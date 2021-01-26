 

Freshii Inc. Announces Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results and Announces Filing of Circular for Previously Disclosed Special Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.01.2021, 13:00  |  61   |   |   

TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshii Inc. (TSX: FRII) ("Freshii" or the "Company"), the fast-growing health and wellness brand, today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 results on Friday, February 26, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Hosting the call will be Matthew Corrin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Daniel Haroun, Chief Financial Officer and Paul Hughes, General Counsel and Chief Business Development Officer.

Date: Friday, February 26, 2021
Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
Dial-In #: 1-877-425-9470 U.S. & Canada
  1-201-389-0878 International

Alternatively, the conference call will be webcast on the investor relations section of Freshii’s corporate website at www.freshii.inc. For those unable to participate, an audio replay will be available from 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, February 26, 2021 through Friday, March 5, 2021. To access the replay, please call 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. & Canada) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and enter confirmation code 13715413. A web-based archive of the conference call will also be available at the above website.

Special Meeting of Shareholders

The Company also announced that it has filed the management information circular in connection with its previously disclosed special meeting of shareholders. The meeting has been called to consider a special resolution to reduce the stated capital of the Company’s Class A subordinate voting shares.

The high stated capital of those shares does not currently permit the Company to repurchase or declare or pay dividends on those shares. Since the Company continues to believe that the market price of the Class A subordinate voting shares may not, from time to time, fully reflect their value, the Company desires to have the option to repurchase shares of that class in the future. In particular, if the stated capital reduction is approved at the meeting, the Company intends to apply to the Toronto Stock Exchange for approval to make a normal course issuer bid in accordance with applicable securities laws and stock exchange rules. There can be no assurance that any shares will be repurchased by the Company even if the relevant approvals are obtained. The proposed reduction in stated capital will not have any impact on the day-to-day operations of the Company and will not alter the Company’s financial condition.

Seite 1 von 3
Freshii Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Freshii Inc. Announces Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results and Announces Filing of Circular for Previously Disclosed Special Meeting TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Freshii Inc. (TSX: FRII) ("Freshii" or the "Company"), the fast-growing health and wellness brand, today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Marathon Invests $150 Million in Bitcoin
Bionano Genomics Announces Closing of $230 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock and ...
Valneva and Instituto Butantan Sign Final Agreement on Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine for Low and ...
Arbutus Announces 2021 Corporate Objectives and Provides Financial Update
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Draganfly to Host Shareholder Update Call
Yamana Gold Provides 2021-2023 Guidance and Ten-Year Overview
Aqua Metals and BASF Establish Global Partnership
Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 