Freshii Inc. Announces Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results and Announces Filing of Circular for Previously Disclosed Special Meeting

TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshii Inc. (TSX: FRII) ("Freshii" or the "Company"), the fast-growing health and wellness brand, today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 results on Friday, February 26, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Date: Friday, February 26, 2021 Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time Dial-In #: 1-877-425-9470 U.S. & Canada 1-201-389-0878 International



Alternatively, the conference call will be webcast on the investor relations section of Freshii’s corporate website at www.freshii.inc . For those unable to participate, an audio replay will be available from 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, February 26, 2021 through Friday, March 5, 2021. To access the replay, please call 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. & Canada) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and enter confirmation code 13715413. A web-based archive of the conference call will also be available at the above website.

Special Meeting of Shareholders

The Company also announced that it has filed the management information circular in connection with its previously disclosed special meeting of shareholders. The meeting has been called to consider a special resolution to reduce the stated capital of the Company’s Class A subordinate voting shares.

The high stated capital of those shares does not currently permit the Company to repurchase or declare or pay dividends on those shares. Since the Company continues to believe that the market price of the Class A subordinate voting shares may not, from time to time, fully reflect their value, the Company desires to have the option to repurchase shares of that class in the future. In particular, if the stated capital reduction is approved at the meeting, the Company intends to apply to the Toronto Stock Exchange for approval to make a normal course issuer bid in accordance with applicable securities laws and stock exchange rules. There can be no assurance that any shares will be repurchased by the Company even if the relevant approvals are obtained. The proposed reduction in stated capital will not have any impact on the day-to-day operations of the Company and will not alter the Company’s financial condition.