednax provides services through a network of more than 3,500 clinicians in 41 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Additional information is available at www.mednax.com.

